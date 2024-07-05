Highlights A.J. Brown is excited to play with Saquon Barkley after watching Hard Knocks.

Giants front office discussed Barkley's value, leading to animosity among fans.

Barkley's departure to the Eagles has caused friction between fan bases and organizations.

Following the premiere of Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants, there have been videos circulating from the episode all across social media.

One of the videos shows the Giants front office discussing possibilities regarding Saquon Barkley while downplaying his value as a 27-year-old running back. The negative comments had his new teammate, A.J. Brown, fired up to play with his new running back (via Awful Announcing):

The Saquon video fired me up and it wasn't even about me. I'm going to do everything in my power to make sure you get yours fam!

Based on Brown's comments, it's fair to say that he probably didn't appreciate seeing these conversations about his new teammate become public. The conversation that was being had between the Giants front office was questioning if someone would pay Barkley what he wanted, or if it was worth the team paying $12 million per year with all the other holes the team has:

Well, the Giants were wrong, as the Philadelphia Eagles signed Barkley to a three-year deal worth $37.75 million, with $26 million guaranteed. Brown's social media post has since been deleted, but the sentiment is clear.

With all the drama surrounding Barkley and the Giants' divorce this offseason, it's going to make for some interesting storylines when the two meet up again in Week 7 in New York.

Divorce Drama

Barkley's departure from the Giants to a division rival has caused friction

Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Giants fans were probably prepared for the potential that Barkley would leave New York this offseason, but they weren't expecting him to sign with a division rival. It's caused a lot of frustration from fans towards the former Giants running back, blaming him for his disloyalty to the organization.

Well, if the fire wasn't already lit, the recent season premiere of Hard Knocks has thrown gas on the pyre. Fans had the opportunity to peak behind the curtains to see conversations about Barkley's pending free agency status, where the team didn't appear to value the player as much as fans would've hoped.

In fact, Schoen was speaking to former running back Frank Gore and agent Malki Kawa, about how running backs begin to decline after they turn 27—Barkley had just turned 27 this past February.

Clearly, there were shots being taken at Barkley through many of these clips, whether it was direct or not. All of this drama is so focused on the fact that he left, it doesn't even begin to cover his controversial landing spot. Many believed it was a slap in the face, as Giants fans thought that if he was going to play anywhere else, it would at least be outside the NFC East. This is a perfect example of the business side of the NFL.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Saquon Barkley's newly signed contract gives him the third-most guaranteed money among running backs in the NFL, with $26 million. Only Jonathan Taylor ($26.5 million) and Alvin Kamara ($33.833 million) have more guaranteed money on their current deals.

Now, Barkley's new teammate is involved too. After hearing the conversations that were being had about his new running back, Brown is ready to help set Barkley up for success in 2024.

Clearly, Brown was defending his teammate, as many of these clips from Hard Knocks discussed how the Giants could improve without the star running back and the general depreciation of running backs as assets in general. If there wasn't already plenty of excitement for the Week 7 matchup between the Eagles and Giants, there will be now.

Source: Awful Announcing

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.