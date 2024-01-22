Highlights Eagles have let go of defensive coordinator Sean Desai after a disappointing defensive season in 2023, senior defensive assistant Matt Patricia also will not return.

Philadelphia's defense went from a strength in 2022 to a weakness in 2023, struggling with pass rush and secondary.

Potential candidates for the open defensive coordinator position include Wink Martindale, Ryan Nielsen, and Brandon Staley.

After one season, the Philadelphia Eagles have made the decision to part ways with defensive coordinator Sean Desai. The decision comes off of the team's 25-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card round.

Following a dominant defensive season in 2022, the Eagles' 2023 struggles were viewed as detrimental to the team's success. Now, the organization will look for someone new to take over lead responsibilities.

Related Right or Wrong: Judging Cowboys' decision to retain Mike McCarthy After four years failing to advance to the NFC Championship Game, did McCarthy deserve another chance to turn things around in Dallas?

The unit just wasn't the same

A strength of last season, the Eagles' defense was a weakness this year

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

En route to making Super Bowl 57, the Philadelphia Eagles boasted one of the league's most exciting defenses. A constant ability to generate pressure thanks to their healthy rotation of pass-rushers, while their secondary was headlined by two of the league's best veteran cornerbacks in Darius Slay and James Bradberry.

Ahead of 2023, the team reloaded the roster well in the front-seven, but failed to recreate the same success. Their secondary fell apart as signs of aging and durability came into the picture, while the pass rush went from the most sacks in the league to 20th.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive comparison Stats 2022 2023 PPG 202. (T-7th) 25.2 (30th) Total Yds/G 301.5 (2nd) 356.1 (26th) Pass Yds/G 179.8 (1st) 252.7 (31st) Rush Yds/G 121.6 (T-16th) 103.4 (10th) Sacks 70 (1st) 43 (T-20th) Pressure rate 25.5% (2nd) 22.4% (13th) Scoring % 32.4% (6th) 41.1% (29th)

Perhaps the production should be credited to the job done by Jonathan Gannon, then blamed on Desai for the unit coming back to earth. However, there's been proof that with the right coach in charge, the defense could perform at a high level. That was not the case this season when Desai was in control.

Writing was on the wall

After Patricia took over playcalling, Desai's days were numbered

Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The decision to move on from Desai has not appeared from thin air. There was plenty of speculation that he would be let go this offseason following the team's 33-13 loss in Week 14 to the Dallas Cowboys. As a result of that game, the team took defensive playcalling responsibilities out of his hands and granted them to senior defensive assistant Matt Patricia.

The move was made in desperation, as the team had suffered their second-straight blowout defeat to a top NFC team. The decision made little impact though, as the team lost four of their final five games with Patricia as the play-caller and allowed an average of 27.8 points per game through that span. For those curious, Patricia will also not be returning next season, but his contract is expiring, so no firing will be announced.

With both top advisors now removed, the Eagles will have a chance to start fresh when deciding who will be brought in to lead what is an experienced unit.

Who is next?

The Record

New York Giants' former defensive coordinator Wink Martindale is likely the headliner. While his 3-4 scheme would be a change from the Eagles' current system, his ability to generate pressure and create sacks would play perfectly to the Philadelphia front seven.

Martindale left the Giants due to speculated turmoil with head coach Brian Daboll, but has proven to be an effective defensive mind that helped Kayvon Thibodeaux post an 11.5-sack season.

Outside of Martindale, plenty of candidates worth consideration for the position.

Top defensive coordinator candidates Coach 2023 Role Wink Martindale DC New York Giants Ryan Nielsen DC Atlanta Falcons Brandon Staley HC Los Angeles Chargers Glenn Schumann DC University of Georgia Ejiro Evero DC Carolina Panthers

Some of these candidates will need approval from their current organization to interview for a lateral position move. But with new head coaches entering the organization, they could be on the way out anyway.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.