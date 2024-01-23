Highlights Offensive coordinator Brian Johnson will not be returning to the Philadelphia Eagles after a disappointing finish to the season.

The Philadelphia Eagles will need to replace both their offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator for the 2024 season.

Despite criticism, Johnson was considered an up-and-coming talent and will be sought after by other teams.

The Philadelphia Eagles' 2023 season started with incredible promise but ended so poorly that there were questions on whether head coach Nick Sirianni would return.

And while it seems Sirianni will be back, neither of his top coordinators made the cut, as Eagles insider Jeff McLane has reported that offensive coordinator Brian Johnson is the latest casualty in Philadelphia's staff overhaul.

Johnson spent a decade in the college ranks before being hired as the Eagles' quarterbacks coach in 2021 and was promoted to offensive coordinator ahead of this past season after Shane Steichen was hired as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts.

Related Eagles fire defensive coordinator Sean Desai Following the regression defensively, Philadelphia has parted ways with Sean Desai and will look for a new defensive coordinator.

Brian Johnson helped the Eagles to a top-10 NFL offense

The issue is seemingly that the Eagles didn't put up the stats they did a season ago

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Overall, Johnson didn't do a bad job in his first season as an offensive coordinator at the pro level. In fact, the Eagles finished eighth overall in the NFL in total offense. The issue seems to be that the team returned nearly all of its offensive talent from the 2022 team that went to the Super Bowl and a strong offensive line but had a worse year in every major offensive category.

Philadelphia Eagles Offense Season Total Yards Avg. Pass Yds Avg. Rush Yds. Points Per Game 2022 6,614 241.5 147.6 28.1 2023 6,024 225.5 128.8 25.5

Still, the news came as a bit of a surprise. Despite criticism about his playcalling, Johnson was and still is considered by many to be an up-and-coming talent and interviewed for the head coaching positions with the Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans. But he'll now be seeking another position somewhere else.

The Eagles' offensive coordinator job will be highly sought after, as the team will bring back starting QB Jalen Hurts, wideouts DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown, and tight end Dallas Goedert. The offensive line talent is also strong, even considering Jason Kelce's rumored retirement.

General manager Howie Roseman and Sirianni will conduct a press conference on Wednesday and are sure to discuss how they'll go about filling both open coordinator positions.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.