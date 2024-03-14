Highlights The Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles are being investigated for violating the NFL's tampering laws.

The legal tampering period is often ignored by most teams, and violators rarely get punished.

An off-the-cuff remark from Kirk Cousins in his Falcons presser pointed to how nonchalant players, coaches, and staff are about the tampering rules.

The start of free agency is a hectic time in any sport, but the NFL is a whole different beast.

Deals get agreed to within minutes of the legal tampering period opening, leading to a flurry of transactions during the first few days of free agency before things generally slow to a crawl before the NFL Draft.

Of course, it isn't exactly possible for players and agents to negotiate with an entire league of teams and agree to the terms of a contract in mere minutes. Hence, the "legal tampering period" has long been more of a suggestion than an actual hard and fast rule.

Nevertheless, the league does like to put on a spectacle sometimes to remind teams that they can't be too egregious with their free agent process. As such, this year it's the Philadelphia Eagles and the Atlanta Falcons who will be under the microscope for possible tampering violations, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Both teams made huge splashes in the early hours of free agency on Monday—the Falcons signed quarterback Kirk Cousins, and the Eagles partnered up with running back Saquon Barkley—which put them squarely on the radar of fans and other front offices. In Philly's case, it has been reported that conversations between Howie Roseman and Barkley will be examined.

There's almost certainly no punishment forthcoming for either franchise, which points more to a broken system than the innocence of anyone involved.

NFL must change or abandon tampering rules

Only the Dolphins have been hit with penalties in recent years

Fans of the Eagles and Falcons shouldn't be too worried about their teams being stripped of draft picks or fined in the coming months.

The NFL just doesn't take its own tampering rules seriously. Since 2016, only the Miami Dolphins have been hit with significant penalties for tampering: they were fined $1.5 million and lost their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick as the result of violating the tampering rules surrounding Tom Brady and Sean Payton.

It's no coincidence that Brady, the best free agent in recent memory, and Payton, the best free agent coach in recent memory, were at the center of the Dolphins' scandal. When the league's best and most important personnel are involved, the NFL likes to pretend that it cares.

Before the Dolphins, the last time a team was hit for a tampering violation was the Kansas City Chiefs back in 2016, when they were punished for illegally speaking to wide receiver Jeremy Maclin ahead of free agency during the 2015 offseason. The Chiefs were fined $350,000 and had to forfeit a third-round pick in the 2016 draft and a sixth-round pick in the 2017 draft.

For further proof of just how broken the league's tampering rules are, take a look at this quote from Cousins during his introductory press conference with the Atlanta media on Wednesday:

There's great people here. And it's not just the football team. I mean, I'm looking at the support staff. Meeting—calling, yesterday, calling our head athletic trainer, talking to our head of PR, I'm thinking: we got good people here. And that's exciting to be a part of.

That may seem like an innocent, media-appeasing quote on the surface, but it's a straight and blatant admittance of guilt according to the NFL's current tampering guidelines.

For clarification, teams are permitted to talk directly with agents during the legal tampering window from March 11 to March 13. However, they aren't allowed to speak to the player unless he represents himself (as his own agent). Yet, Cousins clearly admits to speaking with Falcons personnel before he was eligible to sign with the team, making this a pretty open-and-shut case in regard to Atlanta violating the tampering rules.

And yet, this is likely to result in no more than a slap on the wrist for the Falcons (or Eagles). The league simply needs to change its rules to ensure violators are actually punished, or they just need to abandon the legal tampering period completely and let the doors to free agency swing wide open some time in the weeks following the Super Bowl.

If the NFL does change how it handles these cases, every team is going to be in a lot of trouble for violating the tampering laws.

Well, every team except the Dallas Cowboys.

