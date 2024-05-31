Highlights Vic Fangio left the Dolphins after just one year, and now will hope to help improve the Eagles defense in 2024.

Fangio seems to have the support of his players so far, with Jordan Davis complimenting his system on Thursday.

Davis himself will hope to take on a larger role in 2024, after having a relatively quiet first two seasons in the league.

After reaching the Super Bowl in the 2022 season, and nearly winning it, things looked very promising for the Philadelphia Eagles. They had a talented young quarterback with a tough, physical team that truly seemed to represent the nature of Philadelphia.

The Eagles started the 2023 season on the same note, having an incredible start to the season. All signs pointed to the franchise making another run at the Super Bowl.

Then, it all came crashing down in 2023. The Eagles went on to lose five of their final six games, and subsequently lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round to end their season.

After that collapse, there were a lot of changes for the team, including their new defensive coordinator, Vic Fangio. Philadelphia's players seem to be a fan of his already, with Jordan Davis commenting on the simplicity of his system on Thursday:

No bull----. There's no bull----... I hope y'all can bleep that out. It's really no B.S. with him. It's straight ball. Some people like it.

Fangio will try and revive a defensive unit that was torn to shreds to end the 2023 season. The Eagles made a handful of moves on the defensive side of the ball this offseason, and they'll hope Fangio can lead them in the right direction in 2024.

Davis and Fangio Will Hope to Lead Eagles' Defense in 2024

Both Davis and Fangio could improve on some aspects of their 2023 seasons

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Before leaving for Philadelphia this offseason, Fangio did spend one year with the Miami Dolphins as their defensive coordinator in 2023. Although the defense was solid for most of the year, Miami's defense faded a bit towards the end of the season.

Some of their players might not have liked the system, with Jevon Holland talking about his excitement about moving on from Fangio earlier this offseason.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Vic Fangio's defense in Miami was impressive for most of the year, but they did fade a bit to end the season. The Dolphins gave up two late touchdowns in a 28-27 loss to the Titans in Week 14, gave up 56 points to the Ravens in Week 17, and managed to allow 26 points to the Chiefs in the Wild Card Round, despite playing in freezing weather.

It seems like Fangio is getting off to a better start with the Eagles, though. Philadelphia wasted no time picking up Fangio once his tenure in Miami was over, and he seems to have fit in well so far. One of the most important things a coach can do once joining a team is to give players clear expectations for their role in the new system. He's already had those conversations with Davis:

Being at my best and being the anchor of the defense...I want to make sure that middle is locked down. Whatever scheme we're playing -- 3-4, 4-3 -- it doesn't matter. If I'm on the field, I wanna make sure I hold it down.

While Davis started last year in 2023 for the Eagles, they operated their defensive line on more of a rotational basis. For example, Davis was a starter in every Eagles game last season, yet had the fifth-highest snap percentage of all the team's defensive lineman.

The 2022 first-round pick hasn't produced a ton of results during his first two years in the league, and he'll hope he can grow into a larger role with Fangio.

Jordan Davis' Career Statistics Stat Category Career Production Games 22 Sacks 2.5 QB Hits 5 Total Tackles 63 Tackles for Loss 3 Passes Defended 2 Forced Fumbles 1

Davis was one of the most talented players in his class, being selected with the 13th overall pick in 2022. While he's had a tougher start to his NFL career than he might have imagined, his head does seem to be in the right place when it comes to his preparation for his third season in the league:

Definitely, I'll be able to answer the call...I know what's required of me. I know Vic's leaning on me, I know the D-line's leaning on us. So, I definitely think I'll be able to handle it. That's what I'm working for. Nobody's coming to save us now. So, we've got to put the load on our backs. … It's just everybody. We've got more that's expected of us, so we've got to go out there and show it.

Aside from just Davis, the Eagles' defense as a whole will need to be much better in 2024. The unit was miserable to end the year, and it put a ton of pressure on the offense, which had their own struggles as well. If Fangio can help right the ship in 2024, the Eagles might have a better shot at getting back to the Super Bowl.

Source: NFL.com

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.