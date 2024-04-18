Highlights Jalen Hurts craves coaching continuity for success and consistency in playcalling.

Previous OC stability correlated with Hurts' best years, highlighting the need for continuity.

Hurts expects to adapt to new OC Kellen Moore's different offensive strategy for potential growth.

Despite a meteoric rise from the 53rd pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Jalen Hurts feels like he’s missing a critical element for success: coaching continuity. He laid out his feelings on the matter in his first press conference since the Philadelphia Eagles replaced offensive coordinator and family friend Brian Johnson earlier this offseason:

I think as a player, I definitely yearn for the sustainability and the consistency there (coaching). ... As a quarterback, I yearn for those things in a playcaller and a quarterback coach because you kind of see how consistency in those areas can breed excellence.

Considering his first back-to-back seasons with the same OC (current Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen) coincided with the best years of his young career in 2021-2022 (he posted his top two TD-INT ratios and top two yards per attempt marks in those years), he’s probably onto something. Nevertheless, Hurts remains excited about the possibilities with incoming coordinator Kellen Moore.

New Year, New Offensive Coordinator for Hurts

How Hurts and Moore will have to adjust

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The ever-changing cast of coaches goes back to college for the Eagles QB. In three years at Alabama and one at Oklahoma, Hurts never worked with the same play-caller for consecutive seasons. As he lamented:

I find myself in a situation very similar to college in terms of having a constantly revolving door in terms of coordinators and coaches. But I've always managed to have success in it, so that's always been a good thing, because you've been able to learn from people and apply it.

Even though Hurts yearns for consistency, he acknowledged that Johnson wasn’t quite ready:

I think the best of him. He's been a huge part of my development in my time here as an Eagle. I think he's still more than capable of being a big-time head coach in this league. I think he's on trajectory to do that still. I just didn't think it was the right time for him, and that's that.

With Moore inbound, Philly’s $255 million man will have to prepare for some adjustments. The former Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers coordinator ran plays out of shotgun at the 24th, 27th, and 22nd highest rates over the past three seasons.

That’s a big departure from how the Eagles have operated, as they utilized shotgun on over 95 percent of snaps to involve Hurts in the running game in 2023.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Jalen Hurts is not alone in his sentiment, as every single one of the 32 NFL teams will have a different offensive coordinator calling plays for them than they did entering the 2022 offseason. That's a lot of turnover.

Moore also never ranked lower than 15th in motion rate, whereas Philly barely made use of it. The Eagles' new coordinator will undoubtedly shape the offense to fit the talents of his new team, but a give-and-take will be required.

If Moore can guide Hurts to attack the middle of the field consistently by utilizing not one but two 'Alpha receivers', the Birds' offense will reach new heights. For his part, Hurts sounds ready once again for the challenges that accompany a new coordinator:

I'm just all ears. I'm a sponge. I think there's some beauty in that. I'm just in sponge mode. I'm letting them do what it is they're going to do, and then we kind of adjust from there. I think the thing that we all have to understand is the importance of a foundation in something. So I want the coaches to declare their foundation in terms of what they want something to be, how they want it to look, and then obviously you're going to adjust from there.

After the way the Eagles finished the 2023 campaign, everyone in the building should have Hurts' mindset going into 2024.

Source: Philadelphia Eagles

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.