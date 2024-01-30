Highlights Jason Kelce hasn't made a decision about retirement yet, but he's not finished with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kelce sounds excited about working with new coaches and wants to prove people wrong next season.

Concerns about his health and the impact on his family are likely the biggest factors in Kelce's decision.

While there were reports that Philadelphia Eagles veteran center Jason Kelce had told his teammates that he planned to retire following the team's ignominiously early playoff exit this season, the perennial All-Pro dispelled those rumors shortly after on his podcast, New Heights.

Kelce explained that while the idea of retirement had crossed his mind, he had not made an official decision yet. In a recent interview with the Philadelphia Inquirer's Olivia Reiner, Kelce expounded on what the near future could hold for the 36-year-old future Hall of Famer.

Whether he hangs up his cleats or becomes a full-time podcaster, it sounds like Kelce’s not finished with the Philadelphia Eagles organization either way. Here’s everything you need to know about Kelce’s future in Philly.

What does the future hold for Kelce?

Eagles center contemplating retirement after 13 NFL seasons

While speaking with Reiner, Kelce certainly didn't sound like a man who’s ready to walk away from the game he loves. He had this to say about the 2023 campaign and beyond:

As a Philadelphia Eagle, incredibly disappointing season, especially at the end of it. And I really, really look forward to next year. I look forward to trying to prove people wrong, especially with some of the recent hires and Nick Sirianni. And there’s a lot of things up in the air for the Philadelphia Eagles. But I think that, as a player, you always look forward to go into battle with your guys.

Following the hires of Vic Fangio and Kellen Moore, Kelce seems like he’s excited about the prospect of working with top-notch coaches after having to slug through the 2023 campaign with Brian Johnson, Sean Desai, and Matt Patricia failing to solve any issues.

It also appears that watching his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, fight for yet another Super Bowl has inspired him:

You watch this and the emotion is so high. It feels so great being here on this field right now for your teammates and for the guys that are going to get an opportunity to compete for a Super Bowl. These are emotions. And these are situations that you don’t get unless you continue to go.

Kelce's words suggest that he has the desire to continue, but undoubtedly, there are reasonable concerns about his health, especially considering his age and the fact that he's started 193 NFL games. His wife Kylie’s interview with UsMagazine gives us a peak into their mindset:

I don’t think people realize the beating you’re taking then impacts the way you interact with your family. I always tell people that no matter what happens with football, how it ends, I would like him to retire when he’s still able to get down on the floor and play with our kids comfortably.

He's obviously got the emotion and drive left to play, it’s just a matter of how far he and his wife are willing to push his body at one of the most physically grueling positions in the sport. If he does end up calling it quits, Eagles fans can take solace in knowing that he’ll always be a part of the organization:

And I don’t know what’s going to happen for me. But I do know, I still want to be involved in the organization and still want to be a part of it, regardless of what the decision is. Because I don’t want to ever feel like I’m on the outside looking in on these achievements and these accolades and these opportunities that largely represent entire cities and fan bases and organizations. It’s too good a feeling to pass up.

Kelce made his sixth First Team All-Pro squad in 2023, which is tied for second-most among centers in NFL history, so clearly, he can still play.

Obviously, the Eagles still field an incredible roster and with a few additions, especially on defense, they could be right back in the final game next season. Regardless of what Kelce and his family decide, he’s one of the NFL's true legends on and off the field.

