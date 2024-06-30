Highlights The Madden cover has been a prestigious honor for NFL players for decades.

EA Sports appears to have qualifications on who makes sense to be a Madden cover athlete.

Now or never: soon-to-be-retired NFL stars have their final chances to be on the Madden cover.

With Christian McCaffrey on the cover of Madden 25, it begs the question, who will be on the cover of Madden 26? Every NFL fan would love to see a player on their favorite team on the cover, but it appears there are certain requirements recently for cover athletes.

Last 10 Madden Cover Athletes Game Player Madden 16 Odell Beckham Jr. Madden 17 Rob Gronkowski - NE Madden 18 Tom Brady - NE Madden 19 Antonio Brown - PIT Madden 20 Patrick Mahomes - KC Madden 21 Lamar Jackson - BAL Madden 22 Patrick Mahomes - KC & Tom Brady - TB Madden 23 John Madden Madden 24 Josh Allen - BUF Madden 25 Christian McCaffrey - SF

Based on the last 10 years, you either have to be a star player (preferably a quarterback) while also playing in a big market. Many of these players on this list have helped their team's market due to their stardom, but you don't see any of the newer teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars or Houston Texans.

Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady have each been on the cover twice in the last 10 years, which skews the qualifications. Neither one of these players would be likely to be on another Madden cover soon, so it begs the question. Who will be on the cover of Madden 26?

Related 10 Most Overrated Players in Madden 25 With EA Sports recently releasing the Madden 25 player ratings, here are the most overrated players in the game.

1 Micah Parsons - Dallas Cowboys

Madden could add generational talent from America's Team to sell a historic number of Madden copies

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Believe it or not, there has never been a Dallas Cowboys player on the cover of a Madden video game. That could change next year, with star edge rusher, Micah Parsons, being on the cover.

The last time a defensive player was on the cover of Madden was Richard Sherman on Madden 15. There have been a lot of great defensive players in the last decade, but none of which did EA Sports feel strongly enough to be on the cover of their video game.

Parsons feels like the exception. One of the league's best edge rushers is on the most valuable team in football. It would be the perfect match to bring defense back to the Madden cover, while adding a Cowboy to the Madden cover for the first time.

Parsons has been excellent through three seasons, with 40.5 sacks during that time frame. There's a chance Parsons can reach his first 15+ sack season in a Mike Zimmer-led defense. With that type of season, it would be a no-brainer for Parsons and EA Sports.

2 C.J. Stroud - Houston Texans

Stroud's popularity among NFL fans could allow a smaller market athlete on the Madden cover

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

From one part of Texas to another, C.J. Stroud could defy the odds and give a small market NFL team the opportunity to be featured on a Madden cover. Stroud took the NFL by storm in 2023 and immediately became a fan favorite after his rookie season.

C.J. Stroud 2023 Statistics Passing Yards Completion Percentage Passing Touchdowns Interceptions 4,108 63.9% 23 5

In year one, Stroud took the Houston Texans from the bottom of the NFL to an AFC South Divisional Championship with a 10-7 record. From a viewership standpoint, the Texans were part of ESPN's most-watched NFL game ever, in the AFC Divisional Round against the Baltimore Ravens.

Clearly, the NFL cares about Stroud with the Texans, and another year of superstardom could be enough for him to be on the cover of Madden 26.

3 Travis Kelce - Kansas City Chiefs

EA Sports to take advantage of Kelce's popularity on the Chiefs and with Taylor Swift fans before an eventual retirement

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

It was a bit of a surprise that Travis Kelce wasn't on the Madden 25 cover, considering how much more popular he became when it was revealed that he was dating Taylor Swift. Maybe EA Sports was worried that their consumers would realize that the company was trying to profit off of Kelce's popularity, but this feels like low-hanging fruit.

Rob Gronkowski was on the cover of Madden 17, and Kelce has had similar career success, but even more popularity off the field. Would Kelce's recent surge in popularity lead to more Madden copies sold? If EA Sports wants to take advantage of Kelce's popularity, they might only have one more chance as Kelce is only gets older and closer to retirement.

4 Tyreek Hill - Miami Dolphins

Hill in the Dolphins color scheme would make for a crazy, sweet Madden cover

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Similar to the argument for Kelce, Tyreek Hill is only getting older and would make for an awesome Madden cover athlete. It was expected that when Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins that his production would decrease. In fact, it's been the complete opposite.

Tyreek Hill's Career Statistics in last two years with the Miami Dolphins Year Receptions Receiving Yards Touchdowns Yards-per-reception 2022 119 1,710 7 14.4 2023 119 1,799 13 15.1

Hill is one of the best wide receivers of this decade. If EA Sports wanted to go back and have a wide receiver on the cover of Madden for the first time since Antonio Brown, it only makes sense that Hill would be the cover athlete.

5 Ja'Marr Chase - Cincinnati Bengals

A historic 2024 campaign for Chase could be enough for him to be the next wide receiver to return to the cover

Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

You're probably thinking, why would Ja'Marr Chase be on the cover of Madden before Justin Jefferson? Neither of them play for big-market NFL teams, and Jefferson has been the more accomplished of the former LSU wide receivers.

