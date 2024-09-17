Key Takeaways Jalen Hurts ended the game with a crucial interception, costing the Eagles the win.

Saquon Barkley's dropped pass led to Atlanta's game-winning drive.

Darius Slay surrendered the go-ahead touchdown to Drake London.

In a close-knit affair, the Philadelphia Eagles fell to the Atlanta Falcons 22-21 on Monday Night Football to go to 1-1 on the season. In a game that the Eagles were in control of with under two minutes left, they wasted the victory away with a failed third down pass play and porous fourth quarter defense.

There's plenty of blame to go around following the recent defeat. Here are the three most deserving individuals from this week's primetime matchup.

Related Latest Eagles Injury Update on A.J. Brown A.J. Brown has been added to the Eagles' injury report. He is listed as Questionable for Monday night's matchup against Atlanta.

1 Jalen Hurts, QB

Hurts' phenomenal evening finishes on a sour note with a game-ending interception

Credit: Bill Streicher- Imagn Images

In an unfortunate turn of events, Jalen Hurts ended a once promising evening of football with two of his last three incompletions deciding the fate of Philadelphia's one-point loss.

The first one was a dropped pass by Saquon Barkley on third down with the team up three and Atlanta having zero timeouts left. While the aggressive play call was set up to be perfectly executed, the incompletion allowed Atlanta to get the ball back with more time on the clock.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Jalen Hurts has thrown at least one interception in six of his last seven NFL starts.

Hurts' final pass attempt was an overthrown toss to wide receiver DeVonta Smith in blanket coverage that Falcons' safety Jessie Bates III intercepted to end the game. It was an uneven finish for what was arguably Hurts' best game on the season.

2 Saquon Barkley, RB

The Eagles' prized free agent's dropped pass opened the door for Atlanta

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Saquon Barkley had a second consecutive game where he finished with over 100 scrimmage yards on 20-plus touches. While he didn't reach the end zone like he did last week, he accumulated:

95 rushing yards on 25 carries

21 receiving yards on 4 catches

Unfortunately, it was his fifth and final pass target on the night that burned the Eagles down the stretch. On an aggressive third and short play call, Philly went to the air and had Barkley open near the boundary for an easy catch and run for a first down that would've ended the game.

The former New York Giants tailback dropped the pigskin, which stopped the clock, forced the Eagles to settle for three, and allowed the Falcons to best it on the other end for a game-winning TD drive.

3 Darius Slay

The veteran corner surrenders the go-ahead touchdown to Drake London

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Darius Slay Jr. was matched up with Drake London most of the night, and although he didn't surrender a 100-yard receiving day against him, Slay did allow a game-winning touchdown reception to London on a third down in the red zone.

While London set up the route nicely by faking a slant before going into his out route, Slay watched Kirk Cousins throughout the entire route and jumped London's inside move, which left the Falcons' receiver wide open for the score.

All stats are courtesy of ESPN.