With the new MLS regular season less than a month away, several sports books have posted their opening odds for the 2025 MLS Cup winner in the last several days.

This road to MLS Cup is a long one, of course, and bettors shouldn't rush to put their money down. But it's never a bad thing to look for value, make a good bet if you see it, and also begin thinking about how the market might unfold later in the year.

Here's a breakdown of the early odds, separated into three tiers: the favorites, the mid-majors, and the longshots.

The Favorites

Messi's Inter Miami is top dog again, but cheaper than last year

Here are the top five favorites in the early MLS Cup futures betting market, listed in order by the best price available to bettors. The prices are accurate at the time of publication, but subject to change as the market evolves.

2025 MLS Cup Futures Odds Team Odds Sportsbook Inter Miami CF +370 FanDuel LAFC +750 Caesars LA Galaxy +900 DraftKings Columbus Crew +1000 FanDuel/Caesars FC Cincinnati +1200 DraftKings/Caesars

It's little surprise that Inter Miami CF are again installed as considerable favorites to win the MLS Cup. But it's also notable that the early odds on them are slightly longer than they were at the start of last season.

Back at the beginning of the 2024 campaign, bettors were looking at +250 to +300 odds on Lionel Messi and the Herons. This year your money will get you fractionally further, potentially for a couple of reasons.

Messi was still an MLS MVP-level performer when he was on the field. But he missed 15 league games in his age-36 season between injuries and Copa America commitments. His age-37 campaign will come with just as many extracurricular challenges, with Miami slated to represent MLS in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.

He and his star teammates — Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets — are also simply a year older, and while they were all quite effective during the 2024 season, every passing season brings a growing chance of significant decline in one or more members of that quartet.

I wouldn't rush to bet Miami, even though this might be the lowest price you see on them this season. But the real team to avoid here is the Los Angeles Galaxy , who will be without talisman Riqui Puig for an extended period. They may also find it difficult to hold onto Gabriel Pec if he continues to perform as he did in 2024.

The most intriguing wager here is the Columbus Crew SC at +1000 odds. They were at worst the second-best team in the MLS regular season, and the gang is more or less back together for another run. But they are the kind of team who has the potential to make a deep continental run — they reached last year's CCC final — and if so, that is probably going to depress their early season form.

Bet recommendation

Wait for now, but consider the Crew if they exit CCC early.

The Mid-Majors

Seattle Sounders, Atlanta United could make big leaps

We'll define this category as teams loosely expected to make the MLS Cup Playoffs, but not seen as serious Cup contenders yet. This is often the place to find the most value early in the season, if you can successfully identify a team that will be considered a serious contender by the summer. Two recent examples are 2023 Cincinnati and the 2024 LA Galaxy.

Here's five of the most intriguing mid-major clubs according to this year's oddsmakers. Again, the best odds available at press time are listed.

2025 MLS Cup Futures Odds Team Odds Sportsbook New York Red Bulls +2000 Caesars Seattle Sounders +2200 FanDuel Philadelphia Union +2400 FanDuel New York City FC +2800 FanDuel/DraftKings Atlanta United +4200 FanDuel

It might be surprising to see the defending Eastern Conference champion NY Red Bulls on this list, but it's understandable if you watched the substance of the second half of their season. The return of Emil Forsberg from injury just before the postseason was key to the playoff push. Even so, they rode good defending and good fortune to a significant degree, a formula that usually isn't repeatable in multiple playoff campaigns.

Many national pundits believe the Seattle Sounders have had one of the better offseasons in the league, and Brian Schmetzer's group has always shown an acumen for playoff soccer. But like Columbus, I'm wary of a deep continental run from them. I can't bet them until they're out of CCC play.

The Philadelphia Union are the cheapest they've been in a while after parting with popular head coach Jim Curtin. And in that context, it's worth remembering Los Angeles FC finally won their first MLS Cup the year after splitting with a similar figure in manager Bob Bradley. And New York City FC was sneaky good the second half of last season before their playoff exit to the Red Bulls.

But it's Atlanta United who have the biggest potential to emerge as a Cup contender by Memorial Day. After upsetting Messi and Miami in last year's Round One series, the Five Stripes look to be bringing back MLS Cup-winner Miguel Almiron, who will immediately be one of the league's best players. Summer additions Saba Lobjanidze and Pedro Amador were excellent and suggest the club has vastly improved its recruitment under new GM Garth Lagerwey. The acquisition of Mateusz Klich was a shrewd move to fill the hole left by Dax McCarty's retirement. And there appears to be Atlanta United bid $18m for Benfica's Arthur Cabral: Sources before the primary window closes.

Recommendation

Bet Atlanta at +4200. Consider Seattle if they exit CCC early.

The Long-shots

Bruce Arena's San Jose project has books in disagreement

Our last group of clubs is those the oddsmakers expect to be at the fringe of the playoff picture — or beyond — scrapping in 2025, even if some had good 2024 campaigns. Here are five of the most-compelling long-shots entering the new season, again with the best odds for bettors listed.

2025 MLS Cup Futures Odds Team Odds Sportsbook Charlotte FC +5000 DraftKings Nashville SC +5000 Several D.C. United +6500 DraftKings San Jose Earthquakes +6600 Bet365 Chicago Fire FC +8000 Caesars

Charlotte FC was arguably the most improved team in MLS last season, and they are one of the few to clearly improve before opening day by signing striker Wilfried Zaha . Even so, I think their ceiling is low enough that there isn't much upside on them as currently constituted. And again, history shows that it's tough for the more defensive-minded MLS clubs to have sustained upper table success without a lot more end product than Charlotte had in Year 1 under Dean Smith.

Nashville SC still has a former MLS MVP on the roster in Hany Mukhtar, and a fresh feel B.J. Callaghan starting his first full season in charge. But they still play in a stacked East and still appear to have an incremental approach to roster building, so I'm not sure if there's much to be missed for waiting to see what emerges.

First-year GM Ally Mackay made several shrewd supplemental moves last season for DC United . They're a candidate to take a step forward in Year 2, but there are still questions about commitment to squad investment from ownership.

That leaves two teams who have incoming former USMNT managers at the helm for the first time. Bruce Arena's San Jose Earthquakes have made far more noise by signing Cristian Arango and Josef Martinez as strikers. That plus Arena's pedigree is a reason the books are in disagreement here, with San Jose listed as cheap as +6600 at Bet365 and as pricey as +2800 at DraftKings.

But even Arena's best rebuilds have taken more than a season. And this one might be his most difficult.

Meanwhile, Gregg Berhalter arrives at Chicago Fire FC with considerably less fanfare. But he is better suited to club football than the international game, and will likely have success in the Second City eventually. He's a slow builder though.

Recommendation

Charlotte is intriguing, but hold onto your money for now.