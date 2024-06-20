Highlights A.J. Brown wants wide receivers to gather for a camp to mentor each other.

Darius Slay and Tyreek Hill support Brown's idea for offseason workouts.

Brown aims to improve further by learning from peers.

Philadelphia Eagles star WR A.J. Brown is looking to learn from other elite players this summer.

In a recent post on social media, Brown called for receivers to gather for a camp to mentor each other, similar to how other positions do throughout the season.

Wideouts wassup? The tight ends get together for a weekend. The DB's link up. The pass rushers even get together. Come on guys, we can't be too big time to link up and learn. I'm a fan of everyone and willing to work with whoever. Let's make it happen wideouts.

Players around the league, including teammate Darius Slay and Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill, have supported Brown's idea.

Players working out together isn't something out of the ordinary, and it's a good opportunity for guys to add new wrinkles to their game. Wide receivers are largely perceived as 'divas' due to their large contracts, need for the balll, and cheeky usage of social media; Brown is doing his part to establish camaraderie in the face of that stigma.

Related Eagles Ink A.J. Brown To Monster Extension Before the excitement of the NFL Draft ensued, the Philadelphia Eagles signed AJ Brown to a crazy contract extension.

A.J. Brown On Hall Of Fame Trajectory

Brown has been smashing records left and right since joining Eagles

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Although he's only been with the Eagles for two seasons, Brown has already etched his name in the history books. He became the first player in NFL history with 125+ receiving yards in six consecutive games last year, breaking one of many records held by Calvin Johnson.

Brown has also recorded the most receiving yards by a player in their first two seasons with the Eagles as well:

A.J. Brown — 2,952 yards Irving Fryar — 2,511 yards DeVonta Smith — 2,112 yards DeSean Jackson — 2,068 yards Terrell Owens — 1,963 yards

Much was made about Brown's body language during the Eagles' struggles last year, with many suggesting he was unhappy in Philadelphia. Brown abolished those rumors this offseason during an appearance on Philadelphia Sports Radio 94.1 WIP:

What if my flare ups on the sideline are because I care so much? And wanna hold people accountable and get them back up? Y'all just don't see it from Jalen [Hurts] because that's not his personality. But it's mine. ... And I can do that because nobody works as hard as me and puts the work in as much as me, and I stand on that. Y'all take it as anger, it's passion. I understand it's a business, but I can tell y'all I want to be here. I want to be here. I love where I'm at.

If that wasn't enough, Brown also agreed to terms on a three-year, $96 million extension to remain in Philadelphia through the 2029 season.

Brown has caught more passes since being acquired by the Eagles (194) than he did in three years with the Titans (185) while earning two second-team All-Pro selections. If Brown is able to rally up his peers for a workout and pick their brains, he could get even better.

Sources: A.J. Brown

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference, unless otherwise noted.