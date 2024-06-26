Highlights The Philadelphia Eagles revamped their coaching staff this offseason: Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator and Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator.

Lane Johnson said Jalen Hurts has bonded with teammates, become more vocal, and has improved his work ethic.

The Eagles lost in the Wild Card round last season to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after going 11-6.

The Philadelphia Eagles finished 11-6 last year but lost in the Wild Card round. While this may be considered a success for many NFL franchises, the Eagles appeared in the Super Bowl the year prior but lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 38-35.

With that Wild Card round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the woes of their offensive and defensive coordinators, the Eagles retooled this offseason, adding Kellen Moore as their offensive coordinator and Vic Fangio as their defensive coordinator.

Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show, offensive lineman Lane Johnson spoke about numerous topics, including how last season went and the acquisition of running back Saquon Barkley. He also talked about how quarterback Jalen Hurts has improved since last season.

“Just this offseason, he’s really done a good job of bonding with his teammates. I feel like the connection has definitely grown. A really big offseason. The work ethic has never been an issue. Tremendous worker. But, just becoming a more vocal leader and, whenever he speaks, guys listen up.”

Examining Jalen Hurts’ Performance Last Season and 2024 Outlook

Hurts signed a five-year, $255 million deal on April 17, 2023

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Hurts has been the starter for the Eagles over the last three years. His performance between the 2021 and 2022 seasons landed him a massive $255-million extension.

However, after last year, some have been wondering if Hurts is the long-term guy for the Eagles, and Johnson spoke about that.

“Every year is kind of a prove-it deal to everybody when you’re in that town. Jalen’s our guy moving forward. We love him, we respect him, and nobody puts in more work than he does.”

So, it’s pretty clear that the team supports the young signal-caller and the team continues to make an effort to retain their best players, like Dallas Goedert.

Last season, Hurts completed 65.4% of his passes for 3,858 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions. He is also an excellent runner, adding 157 carries for 605 yards and 15 touchdowns.

From 2022 to 2023, Hurts took a dip in completion percentage but attempted 78 more passes, had nine more interceptions, and rushed for 155 fewer yards.

Jalen Hurts Career Stats Year Team Comp Att Yds TD Int Rush Yds TD 2020 PHI 77 148 1,061 6 4 63 354 3 2021 PHI 265 432 3,144 16 9 139 784 10 2022 PHI 306 460 3,701 22 6 165 760 13 2023 PHI 352 538 3,858 23 15 157 605 15

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Hurts finished second in MVP voting in 2022 after going 14-1 as a starting quarterback.

With Moore as the offensive coordinator and Barkley in the fold, the Eagles—including Johnson—are hoping for an improved result in 2024, including a better win/loss ratio and playoff result.

