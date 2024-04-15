Highlights DeVonta Smith signed a three-year, $75M contract extension with the Eagles, including $51M guaranteed.

The Eagles picked up Smith's fifth-year option for 2025, extending him through 2028.

Smith has established himself as an elite NFL wide receiver through his first three seasons.

The Philadelphia Eagles have locked up a key piece of their offense for the foreseeable future.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapaport reported that the Eagles have signed wide receiver DeVonta Smith to a three-year, $75 million contract extension with $51 million in guaranteed money.

The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov reported that the Eagles also picked up Smith's fifth-year option for 2025, which is worth $15.59 million, and the new deal keeps Smith in Philadelphia through 2028.

Out of the players picked in the 2021 NFL Draft, Smith is the third to have his fifth-year option picked up, following Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II. NFL teams have until May 2 to pick up the fifth-year options for players from the 2021 draft.

Smith was previously playing on the four-year, $20.1 million rookie contract he signed in 2021 after Philly traded up on a wild draft day to select him at No. 10 overall.

Smith's deal ranks him eighth among WRs in terms of total contract value, but his $25 million AAV ties him with teammate A.J. Brown for fourth-highest at his position. His $51 million practical guaranteed money ranks him ninth among wideouts in that category.

Smith Already Established as One of NFL's Elite WRs

Eagles wideout has recorded back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Smith has established himself as one of the NFL's elite wide receivers over his first three seasons in the league.

Smith had 95 receptions for 1,196 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in helping lead his team to an NFC championship in 2022. In 2023, he had 81 receptions for 1,066 receiving yards and seven touchdowns as Philadelphia started the season 10-1, though they suffered an epic collapse to finish the year.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In 2020, Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith had one of the greatest individual seasons in college football history with 117 receptions for 1,856 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns while also winning the National Championship.

Despite Philly crashing out in the Wild Card round, Smith was electric in the playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, posting eight receptions for 148 yards. The Eagles have made the playoffs in each of his three seasons with the team and in five career postseason games, Smith has 27 receptions for 405 yards and one touchdown.

Devonta WR Ranks 2021-2023 (Playoffs Only) Stats Smith Rank Receptions 27 T-7th Targets 45 T-8th Rec. Yards 405 7th Average/Rec. 15.0 5th Touchdowns 1 T-15th

Smith was one of two Eagles with over 1,000 receiving yards in 2023, alongside A.J. Brown, who had 106 receptions for 1,456 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

Smith, a Louisiana native, shot to fame during his college career at Alabama. As a true freshman, he scored the game-winning touchdown against Georgia in the 2018 CFP National Championship Game on a 41-yard reception in overtime. Smith led the Crimson Tide to another national championship in 2020 with one of the great individual seasons by a wide receiver in college football history, recording 117 receptions for 1,856 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns.

In 2020, Smith also became the first wide receiver to win the Heisman Trophy since Michigan's Desmond Howard in 1991, while also winning the Maxwell Award, Biletnikoff Award, and SEC Offensive Player of the Year.

"He's a detailed route runner with the athletic ability to really make them count, from a separation standpoint, and his ball skills are unquestioned," NFL analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in his evaluation of Smith before the 2021 NFL Draft. "Smith has the football character, athletic gifts, and upper-echelon skill level to become a long-time starter and Pro Bowl regular."

Looks like Lance was bang on with this one.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary info via Spotrac.