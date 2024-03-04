Highlights Jason Kelce's Super Bowl speeches showcased his emotion, passion, and love for his teammates and the city of Philadelphia.

The Eagles' Christmas album with fellow offensive linemen raised $1.25 million for charity and highlighted his commitment to giving back to the community.

Kelce's Halloween costume as "Fat Batman" and his cameo on "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" added to his endearing and relatable personality.

Jason Kelce has been contemplating retirement this offseason after an illustrious career featuring six First-Team All-Pro nods, seven Pro Bowl selections, and a Super Bowl championship with the Philadelphia Eagles. While his play on the field spoke for itself, the center was beloved in what's widely considered the hardest city to please with his incredibly endearing personality.

Although offensive linemen rarely get any shine, Kelce became a household name thanks to a fearless willingness to wear his heart on his sleeve for laughs or tears.

Philly fans aren't alone, however, as Kelce is also widely respected among players and coaches around the league. In honor of maybe the most venerated center ever, here are the top five moments of Kelce’s career.

5 Super Bowl Speeches

Philadelphia’s best public speaker since Benjamin Franklin

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Kelce delivered not one but two incredible Super Bowl speeches, and they couldn’t be more different. The first came in a private moment before the team, fighting back tears as he conveyed his love for his teammates combined with his burning desire to win.

Just be f****** dogs, dog mentality. Play after play. Echo to the whistle. Let’s go show these motherf****** who we are.

The second joyous speech came after the Eagles' only Super Bowl win. In less than three minutes, he made the entire city feel like they were a part of the team and primed to run through a wall. Here are a few highlights:

Hungry dogs run faster! You want to talk about an underdog? You want to talk about a hungry dog? For 52 years you’ve been starved of this championship. Everybody wonders why the Philadelphia Eagles’ fans aren’t the nicest fans. If I don’t eat breakfast, I’m f---ing pissed off! No one likes us. We don’t care. We’re from Philly. F--ing Philly.

He also delivered that speech in full Mummer’s gear, which you only know of if you’re from Philly.

4 The Eagles Christmas album

The dulcet tones of giant men for charity

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

In 2022, Kelce brought offensive linemen Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson together to create a Christmas album. While it likely first set out as a passion project for fun on the side, the angelic-sounding troika sold out three times while raising $1.25 million for the Children’s Crisis Treatment Center.

The first go around went so well they dropped a second part, including special guest Patti LaBelle. Kelce has always deeply understood the reach professional athletes can have in the community and made sure to do his part in helping where he could.

3 Kelce’s Hilarious Halloween Costumes

No one dresses up better than "fat batman"

Credit: CHRIS LACHALL/USA TODAY NETWORK ATLANTIC GROUP / USA TODAY NETWORK

In 2022, defensive back Darius Slay categorized the Eagles’ wide receiver room as various forms of Batman on Halloween. He dubbed DeVonta Smith as “Skinny Batman,” A.J. Brown naturally earned “Swole Batman,” and Quez Watkins got “Fast Batman.”

Kelce, not wanting to be left out, donned a Batman mask and christened himself “Fat Batman.” Of course, he’s actually not that fat, which led to Slay redesignating him as “Sexy Batman.” That’s hard to argue when People Magazine included the future hall of fame center in their sexiest man alive edition last year.

2 Philadelphia's man of the people

Kelce’s “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” cameo

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

To become a true folk hero in Philadelphia, athletes must engage in something quintessentially Philadelphian,aAnd there’s no TV show more Philly than “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” Creator Rob McElhenney was born and raised in the City of Brotherly Love and much of the show's humor comes from his experiences.

In his episode, Kelce appears to a hallucinating Charlie, telling him “Every single thing that every fan does, at home or at the stadium, makes a direct impact on the game.” Kelce also directs him to re-trap his bleeding leg in a steel trap in order to help the team, insisting, “same leg.” Supposedly, Kelce also stepped in as a body double for “fat mac” as they explain in a funny Instagram video.

1 The Kelce Bowl

The brothers’ Super Bowl

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Of course, there’s no Kelce moment more iconic than the two All-Pro brothers coming together for the biggest event on the sports calendar. It’s pretty hard to wrap your mind around the fact that one of the greatest tight ends and centers of all time come from the same family.

It’s even cooler watching the brothers realize how special it is, embrace it, and embrace each other. Travis Kelce wears 87 in honor of his brother, as he told NFL films:

If there is a Kelce legacy, two brothers making it to the NFL, it all started in 1987, because this big guy was born in 1987." After the Super Bowl, they got emotional on their Podcast “New Heights,” thinking about their mom. For anyone who has a brother or even someone who’s like a brother to them, it’s a special moment to witness.

While Jason Kelce will certainly be remembered for his elite-level play on the field, he will continue to make an impact on the sport and his community well into retirement.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.