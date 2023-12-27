Highlights Individual accolades are vital in recognizing a player's achievements in the team-oriented sport of basketball, especially in the NBA.

Individual accolades are important in every professional sports league, but they might be even more crucial to the NBA.

Basketball, at its core, is a team sport. No matter how great a single player might be, if his supporting cast isn't up to standard, there's little chance that his team will be able to make any real noise in the postseason regardless of how well he performs.

That's why major awards are vital in commemorating an individual player's achievements, irrespective of his team's overall success.

Outside of Most Valuable Player, Defensive Player of the Year might be the most hotly debated race year in and year out. With the league leaning more and more towards offense each season, the onus to properly celebrate defense grows more important as well.

While offenses are scoring at historic levels this season, the defensive talent in the league shouldn't be ignored. This year's Defensive Player of the Year race should be another hot one, although there are a few front-runners who might wind up separating themselves from the rest of the contenders.

Defensive Player of the Year Contenders Bam Adebayo Chet Holmgren Anthony Davis Joel Embiid Rudy Gobert Defended Field Goal % 43.6 44.4 44.4 43.6 43.8 Rebounds 9.9 7.9 12.4 11.7 12.0 Steals 1.2 0.8 0.6 1.2 0.7 Blocks 1.0 2.7 2.2 2.0 2.2 Net Rating -1.5 9.9 12.9 14.0 9.7

Here are the top contenders for this season's Defensive Player of the Year.

Bam Adebayo – Miami Heat

2023–24 Defensive Rating: 111.5

Bam Adebayo has a case for being the most underrated player in the NBA since he came into the league. His box score numbers aren't quite as gaudy as his fellow superstars', but his impact dwarfs that of many of his peers. This includes his defensive statistics, as well.

Bam Adebayo – Defensive Statistics Category Statistics Defended Field Goal % 43.6 Rebounds 9.9 Steals 1.2 Blocks 1.0 Net Rating -1.5

Adebayo's commonly named as one of the best defenders in the league, based on reputation alone, but few truly understand how special he is on that end. Not only is he one of the most feared rim protectors, he's perhaps the most versatile defensive big man in the NBA.

He's just as comfortable sliding along the perimeter as he is contesting a shot at the cup.

That malleability has Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra deploying him in a multitude of manners to buoy Miami's team defense.

As a result, he's often not in the position necessary to put up monster rebounding and block numbers like some of his more plodding colleagues. Because of that and the Heat's penchant for underwhelming in the regular season, he probably won't get as much love for DPOY as he deserves.

Odds to win: +2500

Joel Embiid – Philadelphia 76ers

2023-24 Defensive Rating: 108.8

The NBA world may be too busy holding discourse over his foul-baiting or discussing his chances to repeat as MVP to notice, but Joel Embiid's having the best defensive season of his career so far.

The league's current leading scorer — and the leading scorer for the last two seasons — is now also playing better defense than he ever has, and the Philadelphia 76ers are thriving because of it.

Joel Embiid – Defensive Statistics Category Statistics Defended Field Goal % 43.6 Rebounds 11.7 Steals 1.2 Blocks 2.0 Net Rating 14.0

Embiid has always been one of the most effective paint protectors in the league when he was dialed in, but this season playing under new head coach Nick Nurse has him more motivated on a consistent basis to dominate on both ends of the court.

Perhaps it's all the fourth quarters he's been able to sit out with the Sixers blowing out their opponents. Or maybe Nurse has just been able to better inspire him than his past coaches.

Regardless, Embiid has been just as impactful on defense as he has been on offense. There's a legitimate chance that he could join Michael Jordan, Hakeem Olajuwon, and Giannis Antetokounmpo as the only players in league history to win both MVP and DPOY in the same campaign this season.

Odds to win: +1800

Chet Holmgren – Oklahoma City Thunder

2023–24 Defensive Rating: 107.9

Chet Holmgren has exceeded all expectations as a redshirt freshman in the NBA. Rookies typically aren't very good on either end of the court, but the more talented ones will show flashes. Holmgren has been a highly efficient two-way player, not just by rookie standards, but overall.

Chet Holmgren – Defensive Statistics Category Statistics Defended Field Goal % 44.4 Rebounds 7.9 Steals 0.8 Blocks 2.7 Net Rating 9.9

Through his first 28 games in the league, Holmgren is proving that he's a legitimate defensive anchor for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Scouts expected him to be able to alter shots at the rim with his sheer height and length, but his timing and discipline as a shot blocker have been indicative of a much more experienced player.

While he's not quite as stretchy as Adebayo, he can hold his own against perimeter players on switches as well. On shots taken between six and 10 feet from the basket, opponents make 51.0 percent of their shots. The number decreases by more than 20 percent once opponents bring Holmgren out to 15 feet from the basket.

People have taken notice of Holmgren's greatness, too. He's currently listed with the third-best odds to win DPOY this season according to FanDuel, ahead of two of the players on this list.

He likely won't have the juice to become the first rookie in league history to take home the award, but even being a serious contender this late into the year is a feat in itself.

Odds to win: +850

Anthony Davis – Los Angeles Lakers

2023–24 Defensive Rating: 103.3

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a skid, but there's confidence that they'll turn things around soon and regain their place in the standings.

Unlike some of the recent Lakers teams, this squad has put together a consistent and trustworthy winning formula: by overwhelming their opponents with their sheer size and defensive acumen. The forefront of that renaissance has been, of course, Anthony Davis.

Anthony Davis – Defensive Statistics Category Statistics Defended Field Goal % 44.4 Rebounds 12.4 Steals 0.6 Blocks 2.2 Net Rating 12.9

With the Lakers missing the playoffs altogether in 2022 and his injury proneness, Davis had gone by the wayside before reminding the NBA world of his greatness in last season's playoffs. He's spent the early campaign in 2023-24 building upon his resurgence.

At his peak, Davis is an elite defender, and he's been at that level for the majority of this season. He's currently leading the NBA in rebounds while anchoring the team's defense, currently ranked 11th in defensive rating with 113.0.

The Lakers have been a stingy defensive unit overall this year, but they're markedly better when Davis is holding down the back line.

Odds to win: +550

Rudy Gobert – Minnesota Timberwolves

2023-24 Defensive Rating: 105.1

It didn't even take a full season for Rudy Gobert to change the narrative surrounding him.

Last season, with the Minnesota Timberwolves failing to live up to expectations and improve upon their surprising success from the 2021-22 season after trading for Gobert, pundits and dissenters started to claim that the deal was one of the worst moves in NBA history.

Rudy Gobert – Defensive Statistics Category Statistics Defended Field Goal % 43.8 Rebounds 12.0 Steals 0.7 Blocks 2.2 Net Rating 9.7

Gobert was still a very effective rim protector last season, despite the rhetoric spread about his decline. Despite battling through lingering injuries, he was still one of the better paint presences in the league, even with his limited mobility and having to adjust to a new roster and system.

Now, though, with Gobert fully healed and having more rapport with his new teammates, he's returned to his former DPOY form and might even be better than his previous peak years.

The Timberwolves are at the top of the Western Conference behind their league-leading defense, and Gobert's been at the center of all of it. He's Fox Sports's overwhelming favorite for Defensive Player of the Year. It's his award to lose the remainder of the season.

Odds to win: -115

All statistics courtesy of NBA.com. Betting odds courtesy of FanDuel.