Highlights The Philadelphia Eagles are set up well for 2024 after a fantastic offseason and draft.

Philly arguably landed the best value picks in the draft.

The Eagles tied an NFL Draft record with eight trades throughout the draft process.

The Philadelphia Eagles made waves through the NFL Draft process, sticking to their board and landing one of the best draft classes of any team in the NFL this year.

GM Howie Roseman and his staff filled positions of need for the Eagles while maintaining a focus on value picks in this class. The 2024 NFL draft class is one of the more stacked classes of recent memory, and Philadelphia had its fingerprints all over this draft with eyes set on a successful 2024 campaign.

The Eagles were aggressive this year, tying the NFL Draft record for trades in a single draft with eight. Here’s a recap of each trade made by Philadelphia in this year’s NFL Draft.

Philadelphia Eagles Tie NFL Record with Eight Draft Day Trades

Philly joins the 2023 Houston Texans and 2018 New England Patriots for most draft-day trades since 1990

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles' 2024 NFL Draft Selections Player Position Round Pick Quinyon Mitchell CB 1 22 Cooper DeJean CB 2 40 Jalyx Hunt EDGE 3 94 Will Shipley RB 4 127 Ainias Smith WR 5 152 Jeremiah Trotter Jr. LB 5 155 Trevor Keegan OG 5 172 Johnny Wilson WR 6 185 Dylan McMahon OG 6 190

Second Round Trades

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

In the second round, Philadelphia sent the 50th, 53rd, and 161st overall picks to the Washington Commanders for the 40th, 78th, and 152nd overall picks.

With the 40th pick, the Eagles landed Cooper DeJean and selected Ainias Smith with the 152nd pick. The Eagles used the 78th pick in another trade with the Houston Texans.

Third Round Trades

Credit: Eric Seals/DFP / USA TODAY NETWORK

In the third round, Philadelphia sent the 78th overall pick to Houston for the 86th and 123rd overall picks in exchange.

Following the Texans trade, the Eagles sent the 86th pick to the San Francisco 49ers for the 94th overall pick and the 132nd overall pick. With the 94th pick, Houston drafted Jalyx Hunt and moved both the 123rd and 132nd picks in the fourth round in another trade.

Fourth Round Trades

Credit: Ken Ruinard / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK

In the fourth round, Philadelphia sent the 120th overall pick to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick.

Three picks later, the Eagles sent the 123rd overall pick back to the Texans for the 127th overall pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick. With the 127th pick, Philadelphia selected Clemson running back Will Shipley.

Nine selections after that trade, the Eagles finalized another move, sending the 132nd and 210th pick to the Detroit Lions for the 164th and 201st overall picks, as well as a 2025 fourth-round pick.

Fifth Round Trades

Credit: John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In the fifth round, the Eagles sent the 164th and 201st overall picks from Detroit to the Indianapolis Colts for the 155th overall pick, where Philadelphia selected Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

Seven picks later, the Eagles made their final trade of the draft, moving the 171st pick to the New York Jets for the 185th and 190th overall picks, selecting Johnny Wilson and Dylan McMahon with those acquired draft picks.

Eagles Draft Aftermath

Philly set up for 2024 season and 2025 NFL Draft

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles boasted arguably the best draft in the NFL for their efforts, also managing to walk away with three picks in the 2025 NFL Draft in the process.

The Eagles addressed positions of need while managing to land prospects with excellent value, as shown in Philadelphia's top-two selections where they landed two out of three of ESPN's highest-rated cornerbacks in Quinyon Mitchell and DeJean. The Eagles selected Mitchell with the 22nd overall pick and DeJean with the 40th overall pick.

Philadelphia looks primed for a deep playoff run in 2024, with their eyes set on returning to the Super Bowl after one of the best offseasons by any team in recent memory.

