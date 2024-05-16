Highlights College Football 25 features Quinn Ewers, Travis Hunter, and Donovan Edwards on its cover.

Ewers is a highly-touted quarterback with Heisman potential, transitioning well between schools.

Hunter showcases his versatility as a top talent on both offense and defense, impressively excelling in both roles.

The cover athletes for the long-awaited return of the EA Sports NCAA football video game have finally been announced. College Football 25, set to be released on July 19, will feature Texas' Quinn Ewers, Colorado's Travis Hunter, and Michigan's Donovan Edwards on its cover.

Since the release of NCAA 14 in July 2013, college football fans have been eagerly waiting for another release. Some thought it might never come, but the wait is down to just two months. EA Sports recently released the cover of the standard edition, displaying three of college football’s biggest stars.

The deluxe edition highlights the same three players, with more big names in the background. As anticipated, EA covered its bases by including players from three different conferences, at three different positions. All three are likely NFL-bound as well—and two of the three were featured as top 15 picks in GIVEMESPORT's way too early 2025 Mock Draft—giving the cover some longevity.

Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas

The Longhorns quarterback is set to shine again in 2024

Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Set to be one of the most-closely watched prospects in college this season, Quinn Ewers can add another accolade to his resume. He recently led Texas to the college football playoff, where they narrowly lost to Washington, who went on to lose in the National Championship.

Ewers spent his first year in college at Ohio State, before transferring to Texas in December 2021. It made for a great pairing, especially throwing to Xavier Worthy and Adonai Mitchell this past season. Assuming he takes another step up in his junior year, Ewers could be a front-runner for the Heisman Trophy.

Quinn Ewers' College Stats Year Completion % Passing Yards TDs INTs 2022 58.1% 2,177 15 6 2023 69.0% 3,479 22 6

In a draft class with no obvious top quarterback, a strong year from Ewers could propel him to the top of teams’ draft boards. He’s a clear NFL prospect, but needs to work on his consistency before entering the league. Given his progression thus far, it’s not too far-fetched to imagine he’ll be preparing to be an NFL starter this time next year.

Ewers earned the spot over Jalen Milroe and Carson Beck, two other SEC quarterbacks. All three are touted as NFL caliber players, and should continue to find success this season.

Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

Hunter is known for his abilities on both sides of the ball

Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Travis Hunter has been one of the most talked-about players in college sports over the last few years, and with good reason. The five-star prospect first made waves by shocking the nation with a last-second commitment flip, ghosting Florida State for a chance to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State.

After one year there, he followed Sanders to Colorado, marking his entrance to Division I football. There, he put the nation on notice by performing as a shutdown corner against stiff competition in the Pac-12.

Not only that, but he played on the other side of the football as a wide receiver too. Over the course of nine games, he racked up 721 yards and five touchdowns on 57 catches. It’s relatively unheard of to play on both sides of the ball in college these days, but even more so, to be proficient in both.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: According to PFF, Travis Hunter played 144 snaps in his Colorado debut against TCU. In Colorado's upset win, he recorded 11 catches for 119 yards and a touchdown, while also recording an interception and pass deflection on defense.

Now front and center on the College Football 25 cover, Hunter’s impact is clear. As a unique athlete, representative for both offense and defense, and a likely top 10 pick in next year’s draft, this selection seems like it was a no-brainer.

Donovan Edwards, RB, Michigan

The Michigan running back is finally getting his chance to shine

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

For the few college football fans that didn’t know Donovan Edwards, that likely changed in the National Championship Game against Washington. He seized the moment, helping the Wolverines win the title, and likely helping to secure his spot on the cover of College Football 25.

Over the last two years, Edwards has been a part of Michigan’s elite one-two punch with fellow running back Blake Corum. Corum was the lead back in Michigan’s national championship win, but Edwards made the most of his six carries. He took two of them to the house, totaling 104 yards for an average of 17.3 yards per carry.

With Corum leaving for the NFL, Edwards is now the feature back for one of the best teams in college football. He’s proven no moment is too big for him, adding to the list of reasons he’ll likely end up playing on Sundays very soon.

For now, he has a big season ahead of him, and a cover spot on the most highly-anticipated sports game of the last decade.

Source: EA Sports

All stats courtesy of Sports Reference CFB unless stated otherwise.