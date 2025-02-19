Summary

  • Since Ultimate Team began in 2008, there have been countless legendary strikers.
  • Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe have both produced an endless stream of world-class strikers.
  • Wayne Rooney set the tone with an incredible TOTY card in FIFA 12, though.

In EA Sports Ultimate Team, you need a world-class striker to help you win in the hardest competitions. That's been the case ever since Ultimate Team arrived in 2008, with the franchise going through a name change – FIFA to EA Sports FC – but keeping the same foundations.

Over the years, there have been some phenomenal strikers to grace the game, often during Team of the Year (TOTY) or Team of the Season (TOTS). Therefore, we have decided to outline the nine best strikers in EA Sports history, with the list – unsurprisingly – stretching across multiple generations.

We have limited every player to just one card – otherwise, we would have included Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe countless times – whilst it's also important to consider that, in recent years, there have been more special cards. Therefore, although there have been higher-rated cards, they have not felt as dominant. Opinions on cards are also naturally subjective, so several world-class cards have missed out.

Ranking Factors

  • Rating - The higher the rating, the better they should perform on paper.
  • Comparison to other cards in the game - Whether they felt overpowered.
  • Key Stats - Pace is always a key stat for every outfield player.

Greatest EA Sports Strikers of All Time

Rank

Player

Club

Version

FIFA/EAFC Iteration

Rating

1.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid

Team of the Year

FIFA 19

99

2.

Ronaldo Nazario

N/A

Icon Moment

FIFA 19

97

3.

Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain

Team of the Year

FIFA 21

97

4.

Wayne Rooney

Manchester United

Team of the Year

FIFA 12

95

5.

Eusebio

N/A

Futties Icon

EA Sports FC 24

99

6.

Luis Suarez

Barcelona

Team of the Year

FIFA 17

98

7.

Robert Lewandowski

Bayern Munich

Team of the Year

FIFA 22

98

8.

Thierry Henry

N/A

Cover Star Icon

FIFA 23

99

9.

Wissam Ben Yedder

Monaco

Team of the Season

FIFA 20

97
9 Wissam Ben Yedder

Version: Team of the Season – FIFA 20

MixCollage-03-Jul-2024-08-59-AM-2631

On a list full of superstars, Wissam Ben Yedder stands out like a sore thumb; that's not to say he didn't deserve this Team of the Season card in FIFA 20 though. He scored 18 in 26 Ligue 1 matches during the 2019/20 season, and this card was the end of the road for "Ben Yedder fanatics".

Throughout FIFA 20, Ben Yedder was seen as one of the most meta forwards available. His base card was superb and subsequent special cards were even better. Anyone that used him was called a "rat", simply because he was that good, so even if the Frenchman did not become a legend like others on this list, he is worthy of a place.

Stats

Overall Rating

97

Passing

94

Position

ST

Dribbling

98

Pace

97

Defending

52

Shooting

97

Heading

84

8 Thierry Henry

Version: Cover Star Icon – FIFA 23