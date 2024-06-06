Highlights The Philadelphia Eagles defense struggled in 2023, leading to sweeping coaching staff and roster changes.

Veteran defensive end Brandon Graham spoke highly about the new coaching staff, including defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

Fangio is a highly experienced coach who will be tasked with improving Philadelphia's young stars on defense.

In 2023, the Philadelphia Eagles were a mess defensively.

After losing defensive coordinator Jonathon Gannon to the Arizona Cardinals following their Super Bowl run in 2022, the Eagles appointed Sean Desai as their defensive play caller heading into the 2023 season.

By December, Desai ceded the gig to longtime New England Patriots' coach Matt Patricia, who presided over a collapsing defense that gave up 25+ points in seven of the team's final eight games. Both Desai and Patricia were handed their walking papers at the season's conclusion.

In an attempt to remedy the many issues that ailed them, the Eagles hired defensive guru Vic Fangio to be their defensive coordinator after he spent one season with the Miami Dolphins.

Longtime Eagles edge rusher Brandon Graham had plenty to say about the coaching staff changes while speaking with ESPN's Tim McManus, lauding his new defensive coordinator while taking a few shots at the guys no longer in Philadelphia.

The Eagles have done a lot of work to repair their scuffling defense from a year ago, drafting cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean in the first two rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft. They also reunited with safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, completely retooling their leaky secondary.

Eagles Prioritized Youth, Athleticism on Defense This Offseason

Fangio will be tasked with putting Philadelphia's young stars in position to succeed

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2024 will present one of Fangio's biggest challenges yet, as he must resuscitate an Eagles defense that finished 26th in total defense and 30th in scoring defense in 2023. Given his history of turning around even the most defensively-inept franchises, it should be the expectation that the longtime defensive coordinator will be successful in that endeavor.

Fangio's experience with a variety of systems and schematic jargon has helped him seamlessly integrate within the Eagles' existing infrastructure, something Graham was quick to point out while noting how disjointed the defensive unit was in 2023.

"I really think that last year we just didn't… That's what we didn't have. We didn't have all the right coaches in the right position, I would say. You could just see the guys just truly believing in what we've got going on [now], and I'm excited for the young guys that just came in, the new rookies coming in. They're really going to get a good shot and good taste of what it really is to be in the NFL."

As Graham has aged, he has unsurprisingly taken a smaller role in Philadelphia's defense. He has never played more than 75% of the team's defensive snaps in a single season, but hasn't eclipsed 43% of snaps since his 2020 Pro-Bowl year. Despite his waning on-field presence, he's still an immensely valuable voice within the locker room and embodies the Philly culture.

Beyond their complete overhaul in the secondary, the Eagles signed edge rusher Bryce Huff to replace reigning team sack leader Haason Reddick, who was traded to the New York Jets for draft compensation. The team didn't make any direct efforts to replace the retiring Fletcher Cox, though expectations are high that Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter will continue improving as the unquestioned starters in the middle of the Eagles' defensive line.

Still, there's work to be done in Philadelphia. This was a team coming off a dream season that fell just a few inches short of the finish line in 2022. After losing 38-35 to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, the Eagles were a Super Bowl favorite again in 2023.

They traded for Tennessee Titans star safety Kevin Byard, surrendering fifth and sixth-round picks along with free agent pickup Terrell Edmunds in the middle of the regular season. Even that move didn't do much to help a floundering unit, as the Eagles were blown out by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The 2023 Eagles became the first team in NFL history to begin a regular season 10-1 or better and fail to reach 12 wins.

If Graham is accurate in his analysis of Fangio and the rest of the defensive coaching staff (and the 15-year veteran certainly has the expertise to speak on such matters), then Philadelphia should feel confident in its revamped defense. If the unit can return to its 2022 heights - that Eagles team became just the fourth team in NFL history to reach the 70+ sack plateau - then another deep playoff run should be in the cards.

Source: Tim McManus

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.