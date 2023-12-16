Highlights The Eagles' recent losses have pushed them down in the NFC standings and highlighted their defensive struggles.

Philadelphia does not appear to be on the same level as fellow contenders Dallas and San Francisco at the moment.

Resting Jalen Hurts would give the Eagles a better chance for playoff success and a Super Bowl championship.

The Philadelphia Eagles were the NFL’s last unbeaten team in 2023. Prior to the team’s Week 10 bye, starting quarterback Jalen Hurts had only lost two regular season games—and three games total—since the 2022 season began.

Things have changed. The Eagles have now lost back-to-back games in blowout fashion, one at home 42-19 to the revenge-seeking San Francisco 49ers and another on the road 33-13 to the Dallas Cowboys, who came away from their first meeting in Philadelphia looking like the better team despite a 28-23 result in Philly’s favor.

The two losses have pushed the Eagles from the NFC’s No. 1 seed all the way down to the No. 5 spot, with the 49ers now having the inside track at the conference’s lone playoff bye (Philadelphia does control its destiny for the NFC East even though Dallas currently holds the tiebreaker).

The Eagles entered this season with a Super Bowl or bust mentality; with a hunger to provide franchise stalwarts Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox, among others, the opportunity to ride off into the sunset as champions. Right now, it doesn’t appear that will become reality. But there’s something they can do to swing momentum in their season.

For the Eagles to accomplish their goals and claim a second Super Bowl, they have to lay the No. 1 seed and possibly even the NFC East title on the line. They need to rest Jalen Hurts.

Eagles' post-bye struggles

Philadelphia's pass defense has been one of the worst in the league in recent weeks

The Eagles’ defensive struggles, particularly in the secondary, have undoubtedly held them back and garnered most of the concern when discussing the team’s Super Bowl prospects. The fall off from 2022, in part due to seemingly unending injuries to the defensive back end, has been steep.

EAGLES DEFENSE PASS YDS/GAME (RANK) TOTAL YDS/GAME (RANK) OPPONENT POINTS/GAME (RANK) 2022 179.8 (1ST) 301.5 (2ND) 20.2 (T-7TH) 2023 259.9 (28TH) 353.9 (22ND) 24.7 (28TH)

Since that Week 10 bye, though, Philadelphia’s offense has been inconsistent at best. They were outgained by 98 or more yards in each of their first three games coming out of the bye, they turned the ball over six times in four games, and they trailed by at least eight points at halftime in each of their four contests following their week off.

A.J. Brown, who set an NFL record for most consecutive games with 125+ receiving yards earlier this year, has only 253 yards and one touchdown in that four-week time frame.

Hurts, managing a knee injury suffered in the Eagles’ Week 6 loss to the New York Jets, is now compensating by trying to push the ball downfield against unfavorable coverages, making things even more difficult than they already are for his offense.

A number of factors, such as the knee injury and former offensive coordinator Shane Steichen’s departure for the Indianapolis Colts' head coaching job, have made Hurts’ life more difficult this year than last. But right now, it’s clear he is pressing and trying to do too much. The “Brotherly Shove” can only be effective if the team capitalizes on what head coach Nick Sirianni considers as “1st and 9”, and the Eagles aren’t doing enough of that over the past month.

You do not have to be the No. 1 seed to win the Super Bowl

Being a conference’s top team makes it easier, but it guarantees nothing

This point seems rather obvious, but it is worth reiterating: although being the No. 1 seed increases your chances at reaching the Super Bowl, you do not need the No. 1 seed to win it.

Since the NFL expanded its postseason to 12 teams in 1990, 34 of the 66 Super Bowl participants (51.5%) have been No. 1 seeds. Those teams are below .500 (15-19, 44.1%) in the event, with the Kansas City Chiefs and Eagles adding a win and loss to the ledger last season.

On the flip side, there have been eight instances of a Wild Card squad making the Super Bowl following postseason expansion in 1990. Those squads are 6-2 overall, and 5-0 in the 21st century, meaning Wild Card teams (75%) have won the Super Bowl nearly 31 percent more often than No. 1 seeds when reaching the game over the same period.

SUPER BOWL YEAR WILD CARD TEAM OPPONENT RESULT WILD CARD QUARTERBACK 1992 BILLS COWBOYS L (52-17) FRANK REICH 1997 BRONCOS PACKERS W (31-24) JOHN ELWAY 1999 TITANS RAMS L (23-16) STEVE MCNAIR 2000 RAVENS GIANTS W (34-7) TRENT DILFER 2005 STEELERS SEAHAWKS W (21-10) BEN ROETHLISBERGER 2007 GIANTS PATRIOTS W (17-14) ELI MANNING 2010 PACKERS STEELERS W (31-25) AARON RODGERS 2020 BUCCANEERS CHIEFS W (31-9) TOM BRADY

Hurts may not be John Elway or Steve McNair yet, but at full health, his ability is closer to theirs than that of Trent Dilfer or Frank Reich. With him at nearly 100 percent, the Eagles would pack the punch of a conference’s top seed from a lower rung on the ladder and play what can only be described as a tune-up game in the Wild Card round versus whoever emerges as the NFC South winner.

Philadelphia could claim the NFC East crown without Hurts

An easy schedule gives his talented backup a chance to win the division

The Eagles have nine different ways to clinch a playoff spot this week, eight of which don’t involve their Monday Night Football affair with the Seattle Seahawks. Their postseason participation, at this point, is a formality.

What’s left in limbo is whether Philadelphia will get to play its first playoff game on the road or at home. Fortunately for the Eagles, their schedule over the season’s last four weeks is much less treacherous than the Cowboys' and slightly easier than the 49ers'.

REMAINING SCHEDULE WEEK 15 WEEK 16 WEEK 17 WEEK 18 EAGLES at SEAHAWKS (6-7) vs. GIANTS (5-8) vs. CARDINALS (5-8 at GIANTS (5-8) COWBOYS at BILLS (7-6) at DOLPHINS (9-4) vs. LIONS (9-4) at COMMANDERS (4-9) 49ERS at CARDINALS (3-10) vs. RAVENS (10-3) at COMMANDERS (4-9) vs. RAMS (6-7)

ESPN’s Football Power Index currently gives Philadelphia a 68 percent chance to win the NFC East and a 30 percent chance to claim the NFC’s No. 1 seed. Marcus Mariota hasn’t lived up to his draft pedigree since entering the league in 2015, but he may be the most qualified backup quarterback in the NFL, posting a winning record in three different seasons with the Tennessee Titans and overcoming an 18-point deficit to win a road playoff game with them in the 2018 Wild Card round.

Giving Mariota starts in the last month would allow Hurts to hit a reset button, rehab his knee without further injury risk, and garner a different perspective on offensive coordinator Brian Johnson’s offense. Additionally, it would help Mariota build camaraderie with the Eagles’ talented receiving corps, useful in the event that Hurts were sidelined during the playoffs.

Mariota may not provide the upside on a play-to-play basis that Hurts offers, but he is more than capable of executing the offense and limiting turnovers, especially against the likes of the Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants. The Eagles should win those games with Mariota at the helm.

Hurts is paramount to Philadelphia’s Super Bowl hopes

The Eagles cannot compete against the Cowboys and 49ers without Hurts

Marcus Mariota can adequately fill in when the Eagles face the NFC’s bottom-dwelling teams. But in all likelihood, he will not be able to provide the necessary lift required against the conference’s heavy hitters. History always repeats itself, but it would be best for Philly not to test its luck so soon.

Hurts is the Eagles’ franchise. He proved he could anchor a stacked roster in 2022, and has shown an ability, in spurts, to carry his 2023 bunch to victory. Those stretches coincided with him playing at his healthiest.

The past has proven you don’t need the No. 1 seed to win a Super Bowl. Heck, a division crown wasn’t even mandatory in taking down one of the greatest teams ever. This Eagles’ core, at its best, has shown it can beat anyone anywhere. But it can’t reach its peak without a fully-healthy, mentally-unincumbered Hurts.

Top seeds and division titles are forgotten; championships live on forever. Give yourself the best chance to accomplish the latter. Your fans and franchise icons will thank you for it.