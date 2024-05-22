Highlights The Eagles started strong in 2023 but stumbled through the back-half of the year. Now the team's legitimacy is in question.

Jalen Hurts remains the star of this offense, but the defense will need to rebound if the team hopes to contend.

Key matchups against the Packers, Buccaneers, Rams, Cowboys are crucial for the Eagles' success.

12 weeks into the 2023 season, everything seemed to be thriving for the Philadelphia Eagles. Maybe there were a few concerns here and there, but the team was coming off of winning the NFC the year prior, sat at 10-1 atop the standings, and looked poised to contend once again.

Just seven games later, the team finished the campaign 11-6 and was handily beaten in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. The secondary fell apart, and the offense was inconsistent.

Philadelphia Eagles 2024 Regular Season Schedule Week Opponent Date & Time TV 1 vs Packers Fri. Sep 6th, 8:15 PM EST Peacock 2 vs Falcons Mon. Sep 16th, 8:15 PM EST ESPN 3 @ Saints Sun. Sep 22nd, 1:00 PM EST FOX 4 @ Buccaneers Sun. Sep 29th, 1:00 PM EST FOX 5 BYE WEEK 6 vs Browns Sun. Oct 13th, 1:00 PM EST FOX 7 @ Giants Sun. Oct 20th, 1:00 PM EST FOX 8 @ Bengals Sun. Oct 27th, 4:25 PM EST CBS 9 vs Jaguars Sun. Nov 3rd, 8:20 PM EST NBC 10 @ Cowboys Sun. Nov 10th, 4:25 PM EST CBS 11 vs Commanders Thur. Nov 14th, 8:15 PM EST PRIME VIDEO 12 @ Rams Sun. Nov 24th, 8:20 PM EST NBC 13 @ Ravens Sun. Dec 1st, 4:25 PM EST CBS 14 vs Panthers Sun. Dec 8th, 1:00 PM EST FOX 15 vs Steelers Sun. Dec 15th, 4:25 PM EST FOX 16 @ Commanders Sun. Dec 22nd, 1:00 PM EST FOX 17 vs Cowboys Sun. Dec 29th, 4:25 PM EST FOX 18 vs Giants Sun. Jan 5th, TBD TBD

Now, the team faces a breaking point. A strong season regains momentum and gets the franchise back on track, while more struggles similar to the back half of 2023 could lead to disaster. With an aggressive offseason and exciting additions through the draft, can the Eagles turn things around in 2024, or are they doomed?

2024 Season Opener: Eagles vs Green Bay Packers (Friday, September 6 @ 8:15 PM EST)

An NFC Showdown to kick off the season in Brazil

The fans in Brazil may have to pay an arm and a leg to watch this one, but the fans in attendance should be treated to some great football on Friday Night when the Eagles go up against the Green Bay Packers to start off their 2024 campaign.

Green Bay really had the opposite campaign from Philadelphia in 2023. They started the year 2-6 before winning six of their last eight games to make the NFC playoffs, where they won a game to set themselves up as one of the most exciting organizations entering this season.

Still, the identities are similar. Both teams are going to live and die by the play of their young quarterback and have the offensive firepower to win any contest.

While this is an early-season affair, both teams are legitimate contenders to win the conference, and scoring a victory in Week 1 could be a great way to instill confidence early in the season. Philadelphia will need to find a way to control the football and grind this game out in the trenches.

While the Packers are solid there, Philly still holds the advantage up front on both sides of the football, and that's where they can turn this game in their favor.

Notable Games on Philadelphia's Schedule

Week 4 @ TB, Week 12 @ LAR, Week 10 & 17 vs. DAL

The Eagles have a tough early slate and an early bye that doesn't work in their favor, but overall, the road ahead shouldn't be too overwhelming. With the 21st-ranked strength of schedule in the league, they have the opportunity to rebound and turn in a strong showing in 2024. Here are some key games on the agenda that will be worth highlighting this year.

Week 4 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Sunday, Sept. 29th at 1 PM EST)

Shaking off last season's disastrous finish will be pivotal for Philadelphia as they reestablish themselves in the league hierarchy. The first big step in doing so will be to avenge themselves against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who beat them twice in 2023, including a 32-9 trouncing in the Wild Card round.

With a rejuvenated roster and new coordinators on both sides of the ball, the outing should be much more even. Still, a loss could damage the Eagles' confidence heading into their bye.

Week 12 @ Los Angeles Rams (Sunday, Nov. 24th at 8:20 PM EST, CBS)

Two exciting NFC squads will meet for Sunday Night Football in late November for what could be a great game in determining the NFC pecking order. The Los Angeles Rams will likely have one of the top offenses in the league, led by Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay. So, how will Vic Fangio operate to get his defense to slow them down?

Additionally, Jalen Hurts will need to get going offensively to keep pace and put the Eagles ahead on the scoreboard. In a late-season prime-time game, this will have a playoff feel with a chance we see these two teams matchup again come the postseason. Getting the regular season win could be huge for Philadelphia as they enter the final stretch of their schedule—the part where they faltered last year.

Season Series vs Dallas Cowboys (Week 10 (A): Sunday, November 10th at 4:25 PM EST | Week 17 (H): Sunday, Dec 29th at 4:25 PM EST)

As things stand, the NFC East seems like a two-horse race between Philadelphia and their long-time rival, the Dallas Cowboys. So gaining ground in the two matchups this season could go a long way towards the Eagles' chances at winning the division.

GiveMeSport Key Stat: The last time the Philadelphia Eagles had a season-sweep of the Dallas Cowboys was 2011.

While some have been critical of the Cowboys' offseason, they remain a competitive ball club with the potential to have a great year if they can just exorcise their playoff demons. Philadelphia can't afford to come out of this series without at least one victory.

Last season, Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb became one of the league's top passing connections, and that resulted in the Cowboys offense taking a step forward en route to winning the NFC East. With Tony Pollard gone, it seems that Dallas intends to once again lean on their air attack. If the Philadelphia secondary has truly improved, they will need to play a big part in turning these games in their favor.

2024 Season Eagles Team Record Prediction

Can the Eagles get back to one of the NFL's best teams?

Overall, the Eagles don't need to be excellent in order to win their division, just good enough. With the firepower they've shown in the past, and the addition of Saquon Barkley, there is plenty to buy into offensively. On the defense, Fangio should help the unit take a major step forward compared to the Sean Desai and Matt Patricia-led group in 2023.

Projection: 11-6, NFC East Champions

A large part of the issue last season was secondary depth, and the team has now added two great pieces to their cornerback unit to help elevate their pass defense. Questions still exist about just how legitimate Philadelphia will be as a contender, but in a season where the rest of the division seems to have downgraded or is still rebuilding, the Eagles look poised to claim the crown.

