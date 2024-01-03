Highlights The Philadelphia Eagles' defense has struggled without defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, leading to a decline in pressure and sack rates.

The team's aging corners are being exposed due to the shrinking pressure rates, with opponents targeting wide receivers frequently.

Handing over defensive play-calling duties to Matt Patricia has not improved the defense, and they continue to struggle in all facets.

After a 10-1 start, everyone assumed the Philadelphia Eagles successfully avoided the Super Bowl hangover. However, they’ve lost four of five games since then, including an embarrassing home loss to the previously three-win Arizona Cardinals that knocked them out of the driver’s seat for the NFC East title.

More worryingly, the team handed over defensive play-calling duties to Matt ‘Pencil’ Patricia. There’s no more sure sign of a sinking ship than installing the cabin boy as lead navigator. The leaky defense clearly represents the gaping hole drowning any hopes of an Eagles return trip to the Super Bowl. Here is what’s gone sour in the City of Brotherly Love.

Poached coach

Eagles are missing former DC Jonathan Gannon

Teams that lose the Super Bowl fight back to the final game the following year just 15.4 percent of the time compared to 25 percent of the time for the victors. Reaching the Super Bowl isn’t an easy task either way, but coaching casualties often play a role. When you reach the ultimate goal, many organizations will come calling to get a piece.

For the Eagles, losing offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon significantly diminished their ability to solve the inevitable issues that other teams present. Gannon was not well-loved in Philly despite coordinating a defense that led the league in sacks.

This season, without Gannon, the Eagles have slipped to 12th in pressure rate (21.8%) and a worrying 25th in sack rate (6.2%). This starkly contrasts their formidable performance last year, when they dominated the league with the second-best pressure rate (25.5%) and the highest overall sack rate (11.0%).

Philadelphia Eagles defensive comparison Season Pressure rate Sack rate 2023 21.8 (12th) 6.2 (25th) 2022 25.5 (2nd) 11.0 (1st)

Those drop-offs present glaring weaknesses for teams to target. As defensive end Brandon Graham aptly put it:

It’s the NFL. If you give them a little inch, sometimes people definitely start running miles on you.

Eagles’ crumbling defensive infrastructure

The Philadelphia front seven hasn't been as impactful this season

The Eagles, like many teams, build through their defensive front line. They gave Josh Sweat an extension; Haason Reddick is a big-money player, and they also spent top picks on the likes of Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, and Nolan Smith. Last year, Philly had an NFL-record four players notch 10+ sacks. This year, they're on track for just one.

Eagles Top Sackers Comparison Player 2022 Sacks Player 2023 Sacks Haason Reddick 16.0 Haason Reddick 11.0 Javon Hargrave 11.0 Josh Sweat 6.5 Josh Sweat 11.0 Jalen Carter 6.0 Brandon Graham 11.0 Fletcher Cox 5.0 Fletcher Cox 7.0 Nicholas Morrow 3.0 Milton Williams 4.0 Brandon Graham 3.0

Unfortunately, they lost Javon Hargrave to San Francisco in free agency, which left a hole of 60 tackles, 11 sacks, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries from 2022. The Eagles bet that with enough pressure, they could lean on veteran cornerbacks Darius Slay and James Bradberry to cover opposing wide receivers.

Those shrinking pressure rates have exposed their aging corners, and opponents know it. Only three defenses see opposing wide receivers targeted more than Philadelphia, according to Ben Solak of the Ringer.

Cabin boy Patricia

If Matt Patricia is the answer, you misheard the question

Patricia might be a nice guy, but he's only succeeded with the greatest defensive coach of all time, Bill Belichick, whispering the answers in his ear. In the three games since he took over defensive play-calling duties, the Eagles have given up 26.6 points per contest. Those games also came against the Cardinals, Giants, and Seahawks, not exactly murderer's row.

They fared only marginally better in the 11 games prior, at 24.6 points per game. However, they never got completely manhandled like they did against the Cardinals. Arizona piled up 449 yards of offense (second-most allowed by Philly in 2023), a ridiculous 32 first downs (most), and 221 yards rushing (most), while dominating ball possession 39:39 to the Eagles' 20:21.

It's especially embarrassing when you consider Arizona came into the game ranked 27th on offense, putting up 18 points and just over 300 yards per game. Gannon, now Arizona's head coach, obviously knew exactly where to hit the Eagles, putting two tight ends on the field and ramming the ball down their throats.

They own one of the worst third-down defenses in the league (31st), but the Cardinals didn’t even need third down, converting on 11 of 13 second downs on the day. The players, for their part, took the onus over the whooping, but the lack of adjustments was telling. When asked about the defensive coaching change, Reddick took the high road:

I have no comment. I have no comment for that. I’m just doing what I’m told at the end of the day. Going out there, trying to play great ball and just trying to do what I’m asked to do.

Their leading pass rusher couldn’t be happy dropping into coverage a season-high seven times against the Cardinals. Philadelphia looks dead in the water, with no one capable of plugging the defensive holes.

