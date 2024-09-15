The Philadelphia Eagles will be heading into Week 2 Monday Night Football matchup against the Atlanta Falcons without their no.1 WR. A.J. Brown was a late addition to the injury report this week and was officially declared 'Out' on Sunday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Sunday NFL Countdown.

Brown did not participate in Saturday's practice.

The Eagles' top wideout began experiencing some tightness in his hamstring in Friday's practice, according to head coach Nick Siriani. The team opted to sit Brown out of practice altogether on Saturday.

Sirianni was mum on Brown's status when he last spoke to reporters.

We’ll see how that goes. Tight in practice. We took a precaution there with him.

Monday's game will be the first one Brown misses as an Eagle since joining the team in 2022.

Brown Had a Big Game in Week 1 against Green Bay

Brown has been the Eagles' best big-play threat since coming to Philly.

The Eagles will hope that Brown's hamstring injury doesn't linger. It could be a case of them not wanting it to become a multi-week injury, and so they chose to exercise caution by ruling him out of Week 2.

Brown has been the Eagles' top receiver since they traded for him on draft night in 2022 from the Tennessee Titans .

A.J. Brown's Stats With The Eagles Stat Category 2022 2023 Receptions 88 106 Yards 1,496 1,456 Yards per Reception 17.0 13.7 Touchdowns 11 7

They rewarded Brown's production with a contract extension this past offseason.

Brown got off to a good start in 2024 as well, as he racked up 119 yards on five catches, scoring a touchdown in the Eagles' Week 1 game in Brazil.

With Brown now ruled out of Week 2, the Eagles will have to rely more heavily on DeVonta Smith at wideout.

It also likely means that Saquon Barkley will be even more important to the offense. He certainly made his presence felt in Week 1, scoring three touchdowns in his first game as an Eagle.

The Eagles will hope to have Brown back for their Week 3 matchup against the New Orleans Saints .

Source: Adam Schefter, ESPN

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference.