With the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame class announcement in the books, it’s time to turn our attention to next year’s class. By all accounts, the list of viable candidates for the 2025 ballot will be one of the longest in recent memory.

Among the potential inductees are iconic first-year eligibles as well as a few massive snubs from the 2024 class. From Super Bowl and NFL MVPs, to Defensive and Offensive Players of the Year, to Rookies of the Year, there's a ton of elite talent on deck for the 2025 ballot.

Thankfully, Pro Football Reference employs an HOF Monitor to determine the strength of a player's case to make it to Canton, which we will be employing extensively here.

So let’s go! Immortality awaits!

A host of legendary players will be HOF eligible for the 1st time in 2025

List includes the likes of Eli Manning, Marshawn Lynch, and Adam Vinatieri

Every year, countless players who retired five years prior become eligible for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. With backlogs of deserving candidates for many position groups, especially at wide receiver, there are not many first-ballot Hall of Famers in Canton; only one first-ballot candidate, Julius Peppers, made it in the class of 2024.

There have never been more than three first-ballot inductees in any one HOF class since the initial first-ballot inductees in 1967. However, there have been multiple first-ballot inductees in five of the last eight years, and 2025 is likely to continue that trend considering the bevy of deserving first-year candidates on the ballot.

2025 First-Ballot Hall of Famer Candidates Player Teams Years Active HOF Monitor Most Notable Achievement Eli Manning, QB Giants 2004-2019 85.01 2x Super Bowl MVP Luke Kuechley, LB Panthers 2012-2019 118.45 2013 NFL DPOY Marshawn Lynch, RB Bills, Seahawks, Raiders 2007-2019 69.14 2x All-Pro Adam Vinatieri, K Patriots, Colts 1996-2019 92.70 4x Super Bowl Champion Terrell Suggs, OLB Ravens, Cardinals, Chiefs 2003-2019 94.30 2011 NFL DPOY Earl Thomas, S Seahawks, Ravens 2010-2019 78.53 5x All-Pro Darren Sproles, RB Chargers, Saints, Eagles 2005-2019 63.55 Most Single-Season All-Purpose Yards Joe Staley, T 49ers 2007-2019 64.43 3x All-Pro

Eli Manning, QB - HOF Monitor Score: 85.01

There are some major pros on Eli Manning’s Hall of Fame resume. In his 16-year career, he led the New York Giants to two of the most improbable Super Bowl victories in history, earning Super Bowl MVP in both games. In fact, Manning made the playoffs six times, and did not win one postseason game outside those Super Bowl runs in 2007 and 2011.

He was selected to four Pro Bowls, and ranks 10th all-time in passing yards (57,023), touchdown passes (366), passes completed (4,895), and tied for 12th in wins (117).

However, his resume holds more cons than Riker’s Island. He is sixth all-time in interceptions (in the Super Bowl era) despite starting fewer games than seven of the top 10 players on that dubious list. He never led the league in any major statistical category except interceptions, which he did three times.

In fact, he is 12th all-time in interceptions (244), and had more top 10 finishes in that category than any other. His career record in games started is a mediocre 117-117. That may be the stat that sums up his HOF resume better than any other.

Luke Kuechly, LB - HOF Monitor Score: 118.45

Kuechly’s career wasn’t that long, but it was quality. He was named the 2012 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year, the 2013 AP Defensive Player of the Year, and was selected to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team. He was also named an All-Pro in every one of his NFL seasons apart from his rookie year, earning First-Team honors in five of six years from 2013-2018.

If there is a knock against Kuechly it’s that he didn’t play long enough to put himself in the top echelon of any particular category. But he clearly dominated the seasons in which he did play.

He had four top 10 seasons in solo tackles, and five in combined tackles. He also put up top 10 finishes in non-offensive touchdowns, fumbles recovered, and interceptions returned for touchdowns. His Hall of Fame Monitor score puts him fifth all-time among inside linebackers with a score of 118.45, with the only ones ahead already awaiting him in Canton. Kuechley should be a lock.

Marshawn Lynch, RB - HOF Monitor Score: 69.14

Lynch’s career covered a dozen seasons. He was a member of the NFL's All-2010s Team and the 2007 All-Rookie Team. He was named to five Pro Bowls, the 2012 First-Team All-Pro Team, and had top 10 seasons in 11 major categories (including topping the league in rushing touchdowns in 2013 and 2014). He also won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks in 2013.

