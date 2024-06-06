Highlights Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeff Lurie may sell a minority stake in the franchise, though he won't give up principal ownership.

NFL team values are soaring, and the Eagles were valued at $5.8 billion last August by Forbes.

A new rule may allow private equity firms to buy shares of NFL teams, increasing the pool of potential buyers.

Owning a sports team has always been a lucrative business, but it's starting to reach a fever pitch these days.

In April, it was rumored that the Pegula family was looking to sell a 25% stake in the Buffalo Bills for roughly $1 billion dollars. If that wasn't jaw-dropping enough, it was then reported mere weeks later that Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross had been offered $10 billion for the franchise (as well as their home turf, Hard Rock Stadium, and Formula One's Miami Grand Prix).

Now, it appears that another owner is looking to get in on the action. According to a report from Gillian Tan of Bloomberg, Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeff Lurie is interested in selling a minority stake in the franchise.

There is no reported number for the size of the stake nor the price that Lurie will set for the share of the Eagles. Lurie has also been sure to inform interested parties that there will be "no path to a controlling stake" in the franchise.

While it is possible no deal is reached, a report like this tends to signal that something is close to the finish line (often, it's one party posturing to apply public pressure to another to get them to capitulate on some final minutiae in the deal). Estimates peg the Eagles as worth roughly $7.5 billion, or 11 times their annual revenue.

NFL Team Values Showing No Signs Of Slowing Down

Eagles value of $7.5 billion would be an NFL record if the entire team was sold

Back in 2022, the Denver Broncos were sold for a whopping $4.65 billion, which was, at that point, a record amount for the sale of any professional sports team.

Then, a year later, a group led by billionaire Josh Harris purchased the Washington Commanders for $6.05 billion. It isn't apples to apples, given the size of the markets and the history of the franchises, but it's clear that the value of sports teams, and especially NFL teams, is skyrocketing at an exponential rate.

Most Valuable NFL Franchises (Forbes, 2023) Team Worth Dallas Cowboys $9 billion New England Patriots $7 billion Los Angeles Rams $6.9 billion New York Giants $6.8 billion Chicago Bears $6.3 billion

Last year, Forbes valued the Eagles at $5.8 billion, which was an 18% year-over-year jump from 2022. If that trend continues, the Eagles will be valued at $6.612 billion ahead of the 2024 season.

While that's some exceptionally rudimentary math and a perfunctory analysis of a team's worth, it does point to why owners have been trying to cash in on their franchises right now. These team valuations can't grow at this rate forever (the economy would quite literally have to collapse to facilitate that), so trying to sell slices of an organization at the peak of the NFL's growth is just good business.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: As of August 2023, the average NFL team was worth $5.1 billion. Nine teams exceeded $6 billion in value, while two teams (the New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys) were worth $7 billion or more.

From 2022 to 2023, the average NFL team's value rose 14%. After the NFL set record revenue numbers last season, such year-over-year growth should continue if not increase, at least for the next few years.

The news of Lurie looking to sell a minority stake comes on the heels of the league deliberating on new rules that would allow private equity firms to buy minority stakes in different NFL franchises. The decision was delayed via a vote during last month's Owner Meetings, but it would introduce a much larger pool of potential buyers into the professional sports space.

Lurie originally bought the Eagles for a then-record $185 million in 1994 from Norman Braman. Since then, the Eagles' worth has increased by 3,305% under his stewardship.

