Highlights The Bills have their go-to target already on roster in TE Dalton Kincaid.

Aaron Brewer turned in a strong 2023 campaign, and could be huge for Miami's protection this year.

New England could have their long term left tackle on roster to help speed up their rebuild.

With the season getting closer by the day, it's hard not to build up excitement for teams around the league. One of the division's with gradually increasing hype is the AFC East, a group that features four competitive teams all looking to make some waves in 2024.

After an offseason where each roster has been revamped, the expectations are high, but the certainty from those outside is low. If you're looking for chaos, there may be no better faction to keep an eye on this season.

Amidst the hopes of competing, there are key pieces within each ball club who can help elevate the organization's outlook on their 2024 campaign.

Here are some to keep an eye on in the AFC East.

Related Update on Contract Talks Between Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa Tua Tagovailoa is heading into a contract year. How much will the Dolphins be willing to pay him?

Buffalo Bills: Dalton Kincaid, TE

Could Kincaid become Allen's top target?

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

It was an interesting offseason for the Buffalo Bills as the team let Gabe Davis walk in free agency, and traded Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans. Now with 241 targets between them, Josh Allen has some tosses to give out. The obvious candidate to see a production spike is Dalton Kincaid, who posted 73 receptions for 673 yards and two touchdowns in his rookie campaign.

Kincaid ran a bit hot and cold depending on the half, but the athleticism and playmaking ability were obvious. With another offseason of development, he seems poised to step into a major role in this offense in 2024.

With Joe Brady taking over as offensive coordinator, the team embraced the running game more. However, the types of schemes and formations used to lean on that continue to point in the tight end's favor to be on the field. Brady recently made it clear that in his offense, 'everyone is going to eat,' following the Bills' departures at receiver.

“Yeah, you don’t just sit there and say you’re going to replace a player, you’re going to replace a scheme or targets.”

While the Bills will aim to distribute the ball evenly, there inevitably is going to be one go-to guy for Josh Allen.

Some expect Keon Coleman to be the top target, while others think there will be no go-to receiver. However, Kincaid is the most talented weapon in this offense, and his play could be the engine that allows it to run smoothly.

Miami Dolphins: Aaron Brewer, C

Offensive line play looks murky in Miami

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

While the Miami Dolphins' offense is productive, the biggest issue of the unit is up front on the offensive line. With the team dealing with a tight budget this offseason, the issue only became more prevalent as the team lost two key linemen this offseason, and in turn, will look for cheap linemen to fill in and keep Tua Tagovailoa's jersey clean this season.

Head coach Mike McDaniel recently commented that he expects Tua to take another leap in his third season in McDaniel's offense. That means the o-line will need to hold up and ensure Tua starts all 17 games like he did last season.

Most notably, they signed Aaron Brewer from the Tennessee Titans. The 26-year-old started every game for the past two seasons with time spent at left guard and center. While there was some uncertainty about where he would line up in Miami, Liam Eichenberg confirmed he would be working to compete at guard once Brewer was fully back working with the team this offseason.

Brewer stood out last season with a 71.6 PFF grade in 2023, 10th among all qualified centers. At just 26 years old, if he can provide stability at center while only costing $7 million AAV over the next three years, then the Dolphins will be able to use the money saved to retain stars like Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle, and Jevon Holland who have expiring contracts next offseason.

New England Patriots: Caedan Wallace, OT

Hitting at left tackle right away could be huge for the rebuild

Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

It was a needs-heavy approach for the New England Patriots in the 2024 NFL Draft as the team addressed quarterback, wide receiver, and offensive tackle in their first three picks. Their third one, offensive tackle, was Penn State's Caedan Wallace, who lined up on the right side for the Nittany Lions, but is expected to compete on the left for the Patriots' line.

The team is going through a minor rebuild, as the offense has been one of the most disastrous units across the NFL in the past couple of seasons. However, if the team can hit at all three major positions in one draft, there is a real chance the remaining roster talent is enough to turn this team into a dark horse playoff contender. It may sound crazy, but the Patriots surrounding roster is actually quite capable, so long as those three premium positions can keep up.

That puts the most pressure on Wallace, who is expected to compete with Chukwuma Okorafor for the starting job. If he can earn the gig and show flashes of dependability, then this team will have accelerated through a large part of its process and could look forecast as a dangerous team heading into 2025.

New York Jets: John Simpson, OG

Can the Jets be five-strong up front?

Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

This offseason, the New York Jets have put heavy emphasis on their protection. We know the defense will be good, thanks to Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas working to build one of the best units in the league. So now, the offense needs to pull its weight. The health of Aaron Rodgers is a key factor in that, and the best way to ensure that is dependable play up front.

John Simpson signed with the team on a two-year, $12 million contract for a chance to beef up the interior. Last season, PFF graded Simpson with a 56.3 overall score, 43rd among all qualified offensive guards in the league. They will need him to perform at a higher level than that for the offense to be at their best, but with Tyron Smith and Joe Tippmann alongside him, playing well shouldn't be very difficult.

The Jets are all in this season for a chance to contend, and having the offensive line playing well would be a major step in helping their chances. Right now, the biggest question mark for 2024 is Simpson.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.