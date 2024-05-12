Highlights The Philadelphia Eagles have earned immense praise for their 2024 NFL Draft haul.

Philadelphia Eagles' general manager Howie Roseman has gotten pretty good at this drafting thing over the years. His willingness to trade and zig when other teams zag has helped him win multiple Executive of the Year awards and keep Philly in contention through much of his tenure.

While he hasn't received any actual returns from his 2024 draft class yet, the early prognosis is that Roseman, once again, knocked it out of the park. It seems every man in the Eagles' nine-player haul has received glowing remarks in some capacity, including the least widely-known prospect they pulled in.

When speaking on the Ross Tucker Podcast last week, NFL Films producer and ESPN NFL Matchup creator Greg Cosell lit up when Tucker, a former NFL lineman for four franchises, brought up defensive end Jalyx Hunt -- Philadelphia's third-round selection -- whom he said he didn't remember "[talking] about in the pre-draft process at all." Cosell told Tucker he watched Hunt's tape and was very impressed.

He was one of the most fascinating prospects in the draft... [he's] a long, athletic edge defender. He's got emerging pass rush traits... they're probably more in their infancy than all there, so he's got a smaller toolbox right now. But you talk about length, natural athleticism, explosiveness, those things are high-level... there's so much there to work with... the physical traits, they jumped out.

Hunt began his collegiate career at Cornell in 2019 as a safety, making 29 tackles in 17 games before transferring to a defensive line role at Houston Christian ahead of the 2022 campaign.

He morphed into a star with the Huskies, notching 133 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, four pass break-ups, and a pick-six in 21 games on the way to Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2023.

Hunt Landed In A Perfect Spot To Develop

The Eagles don't need him to produce right away

Roseman has made a living plucking defensive talent from the Southeastern Conference in recent seasons. In fact, he added five defenders from the then back-to-back national champion Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 and 2023 NFL Drafts. Knowing this, it's not surprising to see him select someone whose traits "are the same" as those of the SEC's best defenders, according to Cosell.

Hunt has a larger learning curve than peers who actually played in the SEC, like Nolan Smith and Jalen Carter, by virtue of coming from a smaller school and facing a lower level of competition week after week. However, his ceiling isn't necessarily lower than the likes of Smith or other edge defenders in this class because he comes from a non-FBS institution.

Both edge rusher Matthew Judon (Grand Valley State) and defensive end Zach Sieler (Ferris State) came from the Division II ranks, and have signed second contracts in excess of $10 million per year while recording double-digit sacks in at least one season. Hunt played at a higher level (FCS) than each of them and earned significantly better draft capital than Judon (Round 5) and Sieler (Round 7) garnered.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: According to the NCAA, 2023 was the second straight NFL season where every franchise had at least one FCS or Division II player on their initial 53-man roster. One Houston Christian alum, linebacker Caleb Johnson, is entering his fourth NFL season and signed a one-year extension with the Jacksonville Jaguars on the first day of free agency in March.

Furthermore, Hunt's developmental conditions are optimized by the established veterans Philadelphia has in place. The Eagles brought back defensive end Brandon Graham to serve as a locker room voice and mentor for players just like Hunt. Fellow ends Bryce Huff and Josh Sweat aren't as seasoned as the 36-year-old Graham, but they will still function as a sounding board for him as he gets up to speed.

With the aforementioned trio, Zack Baun and Smith all in the edge defender rotation, there is no pressure on Hunt to contribute immediately. He can be a sponge, learning from those in his position room without having to function as an immediate difference-maker on a team that restoked the fires of their Super Bowl hopes this offseason.

Per NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah, Hunt was not only a favorite prospect of Cosell, but also new Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who "really wanted to coach" him. Jeremiah himself was very high on Hunt as well, ranking him 64th among his top-150 prospects, which nearly scared Roseman into texting the former Eagles scout and asking him to remove Hunt from his list.

In the NFL, nothing is guaranteed. However, it would seemingly bode well for Hunt's future that Cosell, Fangio, Roseman, and Jeremiah all saw something special in him.

If he is able to harness his unbelievable traits and combine them with an excellent understanding of the game, Roseman may have found his long-term replacement for Graham or the recently traded Haason Reddick while adding to his incredible draft resume in the process.