Is that enough to get him to Canton? While his 85 rushing touchdowns are good for 17th all-time, that is the only major category in which he resides in the top 20. The average HOF Monitor score for RBs is 106.95, so his 69.14 score means his induction might be a heavy lift.

Adam Vinatieri, K - HOF Monitor Score: 92.70

Adam Vinatieri’s 14-year career included four Super Bowl titles, three Pro Bowls, and three First-Team All-Pro Teams. He was selected to the NFL's 2000s All-Decade Team, the 1996 All-Rookie Team, and the NFL 100 Team.

Vinatieri ranks first all-time in points scored (2,673), field goals made (599), and field goals attempted (715). He is second in career games (365), playoff games (32), extra points made (874), and extra points attempted (898). If Vinatieri doesn’t get in, they should just bar kickers altogether.

Terrell Suggs, OLB - HOF Monitor Score: 94.30

Terrell Suggs’ career covered 17 seasons, included seven Pro-Bowls, the 2003 NFL AP Defensive Rookie of the Year Award, the 2011 NFL AP Defensive Player of the Year Award, two All-Pro selections, and membership on the 2003 NFL All-Rookie Team. He also won a pair of Super Bowls with two different teams.

He is the NFL’s all-time leader in tackles for a loss (202), ranks eighth in official career sacks (139), 11th in fumbles forced (37), and had top 10 seasons in four different official categories.

While his PFR HOF Monitor score (94.3) is slightly below average for HOF outside linebackers (103.48), his selection next year shouldn’t be a shock to anybody, considering the only non-HOF OLBs ahead of him on the HOF Monitor are still in the league (Khalil Mack, Von Miller).

Earl Thomas, S - HOF Monitor Score: 78.53

In a decade in the NFL, Earl Thomas was selected to seven Pro-Bowl teams (including his final year), and three First-Team All-Pro teams. He is a member of the NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team and quarterbacked one of the best secondaries in NFL history with the Seahawks.

He won Super Bowl 48 with his Legion of Boom buddies in one of the biggest Super Bowl blowouts of all-time. Thomas resides firmly on the Hall of Fame bubble with a 78.53 score, far below the 98.00 average. However, that average also includes cornerbacks, who generally receive more acclaim than their safety counterparts.

The only eligible safety ahead of Thomas on the HOF Monitor list is Dave Grayson, which means Thomas could get in simply because he's the only eligible player at his position who had anywhere near an HOF career.

Darren Sproles, RB/KR - HOF Monitor Score: 63.55

Aside from having one of the all-time great nicknames, “lightning bug”, Darren Sproles had one heck of a career. He played 14 seasons (missing all of 2006 due to injury), was a member of the NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team, and was a three-time Pro Bowl selection.

He had top 10 seasons in 15 different categories and, perhaps most impressively, he ranks sixth all-time in all-purpose yards (19,696). He also holds the NFL record for most all-purpose yards in a single season (2,696). What makes Sproles' candidacy so unique is that he was arguably equally effective as both a running back and a return man.

With all-time return man Devin Hester's 2023 HOF induction, Sproles' HOF prospects received a big boost. It's also worth noting that of the RBs not currently in the Hall, there are only four eligible players with higher HOF Monitor scores than Sproles.

Joe Staley, OT - HOF Monitor Score: 64.43

Staley, who played his entire 13-year career for the San Francisco 49ers, earned six Pro Bowl selections, and is a member of the NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team. The PFR HOF Monitor rates him at 64.43, while the average for a HOF tackle is 95.5. His half dozen Pro Bowl nods also ranked tied for third-most among tackles from 2011-2019.

The performance of offensive linemen is notoriously difficult to quantify, but it seems that however you look at it, he’s borderline. There are five eligible offensive tackles not in the Hall of Fame with higher HOF Monitor scores than Staley.

Top 2024 Hall of Fame snubs

Five legendary players make compelling cases

It was hard to argue with any of the members of the 2024 Hall of Fame class on their own merits, but you could make an argument that some of the guys who were snubbed deserved induction first. Of the handful of guys that were 2024 HOF Finalists but didn't make the final cut, here are the five with the best shot at making it in 2025.

