The Philadelphia Eagles announced today that the team will be signing 2017 9th-overall pick John Ross to a one-year deal.

Ross will now join a receiving core in Philadelphia behind star pass catchers A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith. Paris Campbell will likely be the 3rd WR listed on the depth chart, so Ross will have a chance to compete against others for a roster spot this offseason.

The rest of Philadelphia's receiving core is filled with unproven players. Ross will likely be competing against rookie Ainias Smith who was drafted in the 5th round by the Eagles from Texas A&M.

John Ross Never Lived Up to the Hype

Injuries played a huge factor in Ross' development as a player.

The former Cincinnati Bengals receiver never quite lived up to the hype that surrounded him after his record-breaking 40-yard dash time at the 2017 NFL Combine. Ross shocked the entire football world when he set the new NFL combine 40-yard dash record by running it in 4.22 seconds.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: John Ross' historic 4.22 second 40-yard dash at the 2017 NFL Combine set the record for the fastest time ever recorded at the combine. New Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy recently broke Ross' record at the 2024 NFL combine by running a 4.21 second 40-yard dash. Ross' record lasted seven years before it was finally broken in 2024.

Ross immediately skyrocketed up draft boards across the entire league after he gave general managers a glimpse at the potential deep threat he might become. The Bengals saw an opportunity to give Andy Dalton a speedy receiving threat and selected him at 9th overall in the 2017 NFL draft. The Bengals thought he would be a strong receiving option to go along with A.J. Green and Tyler Eifert, but it never panned out.

His rookie season got off to a rocky start after being named the sixth WR on the depth chart at the start of the season. He only played in three games as a rookie, failing to catch a single pass and was only targeted on two total pass attempts.

His only statistic came from a 12-yard rush attempt that ended up resulting in a fumble. That fumble pretty much summarized his entire rookie season in one play.

He played three more seasons with the Bengals before ending his career after the 2021 season with the New York Giants. His best season was in 2019, where he had 28 receptions, 506 receiving yards, and three touchdowns.

John Ross' Career Stats Year Receptions Receiving Yards Touchdowns 2017 0 0 0 2018 21 210 7 2019 28 506 3 2020 2 17 0 2021 11 224 1

Ross will look to resurrect his career with the Eagles and become a productive player in 2024.

