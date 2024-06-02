Highlights The Cardinals need their pass rushers to step up for a stronger defensive output.

The Rams are banking on their offensive line to protect Matthew Stafford.

The 49ers hope their rookie WR can bring additional help for a dynamic offensive attack.

The NFC West is filled with exciting football, and this season is cooking up to potentially even outperform expectations. In an offseason where each team was aggressive in trying to improve, it begs the question of how the final standing for this group will shake out by season's end.

This division is expected to be among the best in football, with the defending NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers favored to win the west once again. However, it's not going to be easy.

The Los Angeles Rams really came on strong late last season and have the championship pedigree to compete.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Cardinals should be a much improved offense with Kyler Murray entering the season fully healthy and carrying some extra motivation.

Finally, the Seattle Seahawks can't be counted out either, as they barely missed the playoffs last year and have a young, sharp defensive mind in Mike Macdonald as their new head coach.

Predicting the pecking order is one thing, but each campaign for a franchise can hinge on a single player's performance throughout the year, and that's no different in this division. As kickoff gets closer and closer, here are four players who could have a major impact on their ball club's success in 2024.

Arizona Cardinals: B.J. Ojulari, EDGE

Pass rush is much needed out in the desert

Expectations for the Arizona Cardinals heading into the 2023 season were low, but the defensive performance was concerning for the current makeup of the team. While the front office made some additions in free agency, they weren't impactful enough to change the whole feeling toward the group. Now, the young players of last year will need to make some progress for the unit to show notable improvement.

Perhaps more important than any other aspect, is the pass rush. The unit posted the third-lowest sack total and the second-lowest pressure rate last year, which resulted in the team failing to make much of an impact on the opposing backfield.

A young piece of the front seven who could continue to grow his game is 2023 second-round pick B.J. Ojulari. The LSU product arrived as an undersized but bendy speed rusher who showed flashes during his rookie campaign. Now in his second season playing opposite Darius Robinson in the trenches, he could be able to take a step up and form an intriguing defensive end group for Jonathan Gannon to work with.

Arizona's offense seems destined to improve, but if the defense can take a notable step forward, then there is plenty to be excited about for Arizona fans heading into the new year.

Los Angeles Rams: Alaric Jackson, OT

McVay has a plan for this offense, but the trenches play a key role

Sean McVay seems to have had his fingerprints all over this Los Angeles Rams offseason, and the signs point toward the team trying to win more games on the ground in 2024. The backfield will feature a combination of Kyren Williams and Blake Corum who should both be able to carve out productive roles. While the offensive line welcomes in Jonah Jackson at left guard, as rookie standout Steve Avila kicks inside to center.

The pieces of the puzzle are coming together, and the unit looks especially strong just about everywhere. One position still in question is left tackle. Alaric Jackson started his first season in 2023, holding down the position for 15 games of the year. As the season progressed, the 25-year-old settled into his role, but the early season slate was unkind to Jackson, and still leaves some doubts moving forward.

Last season, this Rams squad caught fire in the back half of the season. As Jackson improved, so did this offense. While expectations are high that the unit will be able to repeat their production, it will depend on the play of the fourth-year veteran and if he can cement himself as the protector of Matthew Stafford's blindside.

San Francisco 49ers: Ricky Pearsall, WR

The Gator is needed to contribute right away

In a position room featuring Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, it can be hard to conclude that the San Francisco 49ers needed additional receiver help. However, the team ran into issues in Super Bowl 58 with a lack of separation against the sticky Kansas City Chiefs' secondary, and bringing in a route-technician like Ricky Pearsall could help them overcome that issue.

Creating a three-headed monster in the passing game with George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey contributing as well generates a spread-out attack for Brock Purdy to capitalize on, and we know he'll have no issue taking advantage of opportunities. While Pearsall wasn't ever putting up gaudy numbers in college, he was always one of the best in terms of generating space and exploiting windows of opportunity.

Kyle Shanahan knows how to scheme up the plays, but if the 23-year-old receiver can come in and continue to shine, this offense will overflow with weapons, and defenses will be forced to pick their poison. That type of move could potentially push them over the hump and help them bring home the Lombardi.

Seattle Seahawks: Olusegun Oluwatimi, C

Interior blocking was the Achilles heel of this team last season

Much of the blame for the Seattle Seahawks' offensive struggles in 2023 was placed on Geno Smith. While the 33-year-old wasn't outstanding, the brunt of the issue came from the team's interior offensive line getting decimated week in and week out. Now, with a new offensive regime and a complete overhaul up front, expectations are high in Emerald City.

GiveMeSport Key Stat: The Seattle Seahawks offense was graded fifth-lowest in pass-blocking during the 2023 season with a score of 52.9 via PFF. The New York Giants had the worst score of 43.4.

Placed squarely in the middle is 2023 fifth-round pick Olusegun Oluwatimi. The 24-year-old saw time in three games during his rookie campaign, including one start in Week 7 against the Cardinals. He is expected to compete for the job with Nick Harris but has the upper hand, and the fact the team drafted two guard prospects with zero center experience speaks volumes to their confidence in the current players on the roster.

The talent is there for this team, but Smith needs to be comfortable staying in the pocket and firing downfield. Additionally, Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet need to have opportunities for openings between the tackles to keep the offensive attack balanced throughout the year. All five linemen will be facing pressure to perform, but Oluwatimi is the biggest 'risk' to roll with, so there will be extra eyes on him to perform.

