Highlights Brandon Graham praises Saquon Barkley's explosive playmaking potential and looks forward to seeing him hitting the hole.

The Eagles invested in Barkley at the RB position despite a trend of low-cost RBs, seeking a Christian McCaffrey-like impact.

Barkley's affordable contract allows the Eagles to build a loaded offense with Pro Bowl players and high expectations for a breakout season.

Yet another Philadelphia Eagle joined the chorus of players expecting a massive season from Saquon Barkley.

Longtime Eagles DE Brandon Graham told the New York Post:

You just can't let him hit the hole, that's the biggest thing. Once he hits the hole, he's a home run hitter. I know for Saquon, he always was the guy you don't want to see with daylight.

With their offense limping to the finish line in 2023, Philly surprisingly opted for an injection of talent at running back.

That’s a position supposedly in decline, where many teams elect low-cost replacement-level players. The Eagles hope to see a Christian McCaffrey-esque bump from a relatively inexpensive acquisition.

Eagles Aim to Unlock Offense with Multi-faceted Barkley

Philly's offense profiles as a juggernaut but will hinge on key elements

Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

While the former New York Giant garners plenty of cache with fans, that doesn’t translate to a weighty cap number. Barkley carried the 2022 Giants to the playoffs, but only cost the Eagles $37.75 million over three years. That’s Diontae Johnson and Darnell Mooney money when compared to wide receivers.

Daniel Jones’ terrible four-year, $160 million deal kept the Giants from keeping the engine of their offense. Graham found that part particularly humorous:

It sucked for the Giants fans because that's like us losing our top guy. I understand business is business, but I know Saquon definitely is looking forward to this season.

Barkley will be making his return to MetLife Stadium on October 20, when the Eagles visit the Giants, in what should be a very interesting reception for the Giants' former no.2 overall pick.

Graham is expecting a very hostile reaction towards his new teammate.

That’s gonna be like how, you know how [Terrell Owens] went to Dallas and got booed? It’s going to be one of those things. I know [Barkley], he probably didn’t want to have to make that decision. We’re loving it because we definitely got a good player. Great dude, too. Just can’t wait to see what he does this year.

Many pundits felt Barkley was never well-surrounded on the Giants.

Now, Barkley’s primed for a breakout season on a loaded offense with multiple Pro Bowl-level receivers and an even better quarterback. In 2022, when the opposing team’s entire game plan started and ended with him, the explosive runner managed 1,312 rushing yards and 338 receiving yards to go with 10 touchdowns.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Saquon Barkley averaged 5.0 yards per carry in his rookie season, and totaled 2,028 yards from scrimmage.

Obviously, injuries have dogged Barkley for parts of his career, but the upside for Philly looks like the San Francisco 49ers juggernaut with a better quarterback. However, that’s a high bar even if Barkley’s healthy.

Kyle Shanahan’s offense feasts in the middle of the field and functions on making quick passes to the running back... two areas Jalen Hurts has yet to properly weaponize.

It will be incumbent upon new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to unlock the full potential of their all-star cast.

Source: New York Post

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.