Becton adds size to the Eagles O-line, coming in at 6'7", 363 pounds.

Penalties have been a problem with Becton in New York.

Former New York Jets' 2020 first-round draft selection Mekhi Becton plans to sign a one-year deal worth up to $5.5 million with the Philadelphia Eagles, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The deal is expected to go through pending a physical, per his agents Alan Herman and Jared Fox.

Standing at 6'7", and weighing 363 pounds, Becton will be a massive body on the offensive line, and since the Eagles have Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata, Becton is expected to be substituted on running plays as a swing blocker.

Becton Adds Size To an Already Big O-Line

He joins a trench that lost its vocal leader in Jason kelce

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles' starting center and all-time great Jason kelce retired this offseason, so plenty of new faces will be joining Becton in the trenches. Cam Jurgens is expected to take up the mantle at center, and those will be extremely large shoes to fill.

The team signed free agent veteran Matt Hennessy, along with draft selections former Michigan guard Trevor Keegan and former NC State interior lineman Dylan McMahon. So, if anything, Becton gets a chance to hit the reset button on his career without the weight of being a starter. Less pressure will be on him, and load management could be the key to his success and turnaround.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STAT: In four seasons, Becton has started 30 NFL games. He missed the entire 2022 season due to a knee injury.

Becton had the second most penalties in the NFL with 12 total. A break from a starting job could help him, not only with his injury history, but with his discipline during the pre-snap of plays.

Mehki Becton Career Starts Year Starts 2023 16 2022 0 2021 1 2020 13

Assuming the deal goes through, expect to see big Becton blocking on a "tush push" play, coming to an NFL stadium near you.

