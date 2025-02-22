Summary

  • Ultimate Team has been running since 2008 and central midfielders have always been crucial.
  • Team of the Year stars Luka Modric and N'Golo Kante have impressed before.
  • Icons Ruud Gullit and Lothar Matthaus have always been world-class as well.

Midfielders in football are arguably the most important players. They have to do everything — from defending, transitioning the ball in the middle of the park and helping score goals in the final third. It's the same story in EA Sports Ultimate Team, which has seen gamers around the world often prioritise their budget for the position.

That's been the case ever since Ultimate Team arrived onto the scene in 2008. The role of a midfielder has changed in that as well; while in the first few years, tiki-taka-inspired stars shone, now there is a focus on strength and power, as 2024 Ballon d'Or winner Rodri has shown.

These players have always impressed in the EAFC, formally FIFA, world, so we have decided to outline the nine best central midfielders in the franchise's history. We have limited every player to just one card – otherwise, we would have included N'Golo Kante and Ruud Gullit countless times.

Ranking Factors

  • Rating - The higher the rating, the better they should perform on paper.
  • Comparison to other cards in the game - Whether they felt overpowered.
  • Key Stats - Pace is always a key stat for every outfield player.

Greatest EA Sports Central Midfielders of All Time

Rank

Player

Club

Version

Version of FIFA

Rating

1.

Luka Modric

Real Madrid

Team of the Year

FIFA 19

99

2.

Alexia Putellas

Barcelona

Futties

EA Sports FC 24

99

3.

N'Golo Kante

Chelsea

Team of the Year

FIFA 20

97

4.

Ruud Gullit

N/A

Greats of the Game Icon

EA Sports FC 24

97

5.

Radja Nainggolan

Roma

Team of the Season

FIFA 17

94

6.

Zinedine Zidane

N/A

Cover Star Icon

FIFA 23

99

7.

Lothar Matthaus

N/A

Cover Star Icon

FIFA 23

99

8.

Leon Goretzka

Bayern Munich

Level Up

FIFA 23

98

9.

Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid

Team of the Season

EA Sports FC 24

97

With so many world-class players to choose from, it's important to note that this list is subjective.

9 Jude Bellingham

Version: EA Sports FC 24 Team of the Season