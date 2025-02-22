Summary Ultimate Team has been running since 2008 and central midfielders have always been crucial.

Team of the Year stars Luka Modric and N'Golo Kante have impressed before.

Icons Ruud Gullit and Lothar Matthaus have always been world-class as well.

Midfielders in football are arguably the most important players. They have to do everything — from defending, transitioning the ball in the middle of the park and helping score goals in the final third. It's the same story in EA Sports Ultimate Team, which has seen gamers around the world often prioritise their budget for the position.

That's been the case ever since Ultimate Team arrived onto the scene in 2008. The role of a midfielder has changed in that as well; while in the first few years, tiki-taka-inspired stars shone, now there is a focus on strength and power, as 2024 Ballon d'Or winner Rodri has shown.

These players have always impressed in the EAFC, formally FIFA, world, so we have decided to outline the nine best central midfielders in the franchise's history. We have limited every player to just one card – otherwise, we would have included N'Golo Kante and Ruud Gullit countless times.

Ranking Factors

Rating - The higher the rating, the better they should perform on paper.

The higher the rating, the better they should perform on paper. Comparison to other cards in the game - Whether they felt overpowered.

Whether they felt overpowered. Key Stats - Pace is always a key stat for every outfield player.

Greatest EA Sports Central Midfielders of All Time Rank Player Club Version Version of FIFA Rating 1. Luka Modric Real Madrid Team of the Year FIFA 19 99 2. Alexia Putellas Barcelona Futties EA Sports FC 24 99 3. N'Golo Kante Chelsea Team of the Year FIFA 20 97 4. Ruud Gullit N/A Greats of the Game Icon EA Sports FC 24 97 5. Radja Nainggolan Roma Team of the Season FIFA 17 94 6. Zinedine Zidane N/A Cover Star Icon FIFA 23 99 7. Lothar Matthaus N/A Cover Star Icon FIFA 23 99 8. Leon Goretzka Bayern Munich Level Up FIFA 23 98 9. Jude Bellingham Real Madrid Team of the Season EA Sports FC 24 97

With so many world-class players to choose from, it's important to note that this list is subjective.

9 Jude Bellingham

Version: EA Sports FC 24 Team of the Season