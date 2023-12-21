Highlights Howie Roseman's ability to find value in player acquisitions, such as signing Haason Reddick, has made him a top NFL decision-maker.

The trading and signing of A.J. Brown has proven to be a win for the Philadelphia Eagles, as Brown has become one of the league's best wide receivers.

Roseman's strategic quarterback moves, including drafting Carson Wentz, Jalen Hurts, and Nick Foles while also trading Sam Bradford and eventually Wentz, have paid off with a Super Bowl win and an MVP-caliber season from Hurts.

Since the Philadelphia Eagles hired Howie Roseman in 2000, they’re tied for second with the most playoff wins (16), third in postseason appearances (15), and top five in division titles. Putting together an NFL roster ranks among the hardest in sports. The large rosters, endless turnover, and degree of difficulty in finding a franchise quarterback create an impossible balancing act.

There’s a reason why the NFL general manager tenures rank as the shortest in major North American sports at 2.1 years. Despite the continuous obstacles, Roseman has choreographed trades, draft picks, and free-agency signings in perfect concert. Here are the top 10 moves that make Roseman one of the preeminent decision-makers in the NFL.

Signing of Haason Reddick

Free agency signing of an elite pass rusher was a steal

In 2022, Roseman signed Haason Reddick to a three-year, $45 million contract. Since then, his 27 sacks rank third behind only Myles Garrett and Nick Bosa. Including the postseason, he tallied 19.5 sacks in 2022, which only trails the legendary Reggie White in franchise history.

Most Sacks Since Start of 2022 (Thru Week 15 of 2023) Player Sacks Myles Garrett 29 Nick Bosa 29 Haason Reddick 27 Maxx Crosby 26 Danielle Hunter 26 Micah Parsons 26

Despite the gaudy numbers, he’s tied for 16th in defensive end contracts at $15 million per year. That’s roughly $12 million behind the top-end guys even though he’s producing at a similar level. Finding value ranks among a general manager's most important responsibilities, and Roseman's signing of Reddick has that in spades.

Signing of Chris Long

Snagging a proven winner and fan favorite at bargain bin prices

Chris Long put up big stats with the St. Louis Rams early in his career, but amid all the losses, his performances went under the radar—except for the two of the smarter teams in the NFL, the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles. The Patriots got him first for a sweetheart deal of two million.

After helping New England win it all in 2016, the Eagles jumped in for a similar amount and got the same Super Bowl-winning result in 2017, doing so against the Patriots, no less. Long was also beloved by an Eagles fan base that is known as one of the prickliest, most skeptical in the league. Huge signings always grab the headlines, but often, it’s the moves around the edges that make the difference.

Trading for and signing A.J. Brown

Roseman ships two picks to Tennessee for an elite WR

If your counterpart in a trade immediately gets fired, it’s probably a sign that you won the deal. That’s precisely what happened between Roseman and Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson in 2022. The Eagles sent the 18th overall pick along with a third-rounder in exchange for one of the best wide receivers in the league.

A.J. Brown Since Joining Eagles (Thru Week 15 of 2023) Stat A.J. Brown NFL Rank Receptions 183 8th Receiving Yards 2,810 2nd Receiving TD 18 4th 1st Downs 121 6th

Since Brown arrived in the City of Brotherly Love, he’s tallied 183 catches for 2,810 yards and 18 TDs. Those are big boy numbers. The Titans, for their part, took wide receiver Treylon Burks and tight end Jeremy Ruckert with the picks they got. Burks has shown some promise, but obviously, it’s a trade they’d like back, especially as they try to develop rookie QB Will Levis in a passing offense that has thrown for the fifth-fewest yards since Brown's departure.

Trading up for Jalen Carter

Presumptive Defensive Rookie of the Year already paying dividends

NFL organizations operate very differently from one another. Taking advantage of teams in positions of weakness has become a staple of the Roseman regime.

To wit, the New Orleans Saints like to pretend the salary cap doesn’t exist, consistently pushing money into the future in order to improve their roster in the present. When the Saints shopped around for future picks in 2022, the Eagles were all too happy to oblige.

Here’s a summary of the complicated deal:

Eagles Receive: Pick 18, Pick 101, Pick 237, 2023 1st round pick (10), and a 2024 2nd round pick

Saints Receive: Pick 16, Pick 19, Pick 194

Roseman flipped the 18th pick shortly after in the Brown deal, and a year later, Roseman used some of those extra assets to move up for Jalen Carter, the consensus best defender in the draft. Carter had been falling down draft boards due to a reckless driving incident while in Georgia, but Roseman pulled the trigger anyway.

It was a gamble, but so far, the return looks like highway robbery. Carter has been a monster in the middle of Philly's seventh-ranked run defense and with odds hovering around -5,000 for him to win Defensive Rookie of the Year, he's going to be picking up some hardware after his debut campaign.