Chase is in a position in 2024 where he can achieve historic receiving numbers with the departure of Tyler Boyd and the looming contract negotiations with Tee Higgins. It would be difficult, but a healthy Chase paired up with a healthy Joe Burrow could achieve the rare possibility of breaking the NFL single season receiving record.

It's a massive stretch, but the opportunity is on the table with an excellent QB/WR duo in Cincinnati.

There's also some flexibility with Chase and Burrow, as they could be paired up together on the Madden cover. There has yet to be a cover where two teammates are on it, but this duo would be the perfect one to change that.

Related The 5 Players Most Likely To Break Calvin Johnson's Single-Season Receiving Record Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Calvin Johnson's single-season receiving record has stood since 2012. These five players could break it.

6 Jalen Hurts - Philadelphia Eagles

A bounce-back year for Hurts would put the Eagles in a strong position to get back to the Super Bowl

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Now we are getting into some of our sleeper options, and Jalen Hurts definitely isn't as popular of an option as he was a year ago. A year changes everything, and the help of new offensive coordinator, Kellen Moore, alongside newly acquired running back, Saquon Barkley, could put Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in a position to have one of the NFL's best offenses.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Jalen Hurts finished the 2023 season tied for the most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback, with 15.

Hurts wouldn't be the first Eagles quarterback on the Madden cover, as Donovan McNabb was the cover athlete of Madden 06. It would take some serious improvements specifically for the passing offense for this to happen, but Hurts' mobility also makes him a potential candidate if a bounce-back season were to happen.

7 Jordan Love - Green Bay Packers

Packers' young signal caller could enter superstar status with another 30+ passing touchdowns season

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Was Jordan Love's 2023 season an anomaly, or did the Green Bay Packers luck into another franchise quarterback right after they traded Aaron Rodgers?

Love has high expectations entering 2024, a year after he finished second in passing touchdowns and led the Packers into the playoffs. Love is quickly entering many fans' top-10 rankings, and he could be viewed even higher in a similar year in 2024.

Brett Favre was on the cover of Madden, but instead was placed in a New York Jets uniform as opposed to a Packers uniform. Love's jersey sales quickly increased, but that doesn't necessarily mean he's one of the most popular quarterbacks in the league, yet. He's a true dark-horse candidate, but a candidate nonetheless.

8 Caleb Williams - Chicago Bears

Williams could be the first second-year player to be on the Madden cover since Vince Young due to generational remarks and success in rookie season

© Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Caleb Williams' is a generational prospect, and if he can have a career-rookie season, that might be enough for EA Sports to consider him for the Madden 26 cover. There have been other generational quarterback prospects, such as Andrew Luck and Trevor Lawrence, but neither have the supporting cast that Williams has on the Chicago Bears.

With the additions of Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze, the Bears could have one of the most productive offenses in football. Chicago could go from being the laughingstock in the NFL to one of the NFC's best teams. Williams likely wouldn't be considered for the cover athlete just based on his draft profile, but a strong rookie season could make him a dark-horse candidate.

9 Jahmyr Gibbs - Detroit Lions

Gibbs could be the rare case of another RB on the Madden cover amid the Lions' recent hype

Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Despite a slow start to the 2023 season, Jahmyr Gibbs quickly became one of the most electric running backs in the NFL. If Gibbs can see more involvement in the passing game this season and eclipse 1,000 rushing yards, he might actually be the best candidate if Madden decides to have another running back on the cover.

The Detroit Lions have become a Cinderella story, at one point going 0-16 to now becoming one of the best teams in the NFC. Gibbs is not the sole reason, by any stretch, but he's one of the stars of an emerging team.

What makes Gibbs stand out as a cover athlete is he's a different type of running back. His quick, elusive running style that allows him to thrive in the passing game makes him one of the more exciting running backs in the NFL.

If EA Sports wants to pair an electric player while taking advantage of the Lions' popularity, the clear answer is Jahmyr Gibbs.

10 Drake Maye - New England Patriots

If Maye can properly give the Patriots organization a franchise quarterback following the Brady era, EA Sports would have to look in his direction

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

No one expects Drake Maye to be considered an option for the Madden 26 cover, but don't be surprised. There were two back-to-back New England Patriots players on the cover of Madden 17 and 18. It's clear that EA Sports wants to use the most recognizable franchises, and the Patriots are certainly one of them.

It already seems like Maye is heading into a bad situation in 2024, but if he can thrive, he's going to be made out as a star in the NFL. Everyone will probably compare Maye to Mac Jones, but these are two totally different players.

Maye has insane arm strength and athleticism, which would give the Patriots a few traits that they haven't had in a quarterback, ever. It would be difficult for Maye to light up the league immediately with the supporting cast he has, but if he did, he would instantly become one of the more popular players in the NFL.

This is by far one of the biggest dark-horse candidates for the Madden 26 cover, but, it's not impossible. A Rookie of the Year campaign would give Maye the type of support he needs to be considered to be on the cover of the video game.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.