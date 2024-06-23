Highlights Dallas Goedert is optimistic about Moore's offense and how it utilizes tight ends.

Goedert has been consistent for the Eagles, but he's often injured.

Moore has been the offensive coordinator for the Cowboys, Chargers, and now the Eagles.

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert is entering his seventh season in the NFL, and he's excited about how he may be used in new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore's offense, per a conversation he had with The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff Neiburg [h/t Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com].

He's been doing a great job of just making the offense make sense and we kind of changed up the reads and different things like that throughout. I feel like it'll play in favor of the tight end, the quick game a little bit, getting back to the pivots, the sticks that I caught earlier in my career that went away a little bit. I'm really excited for how he uses the tight end and how he feels like they can be a big part of the offense and help win games.

The Eagles changed both their offensive and defensive coordinators this offseason after a late-season collapse in 2023 that saw them finish 1-6 and get blown out in the wildcard round against Tampa Bay.

Looking Back at Goedert's Career and Examining Tight Ends in Moore's Offense

Goedert caught 59 passes for 592 yards and three touchdowns last season.

Since entering the league in 2018, Goedert has been a consistent player for the Eagles. When he initially came in, he played alongside Zach Ertz, who remained there through the middle portion of the 2021 season.

From his second season forward, he's caught fewer than 50 passes in just one season, but he's never scored more than five touchdowns.

Dallas Goedert's Career Stats Year Receptions Yards TDs 2018 33 334 4 2019 58 607 5 2020 46 524 3 2021 56 830 4 2022 55 702 3 2023 59 592 3

That said, he's also had some trouble staying on the field. He's played 83 games over his six-year career and hasn't played an entire season since he was a rookie. In 2023, he played 14 of 17 games, and 12 of 17 in 2022.

Now 29 years old, Goedert is hoping to break out of this level of play and have a much bigger 2024, and under Moore, as mentioned, he's hopeful.

Moore was an undrafted free agent in 2012 after playing his college ball at Boise State. He was with the Detroit Lions from 2012 to 2014 before becoming the backup for the Dallas Cowboys from 2015 to 2017.

After that, he went into coaching and started as the Cowboys quarterbacks coach in 2018.

From there, he became the offensive coordinator in 2019 and was in that role until 2022.

Moore then left the Cowboys to take on the same position for the Los Angeles Chargers.

In 2024, he's the offensive coordinator for the Eagles, a bitter rival of the Cowboys.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Eagles had the 8th ranked offense in the NFL in 2023. However, following their Week 11 bye, they were ranked 22nd in points per drive.

In his final season with the Cowboys, tight end Dalton Schultz caught 57 passes on 89 targets for 577 yards and five scores. Then, in 2023, with the Chargers starting tight end, Gerald Everett caught 51 passes for 411 yards and three touchdowns. Backup Donald Parham added 27 receptions for 285 yards and four scores.

Of course, the Chargers spent a lot of last season without quarterback Justin Herbert.

Regardless of what happens, though, Goedert isn't worried about the future regarding him being with the team.

I love being in Philadelphia. I'm going to give them everything I've got and let the chips fall where they may fall... I still feel like the best years are ahead of me.

We'll see how Goedert does this season under the Moore-led offense as he competes for targets with wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith and running back Saquon Barkley.

