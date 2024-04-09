Highlights Wide receiver Parris Campbell expects Saquon Barkley to show people, "he's the best RB in the league" in 2024.

Barkley has produced as a top back in the past despite subpar blocking during his time with the New York Giants.

The Eagles' offensive line is excellent at run-blocking, providing fuel for Campbell's claim.

There's a reason the Philadelphia Eagles may have been overly aggressive in their offseason pursuit of Saquon Barkley.

Wide receiver Parris Campbell, a former teammate of Barkley's with the New York Giants who also flocked to Philadelphia in free agency this year, believes the best is yet to come for the Eagles' new starting running back. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, when Campbell says best, he means it.

I think he's going to show people why he's the best running back in the league. Don't get me wrong, Christian McCaffrey's by far one of the best running backs in the league. But being able to see Saquon up close and personal, being in the same locker room, on the same team, man, he's a different guy when he's on that field.

In 2023, Barkley overcame the Giants' immense injury woes to post over 1,200 yards from scrimmage for the fourth time in his career and double-digit touchdowns for the second consecutive year. Had he not sprained his ankle in Week 2 and missed three contests, he likely would have achieved 1,000 rushing yards for a fourth season as well.

Saquon's New Offensive Line is Tremendous

The Giants' front was awful throughout his New York tenure

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

One of the reasons Campbell is confident in Barkley cementing himself atop the league's running back hierarchy as an Eagle is the franchise's incredibly talented offensive line. The rushing ability his new quarterback possesses also doesn't hurt matters.

Running behind that offensive line... it's going to be pretty scary for defenses. You pair that with Jalen [Hurts] and the things he can do with his feet, just as far as extending plays, getting outside the pocket... [the possibilities] are endless.

Philadelphia's offensive line took a hit when center Jason Kelce retired in early March, but remains one of the league's best despite his departure. Right tackle Lane Johnson, left tackle Jordan Mailata, and left guard Landon Dickerson are each regarded to be among the top-five at their position at worst, something that has earned the latter two hefty paydays.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Despite the subpar blocking in front of him, Saquon Barkley still put up superlative numbers in New York. In his only 2 full seasons, in 2018 and 2022, Barkley posted 1,300+ rush yards, 10+ rush TDs, 50+ receptions, and 300+ receiving yards. The only backs to have done that more than twice are HOFers LaDainian Tomlinson and Emmitt Smith.

In terms of run blocking ability, the Eagles have lapped the Giants in recent years and are set to do so again in 2024. According to Pro Football Focus' current starting lineup projections, Philadelphia's worst run-blocking lineman during the 2023 campaign—rookie third-round pick Tyler Steen, a backup—was as good as New York's best—left tackle Andrew Thomas, the league's second highest-paid tackle by average annual value.

Apples to Oranges: Comparing Eagles & Giants O-Line in Run Blocking Position PHI 2024 Starter 2023 PFF Grade/Rank NYG 2024 Starter 2023 PFF Grade/Rank LT Jordan Mailata 83.9 (5th/79 OT) Andrew Thomas 64.1 (39th/79 OT) LG Landon Dickerson 66.9 (19th/79 G) Aaron Stinnie 58.9 (41st/79 G) C Cam Jurgens 64.8 (23rd/79 G) John Michael Schmitz Jr. 51.3 (33rd/36 C) RG Tyler Steen 64.1 (N/A)* Jon Runyan 53.2 (61st/79 G) RT Lane Johnson 75.8 (13th/79 OT) Evan Neal 51.1 (65th/79 OT) TEAM 2022 ESPN Win % Rank 2022 PFF Rank 2023 ESPN Win % Rank 2023 PFF Rank PHI 2nd/32 3rd/32 1st/32 3rd/32 NYG 26th/32 14th/32 31st/32 30th/32

*Steen did not play enough snaps in 2023 to qualify for positional ranking.

Barring anything unexpected, this will easily be the best blocking unit Barkley has run behind in his career. If he can avoid his own injury bug, the transformation he makes could rival that of McCaffrey's when traded to the San Francisco 49ers and set the Eagles on track for a return to the Super Bowl this very season.

