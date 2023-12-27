Highlights The Philadelphia Eagles' defense has significantly declined this season, ranking poorly in points allowed, yards per play, and third down conversion percentage.

The change in defensive coordinator from Jonathan Gannon to Sean Desai and Matt Patricia has been a clear downgrade.

While the offense still possesses top talent, frustrations remain high and the defense will likely be the downfall of the Eagles in the playoffs.

No 11-4 team has ever heard as many alarm bells as the 2023 Philadelphia Eagles. Philly fans express anger and frustration like the rest of us discuss the weather. That's nothing new. However, some of that angst has apparently seeped into the NFC East-leading Eagles.

Earlier in the year, A.J. Brown and Jalen Hurts exchanged heated words on the sidelines. On another occasion, even Jason Kelce lost his cool. And most recently, while ending a three-game skid against the New York Giants, Nick Sirianni exploded after being "too tense." So, what's wrong with Philadelphia, and can they right the ship before the NFL playoffs?

Philly getting defensive?

Comparing the Eagles defensive units of 2022 and 2023

Last season, the Eagles defense had established themselves as one of the league's best with stifling play that limited opponent opportunities. This year, the team has regressed completely and fallen below average in some key statistical categories compared to the rest of the league.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive comparison (2022 vs 2023) Season Average points per game allowed Yards per play allowed Third Down Conversion Percentage 2022 19.8 (7th) 4.8 (1st) 38.4 (12th) 2023 24.4 (25th) 5.4 (21st) 46.4 (30th)

Those are precipitous drop-offs for a team still within reach of the number one overall seed. The cause of those steep downswings stems from both the coaching and the players.

Defensive coordinator change

Sean Desai & Matt Patricia have been in charge of calling the defense this season

While the Eagles lost several players this past offseason on the defensive side, they’ve retained enough talent that it’s clear going from Jonathan Gannon to Sean Desai and (gulp) Matt Patricia represents a clear downgrade.

Gannon drove many in the Philly faithful crazy for his bend-but-don’t-break, passive approach to defense, especially against the elite quarterbacks. But Gannon has a Cardinals team bereft of talent playing with spirit, while the Eagles continue to plummet down the defensive rankings without him.

Last year, they compiled a ridiculous league-leading 70 sacks and a 24.3 pressure rate while blitzing on just 22.1 percent of dropbacks. With three games left this season, this Eagles team has recorded just 40 sacks and a 21.8 pressure rate while blitzing slightly less (21.1 percent).

Eagles pass-rush comparison 2022 vs 2023 Season Sacks Blitz Rate Pressure Rate 2022 70 (1st) 22.1 (18th) 25.5 (2nd) 2023 (through Week 15) 40 (16th) 21.8 (25th) 22.7 (12th)

Patricia has never had any meaningful success without Bill Belichick. The fact that the Eagles think he’s a better choice than Desai should send a shiver down the spines of Eagles fans.​​​​​​​

Player departures are taking their toll

Defensive starters lost: Javon Hargrave, Linval Joseph, T.J. Edwards, Kyzir White, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Marcus Epps

The most obvious loss was defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, who put up 11 sacks, 10 TFLs, and 16 QB hits in a career season for the Eagles in 2022. He’s continued to play well and provide pressure up the middle for the San Francisco 49ers in 2023, sitting fifth in Pro Football Focus' interior lineman pass rush rankings, with a 88.8 score.

They also lost safeties C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Marcus Epps, middle linebackers T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White, and defensive tackle Linval Joseph. All those defections along the spine of the defense have led to Philly getting gashed in the middle of the field. They rank dead last in DVOA when defending tight ends, according to Nate Tice of the Atheltic.

Eagles offensive frustrations

Despite issues, Philadelphia's offense continues to produce statistically

The offensive woes don’t look nearly as dire. They still rank in the top 10 in points per game (26.1), yards per play (5.5), and red zone scoring percentage (58.9). They also roster one of the best WR duos, a top-three offensive line, and solid tight end and running back play.

However, it’s clear that despite all that talent, frustration remains high with the team. After the win against the Giants, Devonta Smith sounded off:

We’re not playing good football right now. As an offense, we’re not where we want to be. I’m not satisfied. Yeah, we got 11 wins. I’m not happy. It needs to be better for what I want to do, what everybody else in here wants to do, what we want to be. We’re nowhere near that, so no, I’m not happy.

The usually vocal Brown avoided headlines but clearly wasn’t happy either, “I was taught that if I have nothing good to say about something, to not say anything at all,” he said. “I’ll take the fine if I have to.”

As previously mentioned, Sirianni also admitted to some tensions:

There were moments in that game yesterday where I felt like I was too tense on the sideline, and I need to be better about that. I have to do a better job. And if I’m going to ask the players to do a better job themselves, then I have to do a better job myself. And I definitely felt that yesterday out of myself.

Final verdict

Still a dangerous squad with clear weaknesses

Ultimately, the defense will likely be the downfall of Philadelphia come playoff time. They've been incapable of consistently stopping the best teams, which is obviously a concerning problem to have come postseason.​​​​​​​ Guys like Tyrod Taylor and Drew Lock have gotten some shine against them too, which is even more worrisome.

Philadelphia hoped drafting three defenders from the national champion Georgia Bulldogs roster could cover for losing valuable players. It still might, but to this point, they've yet to look ready defensively. Still, Hurts and company could win any shootout, assuming they stop yelling at each other.​​​​​​​

