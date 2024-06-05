Highlights DeVonta Smith's contract extension in April placed him as NFL's 4th highest-paid wide receiver.

Big-name receivers like teammate A.J. Brown have since signed deals surpassing Smith in salary.

Smith's selfless attitude and successful track record make him an invaluable asset to the Eagles.

In April of this year, the Philadelphia Eagles signed DeVonta Smith to a contract extension that locks him down until 2028. The three-year extension is worth $75 million, with $51 million guaranteed.

At the time, this made him the NFL’s fourth highest-paid wide receiver. Not bad at all for Alabama’s former Heisman trophy winner, right? That is, until more big-time extensions started to roll in. Despite that, Smith remains unfazed and satisfied (via Bleeding Green Nation):

No, man. No. You can't be counting the pockets of others. I'm where I want to be. This is where I wanted to be, and at the end of the day, it was still life-changing for me.

Since Smith’s extension, four big name wide receivers have signed deals that surpass him on annual salary. This includes his teammate A.J. Brown, who is Philadelphia’s clear WR1.

Jaylen Waddle, Amon Ra St. Brown, and most recently Justin Jefferson, all signed deals that are more valuable than Smith’s. Nico Collins, fresh off his breakout year, also signed an extension that puts him ninth in annual salary, one spot behind Smith.

This slide down the rankings likely isn’t over yet for Smith, as some big names are still in line to get extensions. Ja’Marr Chase and CeeDee Lamb are the obvious ones that come to mind, as they were waiting on Jefferson’s deal before putting pen to paper. Tee Higgins and Brandon Aiyuk could also get monster deals if they manage to settle their differences with their teams.

All of this to say, Smith’s deal doesn’t look quite as good (for him, though it looks very good for Philly) as it did in April. It’d be easy to say he could’ve held out to see what the market was like and possibly gotten a better contract.

In what has become an extremely cagey wide receiver market, having a personality like Smith's must be refreshing. Philadelphia has their 2021 first-rounder locked down, and he seems very happy about it.

Smith’s Impact in Philly

An elite talent who doesn’t have to lead the receiving unit

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

When taking a glance at his role in the team, it’s easy to see why Smith is more than happy. First off, he’s on a contending team, led by a quarterback he’s played with since college. It’s hard to ask for a better situation than that.

Beyond his pairing with Jalen Hurts, Smith is always poised for success based on his role as the secondary wide receiver. As dominant as Brown is, he usually draws the attention of the opposing team's top cornerback. This means Smith has the advantage of working against whoever the secondary cornerback is.

Secondary receiver against secondary corner makes sense on paper, but Smith is far better than the average WR2. He’s a tough assignment for any cornerback, especially ones who aren’t considered the best on their team. It’s a lineup that has worked wonderfully over the last couple of years in Philly.

Devonta Smith Stats by Year Year Targets Receptions Receiving Yards TDs 2021 104 64 916 5 2022 136 95 1,196 7 2023 112 81 1,066 7

Having two elite receivers has been a recipe for success for many teams over the last few years. The problem is keeping both players happy in terms of target share and their contract. This makes having a selfless player like Smith truly priceless:

Those guys who have got their deals, they deserve it -- great players and great people. At the end of the day, we're all blessed.

Despite heading into just his fourth NFL season, Smith’s experience in big games can’t be overstated. He shined in the Eagles’ recent Super Bowl appearance, and won two national championships in college with the Crimson Tide.

In one, he caught an infamous game-winning pass from Tua Tagovailoa in overtime. In the other, he simply dominated in order to make his Heisman season a championship campaign as well.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In the Eagles’ Super Bowl 57 loss, Smith led the team with seven receptions for 100 yards. In Alabama’s 2021 national title win, Smith hauled in 12 catches for 215 yards and three touchdowns.

Smith is clearly an integral part of the Eagles’ offense. Lucky for them, he seems very content in that role, and isn’t concerned with being one of the league’s highest-paid wide receivers. That humble approach has led him to success thus far, and will likely continue to do so.

Source: Bleeding Green Nation

Statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. Contract info courtesy of Spotrac.