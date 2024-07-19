Highlights Saquon Barkley moved from the New York Giants to the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason.

Barkley may see fewer valuable touches in a new offense.

He is a great running back but has too many associated risks to justify a Round 1 price.

The free agency market was a frenzy for running backs this offseason. The biggest fish in the pond was former New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley. After opting not to return to the Giants, Barkley signed a three-year, $37.75 million contract with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Fantasy football drafters seem to be quite bullish on Barkley in the Eagles' offense. We are not yet into the heart of draft season, but it seems that Barkley will settle in at the 1-2 turn of drafts.

A quality offensive line and a better offense make Barkley's fantasy outlook seem far more promising than what New York had to offer. However, a move to Philadelphia may not be the fantasy slam dunk that it seems to be on the surface...

Overall Usage In the Philadelphia Offense

Barkley is no longer the solo act that he was in New York

For years, Barkley was the only shining light in the Giants offense. Daniel Jones showed promise as a rushing threat in 2022 and there were hopes that Kenny Golladay or Darren Waller would boost the passing game. Barkley proved to be the only steady and reliable producer. As a result, the Giants relied on him to carry the load.

Saquon Barkley Workload Year Touches per Game Rank Among RBs 2023 20.6 4th 2022 22.0 3rd 2021* 18.3 11th 2019 20.7 9th 2018 22.0 3rd *Excludes one game in which Barkley left in 1Q with injury

Barkley was on the field for nearly every snap in recent years for the Giants. This resulted in a snap share of nearly 80 percent. This seemingly came out of pure necessity, as the Giants did not have a secondary running back who they felt was trustworthy.

In Philadelphia, Nick Sirianni has shown that he is quite comfortable using Kenneth Gainwell in a complimentary capacity. He will likely eat into Barkley's third-down role to some degree. Barkley will be on the field at a high rate, but a snap share that pushes 80 percent should not be expected.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Saquon Barkley was on the field a lot for the Giants over the last three years. From 2021-2023, Barkley played 2,086 offensive snaps, more than all but two RBs during that time (Austin Ekeler and Najee Harris). It's worth noting that Barkley played in four fewer games than Ekeler and eight fewer than Harris. Barkley also saw 843 touches and 193 targets over that span, both 5th among RBs.

Barkley will now be part of an offense that also has incredibly talented pass catchers, something that New York did not have. AJ Brown and Devonta Smith are some of the league's best receivers, and after both signed big extensions this offseason, they will surely continue to see their fair share of opportunities.

Barkley will undoubtedly be the feature back in Philadelphia. But will the role allow him to take a top-five workload like he's been accustomed to? It seems unlikely.

Fewer Valuable Touches in Philadelphia

Barkley's usage as a receiver and goal-line back will take a hit

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Even if Barkley is able to maintain a workload of 20 touches per game, they may not be the kind of touches that are conducive to scoring fantasy points. Targets and red zone opportunities have been proven to be the most valuable touches for a running back, in the sense that these opportunities produce the most fantasy points.

In the Philadelphia offense, Barkley will likely see targets and red zone touches at a reduced rate. With Jalen Hurts under center, running backs have been used sparsely in the passing game. The same goes for offenses under Philadelphia's new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Barkley is the most talented pass-catching running back that Hurts will have played with, and has seen the fifth-most targets among RBs since 2021 (193). But it is still hard to see the Eagles being much higher than the league average in terms of running back target share.

The other precious touches come in the form of red zone opportunities. Hurts also has a negative impact on running backs in these situations.

The "Tush Push" has been the most effective short-yardage play in NFL history. With Jason Kelce retiring and the Philadelphia offensive line shuffling around, there is speculation that the Eagles will move away from this play.

The logic behind this thinking is reasonable. But this play is essentially an automatic first down or touchdown when the Eagles are within two yards of the line to gain. It's hard to imagine that the Eagles completely abandon the Tush Push. The more they use it, the worse it is for Barkley, fantasy-wise.

2024 Fantasy Outlook

A quality running back but not worthy of a Round 1 pick

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Although Barkley is exiting the prime of his career, he is still among the better options at running back in fantasy football. But a price tag at the back end of Round 1 is a bit too rich.

Barkley will have to be highly efficient as a rusher and overcome Philadelphia's offensive tendencies to pay off at this price. There are other players in this range, such as Garrett Wilson, Jahmyr Gibbs, and his teammate, A.J. Brown, who have much higher ceilings than Barkley and offer similar ADPs.

Drafters can also get a profile similar to Barkley's in later rounds. Travis Etienne is sitting there two rounds after Barkley. Etienne is a player who projects to have a massive workload, high usage as a receiver, and a clear-cut role at the goal line. There are a few other underrated RBs with seemingly high floors that can be had at a reduced price as well.

This acquisition will be great for the Eagles as a franchise. But for fantasy football managers, this move seems to be one that will result in disappointment.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and fantasy data from Fantasy Pros, unless stated otherwise