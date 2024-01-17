This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights Jason Kelce denies reports of retirement, says he did not make any decision yet.

Kelce reveals he was offered the opportunity to address the team on the topic of his retirement following the Eagles' playoff loss.

Kelce did address the team, however, telling them to cherish every moment in the NFL.

Jason Kelce says hold your horses.

After it was reported by multiple top NFL insiders on Tuesday that the Philadelphia Eagles' All-Pro center had informed his teammates of his decision to retire, Kelce returned on Wednesday to refute those claims on his podcast, New Heights, alongside his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce:

Kelce said that head coach Nick Sirianni had offered him the floor following the team's disappointing 32-9 Wild Card round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday. However, the 36-year-old revealed that he did not take the opportunity to announce his retirement, explaining that it was too emotional a time to announce or make such a momentous decision.

However, the center, who has become synonymous with Philadelphia sports over his decade-plus in the city, did address the team following the game, telling them to cherish every moment they have in the NFL. After sharing that, Kelce became visibly emotional on the podcast.

He also said that when the decision is made, it would be done in a more "definitive" way that pays respect to everyone that helped him get to where he is now.

Kelce was drafted by the Eagles in the sixth round of the 2011 draft and has served as their starting center ever since. Kelce, a surefire Hall of Famer, won a Super Bowl with the Eagles in 2017 and earned seven Pro Bowl selections and six First-Team All-Pro nods over his 13-year career—a career which might not be over just yet.

Source: New Heights