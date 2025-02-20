Summary

  • Since its release in 2008, EA Sports has consistently released world-class wingers in Ultimate Team.
  • Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have unsurprisingly dominated the scene.
  • Fellow superstars Kylian Mbappe, Eden Hazard and Neymar have also been highly sought after.

When EA Sports Ultimate Team first started in 2008, it's hard to think anyone would have predicted it to become a global phenomenon, dominating the sporting gaming industry with a monopoly. It's gone through a change of name — FIFA to EA Sports FC — and witnessed its community age and change, but it remains just as popular.

Throughout the years, the same basis has remained — build, as the title suggests, your 'Ultimate Team', and that's only possible if you have two world-class wingers on either flank. They have to take on defenders one-on-one, create chances and even finish their own. They're, to put it simply, crucial and some have been more successful than others. Due to this, we have decided to outline the nine best wingers in EA Sports history.

We have limited every player to just one card – otherwise, we would have included Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo countless times – whilst it's also important to consider that, in recent years, there have been more special cards. Therefore, although there have been higher-rated cards, they have not felt as dominant.

Ranking Factors

  • Rating - The higher the rating, the better they should perform on paper.
  • Comparison to other cards in the game - Whether they felt overpowered.
  • Key Stats - Pace is always a key stat for every outfield player.

Greatest EA Sports Wingers of All Time

Rank

Player

Club

Version

FIFA Iteration

Rating

1.

Lionel Messi

Barcelona

Team of the Year

FIFA 16

99

2.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid

Team of the Year

FIFA 18

99

3.

Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain

Team of the Year

FIFA 19

97

4.

Alexia Putellas

Barcelona

Futties

EA Sports FC 24

99

5.

Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain

Futties

FIFA 23

99

6.

Eden Hazard

Chelsea

Team of the Season

FIFA 19

98

7.

Ronaldinho

N/A

Icon Moment

FIFA 19

95

8.

Jairzinho

N/A

Futties Icon

EA Sports FC 24

98

9.

Franck Ribery

Bayern Munich

Team of the Year

FIFA 14

96

Opinions on cards are also naturally subjective, so several world-class cards have missed out.

9 Franck Ribery

Version: FIFA 14 Team of the Year

Franck Ribery

In 2013, Franck Ribery felt robbed. The Frenchman felt he should have won the Ballon d'Or after an electric year, yet he was pipped to the award by Cristiano Ronaldo. "I should have won it. They extended the time for votes, and something strange happened. I felt that it was a political choice," he said afterwards, but he was still included in EA Sports' FIFA 14 TOTY.

The left-midfielder was given a 96-rated card with five-star skills, a four-star weak and high/medium work rates. Uniquely, every single dribbling stat was 99, but he was given '98 Dribbling' on the face of his card. He, unsurprisingly, partnered Ronaldo and Messi in attack and the Bayern Munich forward deserved his place alongside them after agony in real life.

Stats

Overall Rating

96

Passing

91

Position

LM

Dribbling

98

Pace

96

Defending

54

Shooting

89

Heading

62
8 Jairzinho

Version: EA Sports FC 24 Futties Icon

Jairzinho Botafogo

If this list was done purely on stats and natural talent, Jairzinho would be far higher — maybe even top — but because his Futties Icon card was released near the end of EAFC 24's game cycle, he has been ranked lower. The Brazilian was a fan favourite throughout the year.

To celebrate that, he was given a 98-rated card with five-star skill moves, a five-star weak foot, and – remarkably – four PlayStyle+ — Quick Step, Technical, Whipped Pass and First Touch. Any attacking stat you looked at was world-class, truly proving that the winger was in a league of his own.

Stats

Overall Rating

98

Passing

94

Positions

RW/LM/CAM/LW

Dribbling

98

Pace

99

Defending

60

Shooting

96

Physicality

83

7 Ronaldinho

Version: FIFA 19 Icon Moment