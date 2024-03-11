Highlights The Philadelphia Eagles have extended guard Landon Dickerson for $84M, making him the highest-paid guard in the NFL.

The Eagles' attention now shifts to replacing the retiring Jason Kelce at center and rebuilding their secondary.

Despite the significant money on the deal, Dickerson's contract does not reset the guard market.

The Philadelphia Eagles have a lot of work to do this offseason after collapsing down the stretch in 2023 and losing some key cogs (Jason Kelce, Fletcher Cox) to retirement.

Just before free agency began on Monday, the team made a splash with one of their in-house stars, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Guard Landon Dickerson, who has earned Pro Bowl nods in each of the past two seasons, has agreed to a four-year, $84 million extension that will make him the highest paid offensive guard in the league on an average annual salary basis.

With Dickerson locked down, the Eagles can now turn their attention towards replacing Kelce at center, as well as rebuilding their secondary after allowing the second-most passing yards (252.7 per game) in the league last season.

Dickerson's deal is big, but doesn't reset guard market

Atlanta's Chris Lindstrom got a $100 million deal last offseason

Dickerson was a second-round pick in the 2021 draft and just became extension-eligible this offseason. The Eagles could have waited for the interior offensive lineman market to play out before negotiating with their in-house star, but it's clear they wanted to jump out ahead of what could be a lucrative free agent period following the league's unprecedented cap spike.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Last year, Eagles starting RB D'Andre Swift was most effective rushing off left guard, where Landon Dickerson held sway. Swift had his second-most attempts (43), most rush yards (262), most yards per carry (6.1), second-most 1st downs (10), and second-most 10+ yard rushes (6) running off LG in 2023, a testament to Dickerson's prowess and the offensive staff's belief in his abilities.

It's also worth nothing that Dickerson would not be a good candidate for the franchise tag next offseason, should the Eagles need it, since franchise tags do not differentiate between guards and tackles. As such, the time to get an extension done with Dickerson was this year.

Dickerson's $21 million AAV is now the highest figure for a guard in league history, though his $84 million total salary falls short of the Atlanta Falcons' Chris Lindstrom ($102.5 million) by a significant margin. Likewise, his total guarantee of $50 million is $10 million less than the Indianapolis Colts' Quenton Nelson ($60 million).

It's a big contract, to be sure, but for an in-his-prime Pro Bowler, it doesn't blow any of the current deals out of the water. Considering the current state of the free agent guard market, it's possible Dickerson's deal is the biggest one handed out all spring.

For his part, Dickerson earned a 70.0 PFF grade in 2023, though that undersells his impact as one of the league's best left guards. He allowed just three sacks last year, and is a monster in run blocking in the Eagles' gap-scheme (though he did get tagged with nine penalties).

Keeping him aboard throughout the remainder of his 20s is good business for the Eagles, who have every incentive to maintain their elite offensive line in front of 255 million-dollar-man Jalen Hurts.

