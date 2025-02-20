Summary Since its release in 2008, EA Sports has consistently released world-class wingers in Ultimate Team.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have unsurprisingly dominated the scene.

Fellow superstars Kylian Mbappe, Eden Hazard and Neymar have also been highly sought after.

When EA Sports Ultimate Team first started in 2008, it's hard to think anyone would have predicted it to become a global phenomenon, dominating the sporting gaming industry with a monopoly. It's gone through a change of name — FIFA to EA Sports FC — and witnessed its community age and change, but it remains just as popular.

Throughout the years, the same basis has remained — build, as the title suggests, your 'Ultimate Team', and that's only possible if you have two world-class wingers on either flank. They have to take on defenders one-on-one, create chances and even finish their own. They're, to put it simply, crucial and some have been more successful than others. Due to this, we have decided to outline the nine best wingers in EA Sports history.

We have limited every player to just one card – otherwise, we would have included Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo countless times – whilst it's also important to consider that, in recent years, there have been more special cards. Therefore, although there have been higher-rated cards, they have not felt as dominant.

Ranking Factors

Rating - The higher the rating, the better they should perform on paper.

Whether they felt overpowered. Key Stats - Pace is always a key stat for every outfield player.

Greatest EA Sports Wingers of All Time Rank Player Club Version FIFA Iteration Rating 1. Lionel Messi Barcelona Team of the Year FIFA 16 99 2. Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid Team of the Year FIFA 18 99 3. Kylian Mbappe Paris Saint-Germain Team of the Year FIFA 19 97 4. Alexia Putellas Barcelona Futties EA Sports FC 24 99 5. Neymar Paris Saint-Germain Futties FIFA 23 99 6. Eden Hazard Chelsea Team of the Season FIFA 19 98 7. Ronaldinho N/A Icon Moment FIFA 19 95 8. Jairzinho N/A Futties Icon EA Sports FC 24 98 9. Franck Ribery Bayern Munich Team of the Year FIFA 14 96

Opinions on cards are also naturally subjective, so several world-class cards have missed out.

9 Franck Ribery

Version: FIFA 14 Team of the Year

In 2013, Franck Ribery felt robbed. The Frenchman felt he should have won the Ballon d'Or after an electric year, yet he was pipped to the award by Cristiano Ronaldo. "I should have won it. They extended the time for votes, and something strange happened. I felt that it was a political choice," he said afterwards, but he was still included in EA Sports' FIFA 14 TOTY.

The left-midfielder was given a 96-rated card with five-star skills, a four-star weak and high/medium work rates. Uniquely, every single dribbling stat was 99, but he was given '98 Dribbling' on the face of his card. He, unsurprisingly, partnered Ronaldo and Messi in attack and the Bayern Munich forward deserved his place alongside them after agony in real life.

Stats Overall Rating 96 Passing 91 Position LM Dribbling 98 Pace 96 Defending 54 Shooting 89 Heading 62

8 Jairzinho

Version: EA Sports FC 24 Futties Icon

If this list was done purely on stats and natural talent, Jairzinho would be far higher — maybe even top — but because his Futties Icon card was released near the end of EAFC 24's game cycle, he has been ranked lower. The Brazilian was a fan favourite throughout the year.

To celebrate that, he was given a 98-rated card with five-star skill moves, a five-star weak foot, and – remarkably – four PlayStyle+ — Quick Step, Technical, Whipped Pass and First Touch. Any attacking stat you looked at was world-class, truly proving that the winger was in a league of his own.

Stats Overall Rating 98 Passing 94 Positions RW/LM/CAM/LW Dribbling 98 Pace 99 Defending 60 Shooting 96 Physicality 83

7 Ronaldinho

Version: FIFA 19 Icon Moment