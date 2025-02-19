Summary Since Ultimate Team began in 2008, there have been countless legendary strikers.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe have both produced an endless stream of world-class strikers.

Wayne Rooney set the tone with an incredible TOTY card in FIFA 12, though.

In EA Sports Ultimate Team, you need a world-class striker to help you win in the hardest competitions. That's been the case ever since Ultimate Team arrived in 2008, with the franchise going through a name change – FIFA to EA Sports FC – but keeping the same foundations.

Over the years, there have been some phenomenal strikers to grace the game, often during Team of the Year (TOTY) or Team of the Season (TOTS). Therefore, we have decided to outline the nine best strikers in EA Sports history, with the list – unsurprisingly – stretching across multiple generations.

We have limited every player to just one card – otherwise, we would have included Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe countless times – whilst it's also important to consider that, in recent years, there have been more special cards. Therefore, although there have been higher-rated cards, they have not felt as dominant. Opinions on cards are also naturally subjective, so several world-class cards have missed out.

Ranking Factors

Rating - The higher the rating, the better they should perform on paper.

The higher the rating, the better they should perform on paper. Comparison to other cards in the game - Whether they felt overpowered.

Whether they felt overpowered. Key Stats - Pace is always a key stat for every outfield player.

Greatest EA Sports Strikers of All Time Rank Player Club Version FIFA/EAFC Iteration Rating 1. Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid Team of the Year FIFA 19 99 2. Ronaldo Nazario N/A Icon Moment FIFA 19 97 3. Kylian Mbappe Paris Saint-Germain Team of the Year FIFA 21 97 4. Wayne Rooney Manchester United Team of the Year FIFA 12 95 5. Eusebio N/A Futties Icon EA Sports FC 24 99 6. Luis Suarez Barcelona Team of the Year FIFA 17 98 7. Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich Team of the Year FIFA 22 98 8. Thierry Henry N/A Cover Star Icon FIFA 23 99 9. Wissam Ben Yedder Monaco Team of the Season FIFA 20 97

9 Wissam Ben Yedder

Version: Team of the Season – FIFA 20

On a list full of superstars, Wissam Ben Yedder stands out like a sore thumb; that's not to say he didn't deserve this Team of the Season card in FIFA 20 though. He scored 18 in 26 Ligue 1 matches during the 2019/20 season, and this card was the end of the road for "Ben Yedder fanatics".

Throughout FIFA 20, Ben Yedder was seen as one of the most meta forwards available. His base card was superb and subsequent special cards were even better. Anyone that used him was called a "rat", simply because he was that good, so even if the Frenchman did not become a legend like others on this list, he is worthy of a place.

Stats Overall Rating 97 Passing 94 Position ST Dribbling 98 Pace 97 Defending 52 Shooting 97 Heading 84

8 Thierry Henry

Version: Cover Star Icon – FIFA 23