The Eagles signed Saquon Barkley for $37.75 million this past offseason over three years.

The Eagles offseason included signing Barkley, extending DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown, drafting Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, and more.

Recently, at a press conference, Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni went into detail as to how he combats New York Giants fans in and around Philadelphia who heckle him, mentioning that he brings up newly signed running back Saquon Barkley when he engages with them.

You know sometimes you see Giants fans around here being so close and, you know, they give me a good like 'hey Go Giants' and I typically let it go, but if the guy gets me good enough I usually say 'you know, we got your best player'.

Looking Back at the Eagles' Offseason

Philadelphia made numerous signings and drafted high-level prospects to rebound from a letdown in 2023

Sirianni's comeback to Giants fans is undoubtedly going to be a tough one for them to combat.

The Eagles signed Barkley to a three-year, $37.75 million deal on March 11. He'll head up the backfield after rushing for 962 yards on 247 carries over 14 games with the Giants last season. However, he's rushed for 5,211 yards in his career since getting drafted in 2018. Barkley is also an excellent pass-catcher, posting 91 receptions as a rookie and at least 41 in each of the last three seasons.

Saquon Barkley's Career Stats Year Team Rushing Yards Rushing TDs Receptions 2018 NYG 1307 11 91 2019 NYG 1003 6 52 2020 NYG 34 0 6 2021 NYG 593 2 41 2022 NYG 1312 10 57 2023 NYG 962 6 41

He'll also be a major factor in assisting quarterback Jalen Hurts' rushing production, which dropped from 760 yards to 605 yards. He did post more rushing touchdowns (15) than in 2022 though (13). The Eagles also drafted Will Shipley out of Clemson to add depth, along with Barkley and Kenneth Gainwell.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Barkley surpassed 2,000 yards from scrimmage in his rookie season with 2,028, with 1,307 rushing yards and 721 receiving yards.

To help keep Hurts' passing production up long-term, the Eagles also inked wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith to contract extensions. Brown signed a three-year $96 million extension through 2029 and Smith to a three-year, $75 million deal.

Each player had 1,000 receiving yards or more in 2023. In addition to Smith and Brown, the Eagles drafted two other receivers, Johnny Wilson and Ainias Smith.

Heading into the offseason, though, the biggest question mark was their defense, specifically their secondary.

They address that in the 2024 NFL Draft, taking Quinyon Mitchell, a highly-touted cornerback prospect out of Toledo, and Cooper DeJean, who will likely play some nickel and safety for them in the second round out of Iowa.

There's certainly going to be a slightly different feel this season with Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox retiring. In their place is Cam Jurgens, a center that Kelce helped the Eagles select a number of years ago. Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter will man the middle of the defensive line.

To help with their linebacker depth, the Eagles drafted Jeremiah Trotter Jr., the son of franchise legend Jeremiah Trotter. He'll wear his father's No. 54.

As of June 4, at BetMGM, the Eagles are +1400 to win the Super Bowl and +650 to win the NFC.

