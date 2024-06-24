Highlights Tight end Dallas Goedert seeks a contract extension despite being the fourth-highest paid TE, and he is confident the Eagles will appreciate his contributions.

Goedert is already the fourth-highest paid tight end in the league.

The Eagles invested in offense with key signings like Barkley and Brown to gear up for a successful 2024 season.

It seems like players are breaking the bank at every position during the 2024 NFL offseason, especially starting quarterbacks and wide receivers of all shapes and sizes.

While Travis Kelce did sign to become the highest-paid TE again, at $17.125 million a year, there were only two other deals signed by tight ends this offseason for more than $10 million per year (Dalton Schultz, Noah Fant). Philadelphia Eagles standout TE Dallas Goedert would like to add to that number.

Goedert's current deal expires at the end of the 2025 season, and has no guaranteed money for 2025, which would make it easy for Philly to cut ties after this year if they wanted to. However, Goedert doesn't seem too worried about it (via Philadelphia Inquirer):

I feel really good. I’m not too worried about it. I love being in Philadelphia. I’m going to give them everything I’ve got and let the chips fall where they may fall.

While it may mean nothing, the Inquirer did also note that Philly's previous TE1, Zach Ertz, was just 28 when they drafted his successor in Goedert, who is 29.

Goedert is Looking For a Contract Extension

The tight end's first extension is set to expire after this season

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Goedert was originally drafted by the Eagles in 2018 and had one of his best seasons in 2023. Despite missing three games to injury, the tight end set a career-high in receptions, with 59.

Goedert also had 592 yards receiving and scored three touchdowns. Over his time in the NFL, he has never caught fewer than 33 passes in a season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: While there are only 11 TEs who make $10 million per year on their current deals, there are over 20 WRs who make $20 million or more per season.

The tight end signed his first contract extension with the Eagles, a four-year, $57 million deal, during the 2021 season. As mentioned, the Eagles will only owe Goedert guaranteed money in the 2024 season, so the player is interested in reaching an extension with the team to secure his near-term future. He is currently the fourth highest-paid tight end in the league by yearly average salary.

The Eagles have invested heavily in their offense in the 2024 offseason. The first major move was signing running back Saquon Barkley in free agency. The team then re-signed star wideout A.J. Brown to a massive extension (which was a record at the time, but not for long) and also locked up WR2 DeVonta Smith for the long-term.

Goedert Career Statistics Category Total TE Rank (Since 2018) Receptions 307 9th Receiving Yards 3,589 7th TDs 22 8th

Goedert is currently making $14.25 million a year on his deal, which is behind only Kelce, T.J. Hockenson ($16.5 million), and George Kittle ($15 million). While he caught more passes than he ever has in 2023, Goedert was much less efficient with his opportunities, and he is nearing 30, so if he does get an extension, it's not likely to be for much more than what Kittle's making.

However, with the way new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore likes to run his offenses, Goedert could be in for a career year in 2024, and the big TE has already discussed his excitement. If that were the case, general manager Howie Roseman would do well to negotiate a deal early, like he's done so often in the past.

