Summary
- Since Ultimate Team began in 2008, there have been countless legendary strikers.
- Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe have both produced an endless stream of world-class strikers.
- Wayne Rooney set the tone with an incredible TOTY card in FIFA 12, though.
In EA Sports Ultimate Team, you need a world-class striker to help you win in the hardest competitions. That's been the case ever since Ultimate Team arrived in 2008, with the franchise going through a name change – FIFA to EA Sports FC – but keeping the same foundations.
Over the years, there have been some phenomenal strikers to grace the game, often during Team of the Year (TOTY) or Team of the Season (TOTS). Therefore, we have decided to outline the nine best strikers in EA Sports history, with the list – unsurprisingly – stretching across multiple generations.
We have limited every player to just one card – otherwise, we would have included Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe countless times – whilst it's also important to consider that, in recent years, there have been more special cards. Therefore, although there have been higher-rated cards, they have not felt as dominant. Opinions on cards are also naturally subjective, so several world-class cards have missed out.
Ranking Factors
- Rating - The higher the rating, the better they should perform on paper.
- Comparison to other cards in the game - Whether they felt overpowered.
- Key Stats - Pace is always a key stat for every outfield player.
|
Greatest EA Sports Strikers of All Time
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Club
|
Version
|
FIFA/EAFC Iteration
|
Rating
|
1.
|
Cristiano Ronaldo
|
Real Madrid
|
Team of the Year
|
FIFA 19
|
99
|
2.
|
Ronaldo Nazario
|
N/A
|
Icon Moment
|
FIFA 19
|
97
|
3.
|
Kylian Mbappe
|
Paris Saint-Germain
|
Team of the Year
|
FIFA 21
|
97
|
4.
|
Wayne Rooney
|
Manchester United
|
Team of the Year
|
FIFA 12
|
95
|
5.
|
Eusebio
|
N/A
|
Futties Icon
|
EA Sports FC 24
|
99
|
6.
|
Luis Suarez
|
Barcelona
|
Team of the Year
|
FIFA 17
|
98
|
7.
|
Robert Lewandowski
|
Bayern Munich
|
Team of the Year
|
FIFA 22
|
98
|
8.
|
Thierry Henry
|
N/A
|
Cover Star Icon
|
FIFA 23
|
99
|
9.
|
Wissam Ben Yedder
|
Monaco
|
Team of the Season
|
FIFA 20
|
97
9 Wissam Ben Yedder
Version: Team of the Season – FIFA 20
On a list full of superstars, Wissam Ben Yedder stands out like a sore thumb; that's not to say he didn't deserve this Team of the Season card in FIFA 20 though. He scored 18 in 26 Ligue 1 matches during the 2019/20 season, and this card was the end of the road for "Ben Yedder fanatics".
Throughout FIFA 20, Ben Yedder was seen as one of the most meta forwards available. His base card was superb and subsequent special cards were even better. Anyone that used him was called a "rat", simply because he was that good, so even if the Frenchman did not become a legend like others on this list, he is worthy of a place.
|
Stats
|
Overall Rating
|
97
|
Passing
|
94
|
Position
|
ST
|
Dribbling
|
98
|
Pace
|
97
|
Defending
|
52
|
Shooting
|
97
|
Heading
|
84