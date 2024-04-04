Highlights The Philadelphia Eagles and tackle Jordan Mailata agreed to a three-year, $66M extension on Thursday.

Philadelphia still possesses the league's best offensive line despite Jason Kelce's retirement.

The Eagles are ready to put last year's troubling finish in the rearview mirror, making them an extremely dangerous opponent for early-season foes.

The Philadelphia Eagles are keeping the band together as long as they can.

On Thursday afternoon, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Eagles and left tackle Jordan Mailata had agreed to a three-year contract extension worth $66 million.

The deal functions as a massive present for the now 27-year-old Mailata, whose birthday is March 31. The $48 million in guarantees and $20 million signing bonus he received tie him to Philadelphia through the end of his age-31 campaign in 2028.

Mailata, hailing from New South Wales, Australia, is the biggest success story of the NFL's International Player Pathway, a 10-week training program that gives players outside the United States and Canada the chance to show off their football ability. Former rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit went through the process earlier this year before signing with the Kansas City Chiefs at the end of March.

The 6'8", 365-pound tackle, selected in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft, will now continue serving as an inspiration for those holding dreams of making the league from abroad, while also protecting Jalen Hurts' blindside for the foreseeable future.

Philadelphia's Offensive Line Remains The League's Best

Mailata wasn't the only Eagles' lineman to receive a lucrative extension

Mailata's payday was well deserved. He was Pro Football Focus' third highest-graded tackle in 2023, ranking top-six in both run and pass blocking. His dominance also shined through in ESPN's Run Block Win Rate stat, with his 80-percent clip slotting behind only teammate Lane Johnson among tackles.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Even before Jason Kelce's retirement, the Eagles running game was already working through Jordan Mailata and Landon Dickerson on the left side. In 2023, the two most common holes for top RB D'Andre Swift to run through were off left guard (43) and off left end (49), where he rushed at 6.1 and 5.0 clips, respectively. For comparison, Swift ran off right guard just 22 times and right end 28 times.

When all linemen are considered, he slips to third in the metric because another teammate, guard Landon Dickerson, who was recently made the highest-paid guard in NFL history, slides into the second spot. Some may believe Philadelphia's unit isn't the preeminent line in the league now that Jason Kelce has retired, but the results of the aforementioned trio speak for themselves.

Trench Dominance: Eagles Offensive Line 2021-23 Positional Finishes PFF Grade Jordan Mailata (OT) Lane Johnson (OT) Landon Dickerson (G) Jason Kelce (C) 2021 88.3 (3rd) 83.3 (10th) 69.6 (22nd) 84.5 (3rd) 2022 81.7 (9th) 84.8 (5th) 72.1 (15th) 89.4 (2nd) 2023 84.8 (3rd) 80.1 (13th) 69.4 (17th) 78.8 (6th) ESPN RBWR Jordan Mailata (OT) Lane Johnson (OT) Landon Dickerson (G) Jason Kelce (C) 2021 80% (4th) N/A 75% (2nd) 72% (4th) 2022 83% (2nd) N/A 80% (1st) 75% (3rd) 2023 80% (2nd) 82% (1st) 81% (1st) 75% (1st) ESPN PBWR Jordan Mailata (OT) Lane Johnson (OT) Landon Dickerson (G) Jason Kelce (C) 2021 N/A 95% (2nd) N/A 96% (7th) 2022 N/A 95% (1st) 97% (2nd) 96% (8th) 2023 N/A 92% (9th) 96% (4th) 96% (4th)

Mailata, Dickerson, and Johnson are the biggest reason Saquon Barkley switched NFC East allegiances: he will, finally, have consistent lanes from which to burst forth instead of keyholes to squeeze inside. The unrivaled chemistry of this unit also makes the transition to new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore's scheme smoother for the entire organization.

Philadelphia's harrowing end to the 2023 campaign still looms over the locker room. The players have to stew in its stench for five more months before getting a chance to rid themselves of it. The bloodlust they'll be carrying as a result may make them the team nobody wants to face in the early weeks of next season.

