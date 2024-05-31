Highlights Isaiah Rodgers has returned to the NFL after serving a year-long suspension for gambling in 2023.

Rodgers expressed gratitude for having the opportunity to play in the NFL again after missing last season.

In 2022, Rodgers was one of the best corners in the league and should be able to help the Philadelphia Eagles' secondary rebound from a rough season.

On June 29, 2023, cornerback Isaiah Rodgers was slapped with a year-long suspension for violating the NFL's gambling policy on June 29. Rodgers, who played for the Indianapolis Colts in 2022, was caught placing bets from inside the Colts' facility and wagering on props concerning other Indianapolis players. The Colts promptly waived him after his suspension was announced.

Now, after a year away from the game, Rodgers is back in the NFL. The fifth-year pro is competing for a job in the Philadelphia Eagles' secondary alongside incumbents Darius Slay and James Bradberry, as well as rookie first-rounder Quinyon Mitchell and second-round selection Cooper DeJean.

When speaking to reporters at Eagles organized team activities yesterday afternoon, Rodgers said even though he wasn't able to play last season, he practiced as if he were still in an organization to ensure he was fully prepared for his next opportunity. He also said he is faster than he was when he last stepped on an NFL field.

[I] just continued to work... I'm faster. I'd say that's the one thing I can say. I worked on my speed this offseason and my hands.

In 45 games as a Colt, Rodgers recorded 90 tackles and 10 passes defended. His three career interceptions all came in the 2021 season.

Related Eagles' Standout Second-Year DT Ready 'To Be Better' in 2024 Jalen Carter had a quality rookie season, but he aims to keep pushing in 2024 and help fill the void left by Fletcher Cox's retirement.

Rodgers Is Grateful To Be Back In The Pro Ranks

"The league doesn't need anybody"

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

During his press appearance, Rodgers didn't make any excuses for his actions, which came on behalf of family and friends in Florida, a state where sports betting was not legal at the time. He echoed the comments he gave in an ESPN interview earlier this year, saying "rules are rules... you break them, you get your consequences."

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Rodgers' defensive counting stats during his time in Indianapolis weren't out-of-this-world, but he was exceptional in his role. Pro Football Focus graded him as the league's fifth-best cornerback in 2022 (82.1), and the 25th-best (70.7) in 2021.

Rodgers then spoke about how appreciative he was to be back in a locker room, and how his year off made him realize just how rare it is to have the chance to play in the NFL.

Being away from the locker room, that brotherhood... getting that locker room environment back into my heart feels good. [My time away] brought me closer to the game. It made me actually not take this game for granted, and understand that the league doesn't need anybody.

The Eagles have revamped their secondary this offseason in an effort to turn their 31st-ranked pass defense (252.7 yards allowed per game) back into a strength, like it was when they made the Super Bowl in 2022. That year, Philadelphia allowed the fewest pass yards per game (179.8) with current Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon as defensive coordinator.

Rodgers will have to fight hard to earn a roster spot, but his experience as a returner amid the NFL's kickoff overhaul should help his case. He averaged 27 yards per return on 61 kick returns during his Colts tenure, and had a 101-yard kick return touchdown as a rookie.

Source: NBC Sports Philadelphia

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.