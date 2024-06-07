Highlights Dom DiSandro overseeing head coach on game days to avoid suspension.

DiSandro removed from sidelines last year, Eagles' performance drastically declined without him.

Nick Sirianni's emotional struggles linked to Big Dom's absence.

The legend of 'Big Dom' DiSandro continues to grow.

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced several front-office changes on Thursday, with the organization adding 'Gameday Coaching Operations' to DiSandro's list titles, which includes Senior Advisor to the General Manager and Chief Security Officer.

Per the Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane, DiSandro's new responsibilities will now include overseeing head coach Nick Sirianni on game days, preventing the league from suspending him if another sideline incident occurs.

During Philadelphia's Week 13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers last season, DiSandro intervened to break up a sideline altercation between 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw and Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

After a slight shove from DiSandro, Greenlaw poked the security officer and got himself ejected. DiSandro was also dismissed from the game and banned from the sidelines for the remainder of the Eagles' season.

Big Dom Responsible For Philly's Collapse?

Eagles were 10-1 before DiSandro was removed from sidelines

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

DiSandro may have been the glue that held things together last season. After starting the campaign 10-1, Philadelphia finished with a 1-5 record without him and showed many signs of dissent within the ranks, leading to the replacement of both coordinators this offseason.

A report from Derrick Gunn back in February suggested that Nick Sirianni struggled to keep his emotions in check after Big Dom was suspended:

[Big Dom] controls Sirianni’s emotions on (the) sideline, in his absence Nick gets in numerous arguments with players/coaches during games.

Sirianni was uncharacteristically upset with players during the Eagles' Christmas Day victory over the Giants; DiSandro's absence could've been the reason.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Nick Sirianni is the first head coach in Eagles history to go to the playoffs in each of his first three seasons.

Regardless, the Eagles have exercised due diligence to protect Big Dom should another sideline episode take place.

