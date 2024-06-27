Highlights Jason Kelce retired from the NFL after the 2023 season due to injuries and wear and tear from 13 years of play.

Kelce rarely missed games, setting an Eagles record for most consecutive games started at 145.

He plans to lose weight post-retirement for his children's health and join ESPN's Monday Night Countdown.

After considering the move for several seasons, Jason Kelce retired from the NFL following the 2023 season.

It won't be long before the center is inducted into the Hall of Fame, and when he does, Kelce could look noticeably slimmer. The former Philadelphia Eagle recently told GQ Sports' Alex Kirshner:

Everyone exits the league with some type of impediment. I’ve had a twice-reconstructed right knee, a surgery on my hand, my groin. I’ve broken toes. I’ve had my share of things that have gone wrong, not to mention just the wear and tear of playing 13 years in the NFL. So I’m leaving the game with those scars, but for all intents and purposes, I can play with my kids. I am still able to fully enjoy life, which I consider a blessing whether you played in the NFL or not.

A big reason behind Kelce's decision to retire were those injuries that he discussed in the piece. Still, the center very rarely missed games. During Week 6 of the 2023 season, Kelce set the Eagles record for the most consecutive games started, with 145.

Center Wants To Be Able To Play With His Children

Kelce has three young daughters at home

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles will have some work to do to replace their long-time center. Kelce was originally drafted by the team in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft. Over the course of his career, he made the Pro Bowl seven times and was named a First-Team All-Pro six times and helped the team win Super Bowl 52. The franchise will also miss his leadership.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Jason Kelce was named a First-Team All-Pro following the 2023 season. That was his sixth time receiving the honor, the second-most ever by an NFL center (Jim Otto, 10).

Even during his playing career, Kelce hosted the hit New Heights podcast with his brother Travis. Once he officially retired, several media outlets offered him contracts. Kelce ended up agreeing to terms with ESPN and will appear on the network's Monday Night Countdown.

During the conversation with GQ, Kelce also talked about looking forward to spending more time with his children and wanting to be healthy for their sake. He further told Kirshner:

Right now, I’m about 277. I’m almost 20 pounds down right now. It’s hard to imagine another nearly 20 pounds coming off, being honest with you. But my back already feels better. My knees already feel better. So another 20 pounds hopefully will make me that much more adept at playing with my children.

Even after losing a key cog like Kelce, the Eagles will still have one of the best offensive lines in football with Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata at the tackles and Cam Jurgens and Landon Dickerson manning the interior.

