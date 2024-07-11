Highlights The Eagles signed star RB Saquon Barkley to a $37.75M deal, and he should succeed behind a great offensive line.

Lane Johnson is excited about Barkley joining the Eagles, and believes he brings generational talent to the team.

Barkley's talent boosts the Eagles' offensive potential in 2024, so long as Kellen Moore can effectively call plays.

One of the most notable acquisitions of the offseason was the Philadelphia Eagles bringing in Saquon Barkley on a three-year, $37.75 million deal.

The signing added a star running back behind one of the NFL's top offensive lines, and helps bring balance to an offensive unit led by new coordinator Kellen Moore in 2024.

When appearing on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, offensive tackle Lane Johnson couldn't help but share his excitement for the season ahead with Barkley in the backfield:

Just amazed that he's even on our team. I think when you look at him... he's just a generational talent... For me, guys like that can make you look better than what you are.... Those guys like that, they don't need much. So, I'm excited to get him. Get him started this year, he's just one of those guys that really wows you from the first moment that you see him, so yeah, I know he's definitely ready for a big year...

The 27-year-old spent the first six years of his NFL career with the rival New York Giants, where he was the centerpiece of the offense when he was healthy.

He now joins a unit that features Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith. While he may not possess as much of the offensive focus, he can still offer a similar level of impact as the team looks to rebound off of a sour end to their 2023 campaign.

The Barkley Factor

Eagles and Barkley are a perfect match

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

While Philadelphia hasn't necessarily struggled to find production on the ground, a large part of that was due to the talent on the offensive line. In 2024, the team will field a unique pairing of elite trench play up front, to go with one of the top ball carriers in the league.

Miles Sanders and D'Andre Swift have struggled in other offenses, but Barkley has shown explosiveness and production, even when the Giants were lackluster in every way apart from their RB. Now, running behind one of the league's best units, the two-time Pro Bowler should be given more space to rip off big runs and generate production with the ball in his hands.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Saquon Barkley's $12.58 million AAV ranks fourth among current running backs in the NFL. Christian McCaffrey ranks first with an AAV of $19 million.

In an era when the league has trended toward undervaluing the position, the front office chose to combine their great blocking with an uber-talented runner. Now, in 2024, the balance on offense will be hard for defenses to match up against.

If Kellen Moore can effectively keep the opposition on its heels while maintaining an offensive rhythm with his scheme and play-calling, it's hard to put a ceiling on the team's potential.

Source: The Herd with Colin Cowherd

All statistics courtesy of Pro-Football Reference and all contracts courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise stated.