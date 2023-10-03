Highlights The Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys are the top two teams in the NFC East and both have the potential to win the division and make a deep playoff run.

Both teams have star players on both sides of the ball who can make a significant impact on the game with splash plays.

They are no doubt both going to make the postseason, but who will take bragging rights as the NFC East champion this year?

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys predictably sit in the top two spots in the NFC East after four weeks. Both teams have a realistic chance to make a deep run in the playoffs and both see themselves as one of the best teams in the NFL.

The Eagles and the Cowboys both have electric offenses and stellar defenses that can will them to win on any given day against any given team. At the end of the day, there can only be one division winner. Who will it be, the Cowboys or the Eagles?

Star Power

On both sides of the ball they have players who can change the outcome of the game on any play. Ceedee Lamb has 309 yards and one touchdown through the first month of the season, but that doesn’t do him justice. He’s a guy who has to be the center of the focus for the opposing team. Double teams are a must when it comes to him.

Tony Pollard has excelled in his role since Ezekiel Elliot went to New England as well. He seems to always find the hole, and when he does, he hits it hard, averaging 4.3 yards per carry on the season. His speed and vision have served him well behind Dallas' stout offensive line.

The Eagles also aren’t shy of star power on offense, where Jalen Hurts has stepped up yet again this year. His only regular season loss since 2021 came from an upset by the Washington Commanders on MNF in Week 10 of the last year. He’s a winner, and he will continue to do just that. The A.J. Brown pickup from the Titans was crucial for the Eagles recent success too. In Week 4 he showed why when he put up 175 yards and two touchdowns.

On the other side of the ball, both teams possibly have even more star power, surely the Cowboys do. You can’t talk about the Cowboys defense without raving about Micah Parsons. His sheer athleticism is off the charts, but it’s his football IQ that separates him from his competitors. He had four sacks in the first month, and what makes him special is he is a so-called chameleon.

Every snap he lines up in a different position; the outside, the inside, off the ball, on the line. He makes it so difficult for the opposing quarterback to decipher what he’s going to do, which is why he's had so much success.

The Eagles may not have a comparable star to Parsons, but their defensive line is the real deal. Fletcher Cox is a veteran that has been wreaking havoc for quarterbacks for over ten years now. Newbies Jalen Carter, Josh Sweat, and Jordan Davis are also studs. And don't forget about Haason Reddick.

Opposing teams just can’t run the ball on the Eagles with the massive size they have on their line. They have to opt to throw more often than not, and when they do that they have to keep it away from Darius Slay. Big Play Slay has been known to jump routes and take it all the way back to the house. The Eagles defense is stacked.

Electric Offenses

Offensively we're talking about two great teams. Through the first month, the Cowboys sit as the 11th best offense in terms of yards and the Eagles are the 5th best. Meanwhile, the Cowboys have scored the fourth-most points in the NFL. The biggest difference comes at the quarterback position, where Philly's Jalen Hurts has proven himself to be a lot more dependable than his older Cowboys counterpart, Dak Prescott.

2023 Season Eagles Cowboys Passing Yards/Game 226.8 yards 218.8 yards Rushing Yards/Game 165.3 yards 141.3 yards Points/Game 29.5 31.0

The Eagles also have more depth at the running back position too. D'Andre Swift has put up huge numbers in a couple of games for the Eagles, but he isn't getting all the touches. Kenneth Gainwell was the original starter Week 1, and they also have Rashaad Penny in their back pocket, though he has barely seen the field this year.

The Cowboys' primary runner is Pollard and there hasn't been much to write home about with the two guys spelling him, Deuce Vaughn and Rico Dowdle. But no matter, because Pollard has been having a great season, and the Cowboys have the seventh-best rushing offense in football. The only team that runs the ball more than Dallas? Philly.

Stellar Defenses

Defense is where the Cowboys really excel, allowing the second-fewest yards through four games. Parsons is a huge reason for that, but their team defense and gang tackling is what has led them to this point. Losing big play corner Trevon Diggs to a torn ACL will hurt Dallas, but they're so talented they didn't need much time to figure out how to cope without him.

The numbers for the Cowboys defense are astonishing. They're second in the NFL with seven interceptions, tied for fourth with 14 sacks, and tied for fourth with a 30.6 percent third down conversion rate allowed. You really do not want to pass against this team, so if you don't have a strong running game, which most teams don't, it's going to be a long day against Parsons and company.

2023 Season Cowboys Defense Yards/Game 259.8 yards Points/Game 10.3 Turnovers 9

Through the first month, Dallas has only allowed just 10.3 points per game, which is a recipe for success but may not be sustainable long term. The Eagles, on the other hand, aren't nearly as dominant as the Cowboys, but their formula is working right now.

They're allowing the third-fewest rushing yards through the first month of the season, and that is forcing teams to be one-dimensional, which in turn is allowing their elite defensive line to tee off. Philly is tied for third with 14 QB knockdowns and at 24.5 percent, they have the fourth-highest pressure rate in the NFL.

2023 Season Eagles Defense Yards/Game 323.8 yards Points/Game 22.5 Turnovers 3

Upcoming Schedules

The Eagles sit at 4-0 after the first month, but their future looks bleak: they have the hardest strength of schedule in the NFL this season. They have to endure a stretch of games where they face the Cowboys, Chiefs, Bills, 49ers, and then the Cowboys again, all in a row. They also have to face the Dolphins, who have greatly overachieved to start the year.

The Cowboys also have a very difficult schedule, the fourth-hardest schedule in the NFL to be exact. They'll face the 49ers, Chargers, Bills, and the Eagles twice this season. They are off to a hot 3-1 start, although their one blemish was a bad one coming against the 1-3 Cardinals.

Not to mention, a ton of their toughest opponents are on the road, which makes the task even taller. These two teams seem to be miles ahead of the other two teams in the division, so it's really a two-horse race in the NFC East. While the Cowboys hold the advantage on the defensive side, the Eagles hold it on the offense.

Where the Eagles would seem to separate themselves is in the strength of the guy taking the snaps under center. Philly head coach Nick Sirianni also has a much better recent track record than Dallas' Mike McCarthy. If the Eagles can survive that death march in the middle of their season with two or three wins out of five, they should be the team to beat in the NFC East.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