Drafting Jason Kelce in the sixth round

Roseman found a future Hall-of-Famer and crucial team leader late in the draft

Not only did Roseman draft a Hall-of-Fame center in the sixth round in 2011, but he also traded back to do so. The Eagles moved back in the third round and drafted Curtis Marsh. That part’s pretty forgettable. However, in the deal, they picked up a sixth-rounder that turned into…

You guessed it, Jason freaking Kelce, a staple of Philadelphia's success for well over a decade. Roseman understands the random nature of the draft and evidently amasses as many assets in every deal as possible. You never know when one’s going to turn into an All-Pro.

Riding the quarterback carousel to perfection

Finding a star for the most demanding position in sports regularly costs NFL general managers their jobs. More often than not, if a GM drafts a QB in the first round, and it doesn’t work out, he’s living on borrowed time.

In a series of connected moves over six years, Roseman danced over fire as he cycled through quarterbacks. Amazingly, each move played off one another, giving the Eagles flexibility for the future and a starter in the present. Here’s the timeline of Howie’s QB Tetris:

Trading up to draft Carson Wentz

Roseman identified his guy and made sure he got him at all costs

Obviously, Carson Wentz has become something of a punchline, but in 2017, he looked like the MVP frontrunner before hurting his knee late in the campaign.

Roseman traded the eighth overall pick in 2016, third and fourth-round picks in the same draft, plus the following year's first-round pick, and a second-round pick in 2018 for the second overall pick in the 2016 draft, as well as a fifth-rounder in 2017 that was eventually upgraded to a fourth-rounder.

That’s a lot for Wentz, but for the first few years, it looked like a steal. It also doesn’t hurt that he turned that fourth into defensive stalwart Josh Sweat, who has put up 25 sacks over the past three years.

Shipping out Sam Bradford

Roseman took advantage of a surprisingly potent market for the aging QB

Then, just seven months later, when Minnesota Vikings starting QB Teddy Bridgewater hurt his knee two weeks before the season, Roseman flipped his incumbent starter, Sam Bradford, to the desperate Vikings for a first-rounder in 2017 and a fourth-rounder in 2018.

Bradford was upset about the Wentz draft pick, but he went on to play just one uninspiring season for the Vikings before his own knee issues derailed his career early in the 2017 campaign. Now that's foresight.

Drafting and re-signing Nick Foles

Arguably the greatest backup in NFL history was another Roseman find

Many GMs might rest on their laurels after swapping their incumbent starter for a QB taken with the second overall pick. But building quarterback depth has always been a point of emphasis under Roseman. He found Nick Foles in the third round of the 2012 draft, but after a disappointing showing in 2014 following a Pro Bowl year in 2013, Foles left for greener pastures.

However, prior to the 2017 season, somehow sensing something could go wrong with his starting QB, Roseman went out and re-signed Foles to serve as the backup following a couple of forgettable seasons with the Rams and Chiefs. Many thought Foles was washed, but Roseman saw that he still had that fire. And Philly fans thank God that he did.

When Wentz hurt his knee, Foles stepped in and embarked on the most epic and improbable Super Bowl run of all-time. Not only did Foles win the Super Bowl, he had an all-time performance, he won Super Bowl MVP, and he brought the very first Super Bowl to the city of Philadelphia. And how many GMs can say they won a ring with a backup QB under center?

Drafting Jalen Hurts

Despite still having Wentz as his starter, Roseman continued to push

It’s easy now to see Jalen Hurts as an amazing draft pick after his MVP-caliber 2022 season and near Super Bowl-winning run. However, in 2020, every Philadelphia sports blogger on the web ripped Roseman for the selection.

“Drafting Jalen Hurts is just so irresponsible,” and “Philadelphia Eagles’ decision to draft him (Hurts) 53rd overall just isn’t fair to Carson Wentz—or Jalen Hurts” was a sampling of the push-back. Of course, Wentz’s play took a shocking and steep decline soon after, their franchise QB of the future took over, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Trading the embattled Wentz

Despite Wentz's ugly final season in Philly, Roseman still got the team paid

Just when you thought this series of moves couldn’t get any better for Roseman, he cashed in on Wentz just as Hurts was ascending. He traded the distressed QB to the Indianapolis Colts for a 2022 second-round pick (which was bumped up to a first after Wentz played more than 75 percent of the snaps that year) and a 2021 third-round pick.

That first-rounder was then used in the aforementioned massive deal with the Saintswhich resulted in the Eagles acquiring Jalen Carter and A.J. Brown, among others.

To recap, he flipped Wentz and Bradford just as they were falling off for two firsts, a third, and a fourth. He also drafted two QBs that brought the Eagles to the Super Bowl, one of whom won the Lombardi Trophy and a Super Bowl MVP. In a league where drafting a quarterback is akin to playing Russian roulette, that’s a truly ridiculously successful run of transactions.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.