Highlights Jalen Carter had a strong rookie season with 3.5 sacks in his first five games.

Carter is focusing on conditioning to improve his performance and effectiveness for the entire season.

Alongside Jordan Davis, Carter aims to fill the void left by Fletcher Cox and propel the Eagles back into Super Bowl contention.

After a historic collapse to end their 2023 season, the Philadelphia Eagles have made several notable additions to their defense this offseason. They gave C.J. Gardner-Johnson the long-term deal he desired during his first stint in Philadelphia while also selecting top corners Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean in last month's draft.

Although GM Howie Roseman has focused primarily on the secondary, the Eagles have always philosophically built through the trenches. The team spent first-round draft capital on Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis in each of the last two drafts. With Fletcher Cox officially retiring, Philly's defensive line is now dominated by youth, but Carter knows Cox is only one call away.

The second-year DT spoke about this with NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Dave Zangaro at OTAs earlier this week, stating:

I know Fletch is still going to stick around. He's going to come talk to us any time we need something, even if he's not here. If I need to text him or call him, I know he's going to answer for me.

Related Jalen Carter: Eagles DT's rookie season in review The Philadelphia Eagles spent a lot of draft capital on Jalen Carter, and it looks like it paid off after his DROY-caliber rookie season.

Carter Focusing on Conditioning in 2024

The best ability is availability

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Carter burst onto the scene his rookie year, getting after opposing quarterbacks right out of the gate and garnering early Defensive Rookie of the Year Consideration.

Jalen Carter Through First 5 Games in 2023 Sacks 3.5 QB Hits 4 Tackles For Loss 4 Forced Fumbles 2

Carter's production tailed off down the stretch as Philadelphia's defense began to unravel. While he wasn't solely to blame for the team's poor effort, Carter is focused on improving his conditioning to remain effective throughout the season.

It's been a lot on conditioning. Really, I'd like to be more conditioned than working on technique because we got all year for technique stuff. We work on technique everyday in practice with our hands, working on pass rushes and stuff like that. But you really don't work on conditioning a lot. But I did more conditioning than I did hand movement and some of the stuff like that.

The Eagles traded up for Carter's services in the 2023 NFL Draft to play alongside fellow Georgia Bulldog Jordan Davis. Under new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, Carter and Davis hope to fill the void left by Fletcher Cox and get Philadelphia back into Super Bowl contention.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Jalen Carter tied Derrick Burgess for the second-most sacks by an Eagles rookie in a single season (6.0)

Source: Dave Zangaro

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference, unless otherwise noted.