2024 HOF Snubs Player Teams Years Active HOF Monitor Most Notable Achievement Antonio Gates, TE Chargers 2003-2018 114.63 All-Time NFL Leader TE TDs Jared Allen, DE Chiefs, Vikings, Bears, Panthers 2004-2015 72.15 2x NFL Sacks Leader Fred Taylor, RB Jaguars, Patriots 1998-2010 54.40 7x 1,000-Yard Rusher Rodney Harrison, S Chargers, Patriots 1994-2008 48.28 3x All-Pro Torry Holt, WR Rams, Jaguars 1999-2009 108.22 2x NFL Receiving Yards Leader

Antonio Gates, TE - HOF Monitor Score: 114.63

Wow. Just…wow. Let’s get right to it. Gates’ 116 receiving touchdowns put him seventh in league history and first among TEs. He ranks 17th in receptions (955), went to eight Pro Bowls, and was named a First Team All-Pro three times.

His 114.63 HOF Monitor score puts him fourth among tight ends and well ahead of the TE HOF average of 97.46. That number also represents the highest HOF Monitor score of any eligible player at any position not already in the Hall of Fame, which means he simply cannot be passed over again.

Maybe the deciding factor was the fact that he never won a Super Bowl, or maybe his lack of blocking ability. If that’s true, it would be a real shame. It’s only his first shot, though, so there’s still plenty of time for voters to right this wrong.

Jared Allen, DE - HOF Monitor Score: 72.15

Allen ranks sixth all-time in tackles for loss (171), 23rd in forced fumbles (32), and 12th in official sacks (136.0). He was a five-time Pro Bowler and four-time First-Team All-Pro. He led the league in sacks and tackles for loss in 2007 and sacks again in 2011, when he had a whopping 22 QB takedowns. He also had top 10 seasons in seven different major categories.

His PFR HOF Monitor score is 72.15, well below the average of 104.09 for Hall of Fame defensive ends. That and the fact that he never won the big one surely played a part in this year’s snubbing. There are only three eligible defensive ends with higher HOF scores than Allen, however.

Fred Taylor, RB - HOF Monitor Score: 54.40

Taylor played 13 seasons at one of the game’s most physically demanding positions. He led the league in rushing yards per game once, in 2000 (107.6). Ironically, that was not his Pro Bowl year, which was 2007.

He ranks 25th in career rushing attempts (2,534), 17th in rushing yards (11,695), and 23rd in rushing yards per game (76.4). Maybe the voters decided that these numbers were just a function of longevity, or there weren’t enough single-season honors, as he earned just one Pro Bowl and one Second-Team All-Pro selection.

While his numbers say he's deserving, his HOF Monitor score puts him behind 10 other eligible backs, including guys like Tiki Barber, Shaun Alexander, and Priest Holmes. Either way, he put together a heck of a career and deserves serious consideration going forward.

Rodney Harrison, S - HOF Monitor Score: 48.28

Rodney Harrison’s 920 solo tackles ranks him 21st all-time and his 1,206 tackles combined puts him 34th on that list. He made two Pro Bowls, two First-Team All-Pro teams, and won two Super Bowl titles.

One has to wonder if some members of the Patriots dynasty teams might be judged more harshly than players on other, lesser teams. It’s kind of like how a mediocre Steven Spielberg film might not get the awards it deserves because it's compared to other Spielberg films. But it's still an excellent film.

Still, Harrison's 48.28 score is by far the lowest of the players discussed in this piece, and there are literally dozens of eligible DBs with better HOF scores that are still waiting for their invitation to Canton. The violent safety might have missed his window as a modern-era candidate, and will likely to have to wait until he becomes eligible as a Senior candidate.

Torry Holt, WR - HOF Monitor Score: 94.30

Torry Holt was part of “The Greatest Show on Turf,” the high-flying St. Louis Rams teams of the late 1990s and early 2000s. In 2000, in just his second year in the league, he led the league in receiving yards (1,635) and yards per catch (19.9).

In 2003, he led the league in receiving yards (1,696) and receptions (117). He also compares favorably to his Hall of Fame teammate Isaac Bruce, who got in on his sixth year of eligibility. Holt has been eligible since 2016.

Holt is 17th all-time in receiving yards (13,382) and ninth in receiving yards per game (77.4). He was selected to seven Pro Bowls and his PFR HOF Monitor score is 108.22, good for second among eligible WRs, behind only Reggie Wayne, who was a finalist in 2024. Holt will get in eventually; they need to clear that WR logjam sooner or later, right?